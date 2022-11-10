ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, NJ

beckershospitalreview.com

5 hospitals, systems hiring cardiologists

Here are five hospitals and health systems hiring cardiologists. Note: This is not a comprehensive list. Listings were obtained from job seeker websites. Atrium Health, based in Charlotte, N.C., is seeking a general cardiologist for its High Point location. Mount Sinai Medical Center Miami Beach (Fla.) is hiring a clinical...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Hacker gains access to NewYork-Presbyterian laptops through remote IT program

New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital said an unauthorized third party gained access to employee laptops, potentially exposing the data of about 12,000 patients. On Sept. 8, the medical center discovered suspicious activity on one of its servers, blocking possible attempts by an unauthorized user to download information, NewYork-Presbyterian said in the Nov. 11 notice.
beckershospitalreview.com

Google Cloud, Epic partner; Hackensack first health system to migrate EHR

Google Cloud and Epic have reached an agreement to enable health systems to migrate their EHRs to the cloud, while Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health will be the first organization to do so. The partnership between the tech giant and leading EHR vendor will help facilitate health systems' digital transformation,...
EDISON, NJ
beckershospitalreview.com

Weill Cornell Medicine executive vice provost retires

Stephen Cohen retired as executive vice provost of New York City-based Weill Cornell Medicine on Sept. 30. He spent 16 years in the role. Mr. Cohen served as the primary liaison between Weill Cornell Medicine and Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., as well as partner NewYork-Presbyterian in New York City, according to a Nov. 14 news release from Weill Cornell. He spearheaded planning for the medical school's $650 million Belfer Research Building, and under his leadership, Weill Cornell's staff increased 130 percent, its physical footprint increased 120 percent and operating revenues increased 170 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

New York nursing home cited 7 times before Legionnaires' outbreak

Health officials determined that five people died of a Legionnaires' disease outbreak in a New York City nursing home, The New York Times reported Nov. 12. Legionella, a bacterium that causes the disease, can be. through mist or vapor that might come from cooling towers, showers or hot tubs. Nine...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

