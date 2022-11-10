ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

beckershospitalreview.com

Former Virginia Mason CIO Ellen Wiegand joins VCU Health

VCU Health has named Ellen Wiegand as CIO and senior vice president. Ms. Wiegand made the announcement via Linkedin on Nov. 11, and the Richmond, Va.-based health system confirmed the appointment to Becker's. Ms. Wiegand will replace Alex Henson, who served in the CIO role since 2013. Prior to becoming...
southhillenterprise.com

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital Announces New President

South Hill, VA (Nov. 9, 2022) – VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s next president will be Sheldon Barr, effective Dec. 11. She is the first female to lead the South Hill facility in its 68-year history. Barr will be responsible for operations, overseeing inclusive excellence, managing day-to-day operations while also leading strategic initiatives to ensure the hospital’s long-term success.
NBC12

Hanover seeks feedback on proposed plan for county government

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Hanover County Board of Supervisors is considering making updates to the county government’s five-year strategic plan. The Board is asking for feedback on the proposed content inside the plan. Public comments and feedback will be collected until Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Feedback on the plan...
jerryratcliffe.com

Former UVA football walk-on suspect in triple murder on campus

A shooting on the University of Virginia campus late Sunday night has left three dead and two injured, school president Jim Ryan confirmed in a communication around 4 a.m. today. The suspect is a UVA student and a former walk-on running back on the 2018 team, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr....
gotodestinations.com

10 FANTASTIC Breakfast Spots in Richmond, Virginia – (With Photos)

Are you a breakfast lover? Do you love starting your day with a hearty meal? If so, then you’ll definitely want to check out some of the best breakfast restaurants in Richmond! From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone. And trust us, these restaurants are...
People

Beloved Va. Church Elder, 88, Is Mauled to Death by Dog While Walking to Sister's House

Evangeline Brooks died last Monday An 88-year-old woman who was a beloved elder in her church died after being mauled by a dog, according to multiple reports. Last Monday, friends and family said that Evangeline Brooks was walking to her sister's house in Richmond, Va., when a dog attacked her, reports WTVR. Brooks was taken to the hospital after police responded, but she died from her injuries the next day, NBC 12 reported. "It is a big loss. It is a big loss for me, but I know that I've made up in...
