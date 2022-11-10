Read full article on original website
Related
2022 World Cup Group F Preview: Belgium, Croatia Clear Favorites
Two of 2018’s most impressive sides are paired together with a Concacaf upstart and an African foe that changed coaches this past summer.
Morocco midfielder Harit hurts knee, doubtful for World Cup
MONACO (AP) — Morocco’s Amine Harit appears doubtful for the World Cup after the Marseille midfielder came off on a stretcher during his side’s 3-2 win at Monaco in the French league on Sunday. The 25-year-old Harit, who has made 16 international appearances for his country, fell...
Comments / 0