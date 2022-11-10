Stephen Cohen retired as executive vice provost of New York City-based Weill Cornell Medicine on Sept. 30. He spent 16 years in the role. Mr. Cohen served as the primary liaison between Weill Cornell Medicine and Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., as well as partner NewYork-Presbyterian in New York City, according to a Nov. 14 news release from Weill Cornell. He spearheaded planning for the medical school's $650 million Belfer Research Building, and under his leadership, Weill Cornell's staff increased 130 percent, its physical footprint increased 120 percent and operating revenues increased 170 percent.

