5 Things Montanans Do That People Think Are Super Strange
It's always fun to watch people's faces when we talk about all the things we consider "normal" here in Montana. Montana has a unique environment, so things that seem totally normal and logical to those that live here are completely unheard of to some visitors. Here are 5 things that Montanans do that non-locals think are strange.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Massive snow totals for the Rockies as Wisconsin gets 70s
While Wisconsin and much of the central United States experience a late-season heat wave the Rocky Mountains will get their first big snow of the season. From Montana down to Colorado areas of 2'+ of snowfall will be quite common in higher elevations. This widespread snow between Friday, Oct. 21,...
Compared To Other States, Just How Bad Is Winter In Montana?
Winter is here, which means snow tires, studded tires, chains on tires, 4-wheel drive, all-wheel drive...well, you get the picture. The winter months can be pretty brutal in Montana, from snow and ice-covered highways to avalanche warnings and loss of power. If you're going to live here, you certainly need to be prepared, but when compared to other states, just how bad is winter in Montana?
5 Incredible Animals That Will Be Hibernating in Montana
Who wouldn't want to get away from the world for a few months and enjoy some peace and quiet? I certainly would. With winter comes cold weather, snow, and the disappearance of many animals. Birds migrate toward warmer temperatures, but what about the animals that can't fly? How do they get through the cold months?
This Montana Destination Is One Of The Most Popular Google Searches
Montana is certainly a popular vacation destination. Every year, millions of folks come to visit our scenic landscapes and participate in what they consider to be the Montana way of life. They buy Montana t-shirts, cowboy hats, cowboy boots, and fly-fishing equipment. So what do we search for? If the...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 10 Largest Land Owners in Montana
Land is the most ancient asset in human history. As the world’s third-largest country by landmass, it’s understandable that folks with spare cash want a piece of the American pie. Traditionally, the world’s largest home deals have been divided among high-end neighborhoods in California, Florida, and New York City. However, Montana is swiftly becoming one of the country’s hottest real estate sites, reflecting the inclination for country life with the surge of remote work amid the pandemic.
Is This Massive Montana Lake Truly the Clearest in the Entire World?
Montanans, myself included, really enjoy our time at the lake. Some like to fish, swim, boat, or even go out on a canoe or kayak. Of course, it's getting to be that time of year when going to the lake is just going to be too cold, but I've got to know if the largest lake in the Treasure State is as clear as many people on Twitter make it out to be.
Wait, What? Wyoming Has A “Zone Of Death”
Now, this is a weird name for an area in Yellowstone, and it has nothing to do with petting a bison. Get it, because they'll...yeah, you get my joke. Anyways, we have tons of weird borders in America, and the border that Yellowstone lies in with Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana's borders has some irregularities to say it best. The small areas of Yellowstone on the Idaho and Montana side are called the "Zone of Death".
[WATCH] Crazy Video of Dog Herding Massive Moose in Montana
Hiking is one of the most popular activities here in Montana. Whether it's with friends, by yourself, or with your fur-babies, you'll see people out in the hills all year round. If you're hiking in Montana, you need to be aware of wildlife—especially if your dog is the reason a...
Remembering the Halloween Blizzard that Buried South Dakota and Minnesota
The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 hit the Sioux Empire with over 15 inches of snow and several days of cold. It was part of a huge weather system that also inspired the George Clooney movie The Perfect Storm. The storm started with snow. Lots of snow. Then sixty-mile-an-hour winds showed...
This Amazing Cave in Montana is the Deepest in America
Montana is full of natural wonders, but did you know that it's home to the deepest limestone cave in the United States?. Across the great state of Montana, you'll find a lot of caves. Some of them are well-known and easily accessible, while others are a bit harder to get to. In fact, there are over 350 known caves in the state.
Watch ambitious sheepdog 'herding' enormous moose on Utah hiking trail
The Australian sheepdog, Pancake, seemed unfazed by the moose's size and brought the animal to its owner
The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington
We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
7 tips for skiing on a budget
Why is skiing so expensive? And do you have to be rich to do it? Not with our 7 tips for skiing on a budget
What Would Montanans Buy If They Won The Billion Dollar Jackpot?
Just in case you didn't know, tomorrow night's Powerball Jackpot is over a billion dollars right now. Of course, this means that millions of folks will rush out to buy tickets, in hopes of being the world's newest billionaire (well, technically multi-millionaire, after the government takes their share). I think...
Surfers Brave 45-Degree Temperatures to Surf on Montana’s Yellowstone River
Surfers in wet suits gear up in 45-degree weather to surf the Yellowstone River this weekend. They launched around the CHS Refinery in Laurel on Friday, Oct. 28. Billings and Laurel are expected to see highs in the mid-60s through the weekend. Kai Lenny, the surfer in the video below,...
Is The TV Show Yellowstone Filmed In Colorado? Some Think So
As Colorado and the rest of the world get ready for season 5 of Yellowstone, we're going to answer a very popular question/rumor about the show. Is it actually filmed in Colorado?. Is Yellowstone Filmed In Colorado?. With so much beautiful scenery in Colorado, the question about the possibility of...
Five Things You Need to Get Your Dog This Winter
It can get pretty chilly in Montana, and we want to make sure everyone stays as comfortable as possible while out in the snow. The past few days, we've gotten a taste of what winter might be like this year, and we need to be prepared. Winter coats, boots, and thermals are must-haves, but most people already know that. The real question is, what can we do to help out our furry friends in the colder months?
Thrillist
Winter in Yellowstone Means One Thing: Wolf-Spotting
Most people head out to the Wild West in desolate wintertime for one thing only: skiing some of the best terrain North America has to offer (we’re looking at you, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort). But what most travelers don’t realize is that Yellowstone in the wintertime is a completely different way to experience the world’s first national park. It’s snowcapped, it’s raw, and it’s full of wildlife. While the bears are busy hibernating, there’s a whole world of fuzzy critters lurking in the picturesque, frozen wonderland—and elusive gray wolves that nearly went extinct from the park in the 1920s.
Here Are The 2 Most Searched Superfoods In Montana
Google is a mecca for information, and what we search for can tell us a lot about the people that search it. One thing we tend to search for, especially during the holidays, is food. But we're not always searching for cozy recipes. For example, sometimes we search for food...
