BlockFi has responded to the controversies surrounding FTX and its reported connection to the embattled cryptocurrency exchange in a recent statement to its users. The crypto firm denied allegations that most of its assets are on FTX and described the rumor as “false.” Though BlockFi admitted that it has a “significant exposure” to the exchange. which could cause a delay in the recovery of the obligations owed to BlockFi by FTX.

11 HOURS AGO