BlockFi has ‘significant exposure’ to FTX, denies talk of majority of assets being custodied at FTX
BlockFi has responded to the controversies surrounding FTX and its reported connection to the embattled cryptocurrency exchange in a recent statement to its users. The crypto firm denied allegations that most of its assets are on FTX and described the rumor as “false.” Though BlockFi admitted that it has a “significant exposure” to the exchange. which could cause a delay in the recovery of the obligations owed to BlockFi by FTX.
Crypto asset management firm Ikigai ‘caught up in the FTX collapse’
Crypto asset management firm Ikigai Asset Management is among the companies to get caught up in the FTX collapse as it had a large portion of its assets on the collapsed exchange, according to the firm’s founder and chief investment officer, Travis Kling. Kling, however, asserted that he had...
Binance to launch ‘recovery fund’ for strong projects with liquidity crisis
Binance CEO Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao revealed on Nov. 14 that the exchange would launch an industry recovery fund to help strong projects in a liquidity crisis. CZ made the statement in light of the recent bear market liquidity crunch that has hit several crypto projects, forcing some of them out of business.
Ethereum becomes most deflationary in history as activity spikes amid FTX collapse
Ethereum became the most deflationary in its history, as the annual supply dipped below zero for the first time since the Merge. According to Ultrasound Money, the annual inflation rate has fallen to -0.032/year, which indicates that the network is now burning more Ethereum than its minting. The negative inflation...
Big institutional investors were behind most of the money on bankrupt exchange FTX, crypto industry insiders say
Major crypto investor Galaxy Digital said Monday that it has lost $77 million from FTX's collapse.
New Huo Technology unit gets $14M loan from ex-Huobi CEO Leon Li to cover client funds stuck on FTX
Hbit Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of New Huo Technology, has approximately $18.1 million worth of assets stuck on FTX, which filed for bankruptcy last week, according to Nov. 14 press release. Huobi Technology, which used to be an affiliate of Huobi Global before Justin Sun acquired the exchange, was...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Nov. 11-13: Crypto markets in a lull following FTX hack
Over the reporting period, the cryptocurrency market cap saw minor inflows of around $6 billion as the industry rose to $841.76 billion as of press time — up 0.72%. Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap increased by 0.36% and 0.83% to $321.82 billion and $153.89 billion, respectively. Most of...
Huobi addresses concerns raised surrounding fake reserves ‘snapshot’
Huobi has addressed the concerns raised as a result of Wu Blockchain’s tweet that highlighted over 10,000 ETH being moved out of the Huobi 34 wallet. Huobi explained that a part of the publicized address is the hot wallet address and assured those concerned that the firm guarantees the security of user assets, 100% redemption and that it will not impose any restrictions on deposits and withdrawals.
DEX trading volumes spike as users leave CEXs en masse
Confidence in centralized exchanges seems to have reached a new low following the FTX fallout. Trading volumes across all exchanges have experienced a vertical drop over the weekend, as users rush to withdraw their tokens from custodial wallets provided by the platforms. Data analyzed by CryptoSlate showed a drastic drop...
Singapore’s MAS says FTX does not operate in the country
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) stated that the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX does not operate in the country, Wu Blockchain reported on Nov. 14. The report noted that the embattled exchange was “neither licensed nor exempted from licensing in Singapore.”. It continued that the exchange could onboard Singapore...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Crypto.com CEO dismisses bank run speculation; Alameda Research held tokens before their FTX listings
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 14 includes Crypto.com CEO saying his exchange accidentally transferred 320,000 ETH to Gate.io; Kraken, Coinbase, and Gate.io publishing full proof-of-reserves with liabilities, and Binance launching a recovery fund for strong projects caught up in the FTX collapse. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Concerns over...
Retail traders massively withdraw their BTC from exchanges
FTX collapse has birthed renewed interest in self-custody among retail users, as many are now moving their Bitcoin (BTC) to cold wallets. Glassnode data, as analyzed by CryptoSlate, showed that retailers are taking out their coins from exchanges at the most aggressive rate, with the withdrawals coming mostly from Crypto.com.
CZ says industry is in pain but it’s business as usual at Binance
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said the company hasn’t experienced any serious side effects from the FTX fallout. During an AMA on Twitter Spaces, CZ addressed burning questions from users and community leaders, noting that it’s been business as usual at the exchange. When asked about the proposed recovery...
Research: FTX implosion leads to aggressive Bitcoin accumulation for investors
The recent crash of FTX has led to massive capitulation for major cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin (BTC) trading as low as $15,682 during the last seven days. However, the decline of the flagship digital asset has not deterred investors as on-chain data showed that all major categories of Bitcoin investors — whales, crab, and shrimps — aggressively accumulated BTC throughout the week, according to CryptoSlate’s analysis of the data.
Crypto.com transferred nearly 85% of ETH reserves to Gate.io in October, CEO assures it was accidental
The Twitter community is on fire, discussing hidden motives behind asset transfers between Crypto.com and Gate.io that took place in October. The exchange’s CEO Kris Marszalek responded to speculation and said the transfer was done accidentally and had since been reverted. According to Marszalek, the funds were being sent...
FTX autopsy triggers Hoskinson-Schwartz feud over allegations of SEC corruption
A Twitter spat erupted as Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson commented over alleged SEC corruption, deriding the claim that the securities regulator singled out Ripple and the XRP token. John E. Deaton started the thread, asserting the lack of regulatory clarity on cryptocurrencies is an own goal for the U.S....
Gravity of ‘not your keys, not your coins’ hits home as Trust Wallet spikes 113% to new ATH
As most cryptocurrencies suffered heavy losses following the collapse of FTX last week, Trust Wallet Token bucks the trend, growing 58% over the last 24 hours. Since Nov 7, Trust Wallet Token increased in value by 113% to lead the top 100 tokens. This run of form has resulted in a new all-time high of $2.48 on Nov. 14.
Huobi, Gate.io, Crypto.com see spikes in flow to FTX
The full consequences of the FTX fallout are still unknown. As FTX, its U.S. subsidiary, and Alameda Research all filed for bankruptcy protection, it could be months before the public gets to see what happened in Sam Bankman-Fried’s crumbled trading empire. Until that happens, what we’re left with is...
New FTX CEO Ray announces steps taken to staunch bleeding cashflow
The general counsel of FTX US, Ryne Miller, has released a statement from John J. Ray III, Chief Restructuring Officer and now-appointed CEO of FTX related to “unauthorized” access to FTX funds. Ray’s statement highlights the continued efforts to ensure all assets are secured “wherever located” and explains...
Crypto market sees biggest miner selling pressure since January 2021
The ongoing market slump caused by the FTX fallout hasn’t left Bitcoin miners unscathed. The market has seen the biggest one-day miner selling pressure since January 2021, and data analyzed by CryptoSlate shows that the selling pressure shows no signs of stopping. We could see extended selling pressure from...
