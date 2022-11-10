Read full article on original website
Woman Arrested After Assaulting Dubuque Police Officer
Dubuque police arrested 26 year old MacKenzie Bullock of Dubuque around 4am Saturday morning in the area of Dodge and Locust streets on charges of first-degree harassment, second-offense operating while intoxicated and assault on persons engaged in certain occupations. A report says that Bullock assaulted Dubuque Police Department officer Dreyson Robe.
Linden Woman Arrested For Bail Jumping
A woman from Linden was arrested after Iowa County authorities received a report of someone in violation of bond conditions at an address on Faull Street in Linden Saturday around 1pm. An Iowa County Deputy responded to the address and as a result, 46 year old Amber Sherman of Linden was arrested for Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Sherman was taken to the Iowa County Jail where she was booked and remains in custody.
Shullsburg Man Arrested For 2nd OWI Following Crash
A man from Shullsburg was arrested for his 2nd offense of Operating While Intoxicated Sunday around 1am. Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to County Highway W in White Oak Springs Township for a two vehicle accident. 43 year old Elizabeth Rood of Benton was traveling on County Highway W, and was slowing to stop at the intersection when she was rear ended by a vehicle driven by 33 year old Adam Kaiser of Shullsburg. Kaiser was arrested for his 2nd offense of Operating while Intoxicated and he was cited for Failure to Maintain Control. Kaiser was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and released to a responsible party. Rood was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. Both vehicles had severe damage and were towed from the scene. Shullsburg Fire and Shullsburg EMS assisted at the scene.
Dubuque Man Sentenced For Fatal Crash, Swinging a Hatchet
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for causing a fatal crash while on meth and cutting a man with a hatchet in separate incidents. 33 year old Branden Authement previously pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of homicide by vehicle-operating while under the influence, serious injury by vehicle and second-degree theft in relation to a fatal crash that killed 54 year old Nancy Meisenburg on December 5, 2021. For those charges, he was sentenced to 35 years in prison. In October 2021, Authement got into an argument with his then-girlfriend, 33 year old Audrey Clancy. After Clancy left the residence, Authement grabbed a hatchet that was part of a knife collection on a wall and began to swing it at 40 year old Will Thomas Jr., cutting his mouth. Authement was sentenced to an additional 15 years in prison.
Two Arrests Made By Dubuque Police
Dubuque police arrested 38 year old Juan Aguayo of Dubuque on Tuesday in the area of South Locust and Charter streets on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated. Police also arrested 44 year old Patrick Flynn of Dubuque on Monday on charges of third-degree harassment and contempt.
One Person Injured In Two Vehicle Crash in Dubuque
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday in Dubuque. 74 year old Cheryl Schockemoehl of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of her injuries. According to Dubuque police, Schockemoehl was turning north onto John F. Kennedy Road from the Northwest Arterial shortly after noon Saturday when a vehicle driven west on the Northwest Arterial by 55 year old Sheree MIller of Dubuque ran a red light and the vehicles collided. Miller was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.
Monticello Man Identified As Driver Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside of Monticello. 38 year old Jack Larrimore of Monticello was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died from his injuries Wednesday. Aaccording to the Iowa State Patrol, Larrimore was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 near 195th Street in rural Monticello around 5:35pm Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending Larrimore onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
Dozen People Arrested in Northeast Iowa Drug Raids
A dozen people, including six women and six men, have been arrested on felony drug charges following a series of northeast Iowa drug raids. The Fayette County Sheriff’s office says drug search warrants were executed at six different houses Friday night, November 4th; four in Oelwein, one near Sumner and one in Maynard. Authorities found and seized 1.25 pounds of marijuana, roughly 70 grams of meth, multiple prescription pills, packaged pills and drug paraphernalia. Also seized were long guns, a pistol and roughly $4,000 in cash.
Missing Man Found Dead Near Dubuque County Fairgrounds
A man who was reported missing for the past two weeks was found dead near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds on Wednesday morning. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report around 10 am of a person lying next to the railroad tracks. The report was called in by Canadian National Railroad staff, who saw the person on the ground as the train was passing by.
4 local COVID-19-related deaths reported in week
There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area between November 2nd to Wednesday including one in Jackson County in Iowa, Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and Grant County in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, the CDC rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for Dubuque and Lafayette County. Low ratings were issued for Grant and Iowa county in Wisconsin.
