superhits106.com
Woman Arrested After Assaulting Dubuque Police Officer
Dubuque police arrested 26 year old MacKenzie Bullock of Dubuque around 4am Saturday morning in the area of Dodge and Locust streets on charges of first-degree harassment, second-offense operating while intoxicated and assault on persons engaged in certain occupations. A report says that Bullock assaulted Dubuque Police Department officer Dreyson Robe.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after allegedly head-butting officer
An Iowa City man detained after a reported fight was arrested after head-butting an officer. Police say they were dispatched to a report of a fight in progress on the 900 block of Spring Ridge Drive. Upon arrival, 20-year-old Layton Sime, who lives at the site of the incident, was located and detained.
Police continue search for Iowa man after his car is found
A missing Iowa man's car was found last week with still no trace of the man himself. The New Hampton Police Department said 30-year-old Jonathan Henry Esparza was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton to visit a friend's house in Elma, Iowa on the evening of Oct. 20. The area is about a 35-40 minute drive to the Iowa/Minnesota border.
KCJJ
North Liberty man charged with domestic assault after Monday incident
A North Liberty man was taken into custody earlier this week after an alleged assault on the woman he’s had a four-year relationship with. According to the arrest report, officers were called to Golfview Court at approximately 4:15 Monday morning. The victim was reportedly out of breath and screaming for help. Upon arrival, police say the woman was visibly upset, scared, and said she was being chased. She accused 31-year-old Alex Mendoza, who she lives with, with putting her in a choke hold and throwing her on the ground.
superhits106.com
One Person Injured In Two Vehicle Crash in Dubuque
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday in Dubuque. 74 year old Cheryl Schockemoehl of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of her injuries. According to Dubuque police, Schockemoehl was turning north onto John F. Kennedy Road from the Northwest Arterial shortly after noon Saturday when a vehicle driven west on the Northwest Arterial by 55 year old Sheree MIller of Dubuque ran a red light and the vehicles collided. Miller was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.
KCJJ
Minor accused of running up approximately $200 bar tab on stolen credit card at IC nightclub
A minor faces charges that he ran up an expensive bar tab on a stolen credit card at a downtown Iowa City nightclub. Iowa City Police say 20-year-old Lonnie Smith of Scott Park Drive admitted to using a credit card that was not his to run up his bar tab at The Fieldhouse late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The final total was around $200.
KCJJ
IC Police: 13-year-old charged after driving stolen car
Iowa City Police have charged a 13-year-old who they say was driving a stolen car at the time he was taken into custody. According to arrest records, just before 10:45pm on Monday night an officer was patrolling the area of Broadway Street and Cross Park Avenue when he noticed a red Chevy Traverse that had been reported stolen the previous day. A traffic stop was initiated, and it was discovered the driver was a 13-year-old-boy. The suspect lives at the same Broadway Street apartment building from where the vehicle was first reported stolen just after 6:15 Sunday night.
KCRG.com
Dubuque man sentenced to 50 years in prison for deadly car crash
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge sentenced a Dubuque man to 50 years in prison Thursday for a deadly car crash that happened last year. Branden Authement was convicted of homicide by vehicle OWI, serious injury by vehicle, and theft. A criminal complaint shows he stole a vehicle from a...
Sioux City Journal
Waterloo man sentenced to prison in straw man gun investigation
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who bought 38 guns in a matter of months has been sentenced to prison for making false statements when making the purchases. Authorities allege Joshua William Butler bought the weapons for other people. Most of the firearms remain unaccounted for, but some were later recovered by police in Chicago and other guns continue to pop up, according to court records.
KCJJ
Iowa City man found with loaded pistol and marijuana after traffic stop
An Iowa City man was arrested this week after a traffic stop turned up marijuana and a loaded pistol. 22-year-old Jaywoski Lucas of Scott Park Drive was stopped near the intersection of Summit Street and Kirkwood drive Sunday afternoon because his 2014 Chrysler had excessively tinted windows. When he crossed over a solid white line making a turn, he was pulled over.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids teen charged in alleged shooting, injuring Mount Mercy student
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen has been charged for his alleged involvement in a shooting from earlier this month. Police said a 21-year-old student suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the right forearm after being caught in the crossfire between two or more shooters in the area of Elmhurst Drive NE and Hazel Drive NE on Nov. 3. The student is part of the cross-country team. He has already been released from the hospital.
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged after destroying UIHC equipment
An Iowa City man was arrested Wednesday morning after an earlier incident at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to police, 24-year-old Jacob Gilpin of East Washington Street was being treated at the Emergency Room Tuesday night when he allegedly became violent. Gilpin caused no physical injury to staff, but reportedly destroyed a multi-function intercom system and a wall-mounted phone during the incident.
iheart.com
Missing Dubuque Man Found Dead
(Dubuque, IA) -- The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says the body of a missing man was discovered near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Investigators say they were called to the railroad tracks near the fairgrounds a little after 10pm Wednesday after staff members from the Canadian National Railroad reporting seeing a body as their train passed by. The body was identified as Joseph Peavey of Dubuque. He was reported missing from the Hillcrest Residential Care Facility on October 26th. Investigators say he was accidentally hit by a train sometime between then and November 9th. An autopsy will be conducted, and Peavey's death is still under investigation.
KCRG.com
Garage destroyed after a Cedar Rapids Fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Firefighters were sent to 1006 East Avenue Northwest after receiving a report of a garage on fire. At the scene, first responders quickly went to work, using hose lines to fight the flames. The garage is a complete loss. The Cedar Rapids Police says that the fire was caused by a wood burning stove. One man was at home during the fire, however he didn’t require medical attention.
iheart.com
Three Hurt After I-380 Crash in Cedar Rapids
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Three people are hurt after a crash on I-380 early Friday morning. Investigators say the crash happened in Cedar Rapids between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits around 2am. Cedar Rapids Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and say three people were taken to an area hospital in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.
KCRG.com
Iowa City Police cars now include 988 suicide and crisis lifeline
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Traveling through Iowa City, you may notice the police cars have a new look to them. Not only are the decals and designs new, but there’s an addition: The 988 national suicide and crisis line is now etched on ICPD vehicles in the same font, size, and location as 911.
KCRG.com
Coralville Police identify dependent adult and find caregiver
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - UPDATE: Officers have been able to successfully identify this subject and his caregiver. We greatly appreciate your prompt assistance with this case. Coralville Police are seeking public assistance in identifying an individual who was found in the area of 21st Avenue Place. Police say he is...
KCRG.com
U.S. Marshals arrest two tied to January homicide in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshalls have arrested two women who were wanted on multiple felony charges out of Linn County in connection with the murder of Cordal Lewis. 19-year-old Cordal Lewis was the victim of a targeted shooting in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE in Cedar Rapids on January 27th, 2022.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman arrested after leaving ID behind during alleged theft
An Iowa City woman who took a shopping cart full of items out of a HyVee without paying was taken into custody after leaving a bag with her ID behind. Police say 40-year-old Ashley Graper of Williams Street was seen on video at the 1st Avenue HyVee the afternoon of October 28th, walking past all points of sale with a full shopping cart. Store personnel estimated the amount of items stolen totaled nearly $450.00.
KCRG.com
Aaron Whittle motions to change venue of murder trial
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Winneshiek County man has motioned to change the location of his trial after being charged with murder. A criminal complaint shows 43-year-old Aaron Whittles from Decorah stated he fatally shot Lawrence Whittle with a firearm and that it had happened on March 17th in the 2600 block of Sand Rock Road, north of Freeport.
