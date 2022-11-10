(Dubuque, IA) -- The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says the body of a missing man was discovered near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Investigators say they were called to the railroad tracks near the fairgrounds a little after 10pm Wednesday after staff members from the Canadian National Railroad reporting seeing a body as their train passed by. The body was identified as Joseph Peavey of Dubuque. He was reported missing from the Hillcrest Residential Care Facility on October 26th. Investigators say he was accidentally hit by a train sometime between then and November 9th. An autopsy will be conducted, and Peavey's death is still under investigation.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO