cryptoslate.com

BlockFi has ‘significant exposure’ to FTX, denies talk of majority of assets being custodied at FTX

BlockFi has responded to the controversies surrounding FTX and its reported connection to the embattled cryptocurrency exchange in a recent statement to its users. The crypto firm denied allegations that most of its assets are on FTX and described the rumor as “false.” Though BlockFi admitted that it has a “significant exposure” to the exchange. which could cause a delay in the recovery of the obligations owed to BlockFi by FTX.
cryptoslate.com

Crypto asset management firm Ikigai ‘caught up in the FTX collapse’

Crypto asset management firm Ikigai Asset Management is among the companies to get caught up in the FTX collapse as it had a large portion of its assets on the collapsed exchange, according to the firm’s founder and chief investment officer, Travis Kling. Kling, however, asserted that he had...
cryptoslate.com

Binance to launch ‘recovery fund’ for strong projects with liquidity crisis

Binance CEO Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao revealed on Nov. 14 that the exchange would launch an industry recovery fund to help strong projects in a liquidity crisis. CZ made the statement in light of the recent bear market liquidity crunch that has hit several crypto projects, forcing some of them out of business.
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum becomes most deflationary in history as activity spikes amid FTX collapse

Ethereum became the most deflationary in its history, as the annual supply dipped below zero for the first time since the Merge. According to Ultrasound Money, the annual inflation rate has fallen to -0.032/year, which indicates that the network is now burning more Ethereum than its minting. The negative inflation...
cryptoslate.com

Huobi addresses concerns raised surrounding fake reserves ‘snapshot’

Huobi has addressed the concerns raised as a result of Wu Blockchain’s tweet that highlighted over 10,000 ETH being moved out of the Huobi 34 wallet. Huobi explained that a part of the publicized address is the hot wallet address and assured those concerned that the firm guarantees the security of user assets, 100% redemption and that it will not impose any restrictions on deposits and withdrawals.
cryptoslate.com

DEX trading volumes spike as users leave CEXs en masse

Confidence in centralized exchanges seems to have reached a new low following the FTX fallout. Trading volumes across all exchanges have experienced a vertical drop over the weekend, as users rush to withdraw their tokens from custodial wallets provided by the platforms. Data analyzed by CryptoSlate showed a drastic drop...
cryptoslate.com

Singapore’s MAS says FTX does not operate in the country

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) stated that the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX does not operate in the country, Wu Blockchain reported on Nov. 14. The report noted that the embattled exchange was “neither licensed nor exempted from licensing in Singapore.”. It continued that the exchange could onboard Singapore...
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Crypto.com CEO dismisses bank run speculation; Alameda Research held tokens before their FTX listings

The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 14 includes Crypto.com CEO saying his exchange accidentally transferred 320,000 ETH to Gate.io; Kraken, Coinbase, and Gate.io publishing full proof-of-reserves with liabilities, and Binance launching a recovery fund for strong projects caught up in the FTX collapse. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Concerns over...
cryptoslate.com

Retail traders massively withdraw their BTC from exchanges

FTX collapse has birthed renewed interest in self-custody among retail users, as many are now moving their Bitcoin (BTC) to cold wallets. Glassnode data, as analyzed by CryptoSlate, showed that retailers are taking out their coins from exchanges at the most aggressive rate, with the withdrawals coming mostly from Crypto.com.
cryptoslate.com

CZ says industry is in pain but it’s business as usual at Binance

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said the company hasn’t experienced any serious side effects from the FTX fallout. During an AMA on Twitter Spaces, CZ addressed burning questions from users and community leaders, noting that it’s been business as usual at the exchange. When asked about the proposed recovery...
cryptoslate.com

Research: FTX implosion leads to aggressive Bitcoin accumulation for investors

The recent crash of FTX has led to massive capitulation for major cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin (BTC) trading as low as $15,682 during the last seven days. However, the decline of the flagship digital asset has not deterred investors as on-chain data showed that all major categories of Bitcoin investors — whales, crab, and shrimps — aggressively accumulated BTC throughout the week, according to CryptoSlate’s analysis of the data.
cryptoslate.com

FTX autopsy triggers Hoskinson-Schwartz feud over allegations of SEC corruption

A Twitter spat erupted as Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson commented over alleged SEC corruption, deriding the claim that the securities regulator singled out Ripple and the XRP token. John E. Deaton started the thread, asserting the lack of regulatory clarity on cryptocurrencies is an own goal for the U.S....
cryptoslate.com

Huobi, Gate.io, Crypto.com see spikes in flow to FTX

The full consequences of the FTX fallout are still unknown. As FTX, its U.S. subsidiary, and Alameda Research all filed for bankruptcy protection, it could be months before the public gets to see what happened in Sam Bankman-Fried’s crumbled trading empire. Until that happens, what we’re left with is...
cryptoslate.com

New FTX CEO Ray announces steps taken to staunch bleeding cashflow

The general counsel of FTX US, Ryne Miller, has released a statement from John J. Ray III, Chief Restructuring Officer and now-appointed CEO of FTX related to “unauthorized” access to FTX funds. Ray’s statement highlights the continued efforts to ensure all assets are secured “wherever located” and explains...
cryptoslate.com

Crypto market sees biggest miner selling pressure since January 2021

The ongoing market slump caused by the FTX fallout hasn’t left Bitcoin miners unscathed. The market has seen the biggest one-day miner selling pressure since January 2021, and data analyzed by CryptoSlate shows that the selling pressure shows no signs of stopping. We could see extended selling pressure from...

