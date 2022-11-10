Read full article on original website
New Payment Deal Would Give Some Virginia Residents ChecksCadrene HeslopVirginia State
Legends Classic in Brooklyn on 11/16 and 11/17Adrian HolmanBrooklyn, NY
Pit bull kills 88-year-old Richmond church elderMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond church elder killed by a pit bullCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
'Tunnel to Towers' Nonprofit Honors Disabled & Retired U.S. Army Veteran Hero by Paying off his Mortgage for Veteran's DZack LoveChesterfield, VA
beckershospitalreview.com
Former Virginia Mason CIO Ellen Wiegand joins VCU Health
VCU Health has named Ellen Wiegand as CIO and senior vice president. Ms. Wiegand made the announcement via Linkedin on Nov. 11, and the Richmond, Va.-based health system confirmed the appointment to Becker's. Ms. Wiegand will replace Alex Henson, who served in the CIO role since 2013. Prior to becoming...
southhillenterprise.com
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital Announces New President
South Hill, VA (Nov. 9, 2022) – VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s next president will be Sheldon Barr, effective Dec. 11. She is the first female to lead the South Hill facility in its 68-year history. Barr will be responsible for operations, overseeing inclusive excellence, managing day-to-day operations while also leading strategic initiatives to ensure the hospital’s long-term success.
Red Door Escape Room now open in Short Pump Town Center
The company’s Short Pump location offers six escape room concepts including fairy-tale adventure Once Upon A Time and Captain Maniacal’s Lair-Bratorium.
Data shows Henrico led Virginia localities in school bus crashes in 2020-21
Ten Henrico County school buses were involved in crashes during the 2020-2021 school year – the most of any locality in the state – according to data from the Virginia Department of Education. Though Henrico has a comparatively larger bus fleet than most other counties and cities in...
VCU Police increasing presence on campus after University of Virginia shooting
VCU posted a tweet saying they have offered assistance to the UVA community, as well as students and faculty at VCU. The school also announced that VCU Police will have an increased presence on campus in response to the shooting.
Who is Christopher Darnell Jones? Manhunt for two-time ‘Student of the Year’ University of Virginia shooting suspect ends in arrest
Who is Christopher Darnell Jones? What we know about the University of Virginia deadly shooting suspect and his ties to Varina and Petersburg in Central Virginia.
Henrico business owner encountered UVA shooting suspect just hours before his arrest
A local business owner in Henrico saw the suspect in a UVA triple shooting just hours before he was taken into custody Monday morning.
Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. to open in Short Pump
Blue Cow stores are open year-round and sell roughly a dozen ice cream flavors in addition to seasonal flavors.
Exhibit aims to reflect Virginia slave auction block's weight
When it sat at the corner of William and Charles streets—its former location for more than 170 years—a significant portion of it was underground.
NBC12
Hanover seeks feedback on proposed plan for county government
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Hanover County Board of Supervisors is considering making updates to the county government’s five-year strategic plan. The Board is asking for feedback on the proposed content inside the plan. Public comments and feedback will be collected until Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Feedback on the plan...
Survivor of 'random, drunken violence' that killed cyclist calls for change
Natalie Rainer and Carla "Jonah" Holland were cycling along Osborne Turnpike on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 13 when they were hit.
New database reveals top evictors in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield
A new data tool from VCU reveals the companies evicting the most residents over the past five years across Virginia, using publicly available court records.
Colonial Downs and Rosie’s sold to a new owner
Churchill Downs Inc. is the new owner of Colonial Downs in New Kent County and the six Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums across Virginia.
Thousands take part in Richmond Marathon
More than 16,000 runners made their way through the River City taking part in the full marathon, half marathon or 8K Saturday morning.
Richmond area schools to receive $250k for new school security equipment
A dozen elementary schools in the City of Richmond and Henrico County will be receiving around $250,000 for new security equipment and upgrades, thanks to a state grant program.
NBC Washington
Fredericksburg's Oldest African American Families Learn Their Ancestry Through DNA Project
The ancestral roots of the ten oldest African American families in Fredericksburg, Virginia, were revealed Friday as part of a project created to recognize the city's Black residents. Representatives of families with deep roots in Virginia gathered together on the auditorium stage at James Monroe High School. They submitted their...
jerryratcliffe.com
Former UVA football walk-on suspect in triple murder on campus
A shooting on the University of Virginia campus late Sunday night has left three dead and two injured, school president Jim Ryan confirmed in a communication around 4 a.m. today. The suspect is a UVA student and a former walk-on running back on the 2018 team, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr....
gotodestinations.com
10 FANTASTIC Breakfast Spots in Richmond, Virginia – (With Photos)
Are you a breakfast lover? Do you love starting your day with a hearty meal? If so, then you’ll definitely want to check out some of the best breakfast restaurants in Richmond! From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone. And trust us, these restaurants are...
Richmond Councilwoman receives criticism online for ‘Karen’ tweet
"When you’re elected by your community to represent that community, you take on the responsibility to act with grace. Dismissing concerns of citizens and members in the community doesn’t display what Richmond is about," Wilkes said.
Beloved Va. Church Elder, 88, Is Mauled to Death by Dog While Walking to Sister's House
Evangeline Brooks died last Monday An 88-year-old woman who was a beloved elder in her church died after being mauled by a dog, according to multiple reports. Last Monday, friends and family said that Evangeline Brooks was walking to her sister's house in Richmond, Va., when a dog attacked her, reports WTVR. Brooks was taken to the hospital after police responded, but she died from her injuries the next day, NBC 12 reported. "It is a big loss. It is a big loss for me, but I know that I've made up in...
