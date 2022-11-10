Read full article on original website
Woman Arrested After Assaulting Dubuque Police Officer
Dubuque police arrested 26 year old MacKenzie Bullock of Dubuque around 4am Saturday morning in the area of Dodge and Locust streets on charges of first-degree harassment, second-offense operating while intoxicated and assault on persons engaged in certain occupations. A report says that Bullock assaulted Dubuque Police Department officer Dreyson Robe.
One Person Injured In Two Vehicle Crash in Dubuque
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday in Dubuque. 74 year old Cheryl Schockemoehl of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of her injuries. According to Dubuque police, Schockemoehl was turning north onto John F. Kennedy Road from the Northwest Arterial shortly after noon Saturday when a vehicle driven west on the Northwest Arterial by 55 year old Sheree MIller of Dubuque ran a red light and the vehicles collided. Miller was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.
Dubuque Man Sentenced For Fatal Crash, Swinging a Hatchet
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for causing a fatal crash while on meth and cutting a man with a hatchet in separate incidents. 33 year old Branden Authement previously pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of homicide by vehicle-operating while under the influence, serious injury by vehicle and second-degree theft in relation to a fatal crash that killed 54 year old Nancy Meisenburg on December 5, 2021. For those charges, he was sentenced to 35 years in prison. In October 2021, Authement got into an argument with his then-girlfriend, 33 year old Audrey Clancy. After Clancy left the residence, Authement grabbed a hatchet that was part of a knife collection on a wall and began to swing it at 40 year old Will Thomas Jr., cutting his mouth. Authement was sentenced to an additional 15 years in prison.
Monticello Man Identified As Driver Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside of Monticello. 38 year old Jack Larrimore of Monticello was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died from his injuries Wednesday. Aaccording to the Iowa State Patrol, Larrimore was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 near 195th Street in rural Monticello around 5:35pm Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending Larrimore onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
Police allege Iowa man hid pot on himself after driving stolen car
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — A 40-year-old Davenport man is set to appear in court on a felony charge after officers, who found him driving a stolen car, said he tried to hide marijuana on his person at the jail. Anthony Sullivan faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records said. About 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Iowa […]
Missing Dubuque Man Found Dead
(Dubuque, IA) -- The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says the body of a missing man was discovered near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Investigators say they were called to the railroad tracks near the fairgrounds a little after 10pm Wednesday after staff members from the Canadian National Railroad reporting seeing a body as their train passed by. The body was identified as Joseph Peavey of Dubuque. He was reported missing from the Hillcrest Residential Care Facility on October 26th. Investigators say he was accidentally hit by a train sometime between then and November 9th. An autopsy will be conducted, and Peavey's death is still under investigation.
U.S. Marshals arrest two tied to January homicide in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshalls have arrested two women who were wanted on multiple felony charges out of Linn County in connection with the murder of Cordal Lewis. 19-year-old Cordal Lewis was the victim of a targeted shooting in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE in Cedar Rapids on January 27th, 2022.
Dubuque police see jump in threats against groups, leading to more threat-of-terrorism charges
The Dubuque Police Department has received more than 4x the number of reports of threats made against groups of people this year compared to last year. Officers have received 17 reports of threat-of-terrorism incidents so far this year. That compares to just four reports in 2021. Five of these reports have resulted in arrests, with one case pending. Adults arrested on threat-of-terrorism charges, a felony, face up to five years in prison if convicted.
Freeport Police want your help to identify robbery suspect
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police are searching for a man who reportedly attempted to rob a victim in the parking lot of a grocery store on Monday. According to police, the attempted robbery happened in the parking lot of Sullivan’s, at 2002 W. Galena Avenue, around 4:40 p.m. Police say the suspect is wanted […]
4 local COVID-19-related deaths reported in week
There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area between November 2nd to Wednesday including one in Jackson County in Iowa, Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and Grant County in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, the CDC rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for Dubuque and Lafayette County. Low ratings were issued for Grant and Iowa county in Wisconsin.
‘The salon is my happy place’: Black hair stylists fill gap in Dubuque market
When Shanta Long moved to Dubuque in 2019, she would drive all the way to Chicago to have her hair done. Long, who is Black, had trouble tracking down appointments locally with stylists who understood how to correctly care for her hair and provide the services for which she was looking. Some friends told her there would be closer options in Davenport, Iowa, but having grown up in Chicago, she felt more comfortable making the three-hour drive until she found somewhere closer to her new home.
Error discovered in Scott County count; ballots being recounted
Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted that Scott County had discovered an error in the tabulation of absentee ballot numbers. Pate has issued an administrative recount for those absentee ballots. It is not yet known how many ballots could be involved in the recount...
Recounts completed for Des Moines, Warren counties following 'technical difficulties'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties have unofficial election results from Tuesday night after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the counties experienced "technical problems." Pate called on Des Moines and Warren counties to conduct administrative recounts as soon as possible. A...
Wisconsin woman decides to sell farm, own family members charged in her murder
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A son and grandson have been charged in connection to the death of a Wisconsin woman that decided to sell the family farm. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 51-year-old Aric Way from Glendale and 28-year-old Philip Schmidt-Way from Loveland, Colorado, have been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to a Crime.
