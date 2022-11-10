ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

5 areas Americans saw relief from inflation

By Sylvan Lane, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vrKZd_0j6PAwEC00

( The Hill ) — Americans are finally seeing some relief from inflation.

New consumer price index (CPI) data — a benchmark report used to gauge inflation — released Thursday showed inflation coming down further than economists expected.

While prices still rose a swift 7.7 percent over the past 12 months, the annual inflation rate was less than the 7.9 percent expected by economists and lower than the 8.2 percent rate seen in September. The 0.4 percent monthly increase in the CPI was also less than the 0.6 percent increase that economists had projected.

Inflation is still near levels not seen since the 1980s and hindering American households. Prices that have already shot up are continuing to rise for food, shelter and other basic needs, pinching the economy along the way.

But the October decline in inflation brought some relief to those struggling to get by.

Used car prices

One of the first pockets of the economy hit by the inflation surge is finally seeing prices come down.

“The run-up in prices for used cars is now unwinding as supply of cars is recovering and demand is hit hard by higher interest rates,” wrote Preston Caldwell, head of U.S. economics for Morningstar Research Services, in a Thursday analysis.

Inflation is highest in these pandemic boomtowns

Prices for used cars and trucks fell 2.4 percent in October alone, marking the fourth straight month of declines. While prices are still far above pre-pandemic levels, Americans searching for a used car or truck may finally see relief after months of shortages and supply chain snarls.

Used car and truck prices soared throughout much of 2020 and 2021 as supply chain issues and shortages hindered automobile manufacturing around the world. But supply chains made progress in recovery, making it easier for buyers to trade in older cars for new ones.

Cheaper household supplies

Prices for a wide range of basic household goods fell in October as consumers spent more time bargain-hunting and less money on items once in higher demand.

Household supplies and furnishings fell 0.2 percent in October broadly, with prices for appliances, dishware, furniture and bedding falling sharply. Many of these goods were popular among locked-down American households during the depths of the pandemic and limited by supply chain dysfunction, which boosted their prices.

“Retail promotions are a huge opportunity in inflation. Maybe it’s adjusting your promotions, eliminating profit-draining promotions altogether, or addressing lumpy inventory issues,” said Matt Pavich, senior director at consulting firm Revionics.

“Retailers are looking at all of their options right now to correct issues earlier in the supply chain,” he continued. “Pricing is the fastest lever to do this.”

Clothing and accessories

Prices for apparel dropped 0.7 percent in October after rising 4.1 percent over the past year. The biggest drops came in prices for jewelry, women’s outerwear, infant and toddler clothes and men’s formalwear.

The decline in apparel prices comes before a holiday shopping season that will be closely watched by economists for signs of fading consumer power.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) expects spending from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 could total as much as $960 billion , which would shatter records. Sales rose 13.5 percent between 2020 and 2021 but the group expects that pace of growth to slow after a booming year for the sector.

Household gas

Households with heating or cooking gas may have caught a break in October as prices for utility gas service plunged 4.6 percent. It was one of the few parts of the energy sector to see prices drop in October, a month when fuel oil prices shot up nearly 20 percent and gasoline prices rose 4 percent.

Stocks soar after inflation slowed in October

High prices for oil and gas have been one of the major forces behind the inflationary surge. While prices were destined to rise from 2020 levels — when global lockdowns curtailed energy usage — the war in Ukraine has fueled intense volatility in energy markets.

“We expect some easing in pipeline pressures and rather large negative base-year effects inside the energy complex that will bring down both headline and core inflation through the middle of next year,” wrote Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at audit and tax firm RSM, in a Thursday analysis.

A slower increase in food prices

Food prices are still on the rise, due largely to the war in Ukraine limiting the global supply of wheat and fertilizer. Prices for food are up 10.9 percent on the year, and groceries alone are up 12.4 percent since last October.

The October inflation report showed that while prices are still increasing, they are moving up at a slower rate — the first step toward a plateau.

Prices for food rose 0.6 percent in October, down from increases of 0.8 percent in August and September and three straight months of increases of at least 1 percent from May to July.

Monthly inflation in groceries also fell from 0.7 percent in September to 0.4 percent in October.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

$25,000 Reward offered for information on cold case murder in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking for the public’s help to crack a cold case from 2015.Ricardo Rivera was 19 years old when he was shot and killed on Cherry Street in Hartford. Authorities are still searching for witnesses and leads. Hartford police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Missing East Hartford man found dead in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A missing 79-year-old man from East Hartford was found dead in Glastonbury on Sunday. Howard Wilmes was reported missing by his family on Saturday, according to police. There are no signs of criminal activity at this time. The Glastonbury Police Department is in charge of the investigation.
GLASTONBURY, CT
WTNH

Study: Connecticut among top for holiday breakups

“It’s not you; it’s me.” Merry and bright might be replaced with sad and gloomy for many in relationships as the holidays approach. That’s according to a new study from HerNorm.com that reveals the dates couples are most likely to break up in each state. Breaking up with a partner is always hard, but it […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WTNH

1986 Challenger shuttle explosion wreckage found on ocean floor

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic, more than three decades after the tragedy that killed a schoolteacher and six others. NASA’s Kennedy Space Center announced the discovery Thursday. “Of course, the emotions come back, right?” […]
FLORIDA STATE
WTNH

Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report

Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report in the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts.
WTNH

New Britain man accused of stealing 10 ATMs across Connecticut

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old man is in custody Friday after Old Saybrook police said he stole ATMs across the state. Jose A. Malave, of New Britain, is facing more than 41 charges linked to the thefts. The arrest came after an ATM was stolen on Dec. 6 from the Henny Penny convenience […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Fire erupts in Tolland home on Buff Cap Road

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Flames erupted in a residential home in Tolland in the early hours of Friday morning. Tolland’s Assistant Fire Chief, Carl Dojan, said that fire crews got the call for a second-alarm fire just before 4:30 a.m. for a home on Buff Cap Road. When responders arrived, they said they saw a […]
TOLLAND, CT
WTNH

Gov. Ned Lamont considering extending gas tax holiday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s gas tax is set to return on Dec. 1, but Gov. Ned Lamont is considering extending it to help drivers.“I think we’re going to see what we can afford and we’re going to model this out,” Lamont said. When it returns, the state tax would add an average of […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Firefighters battle garage fire in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire is now under control Saturday night in Vernon after firefighters were called to a home on Grove Street. According to Fire Chief Stephen Eppler of the Vernon Fire Department, there was a fully involved detached garage fire when they arrived on the scene. Some of that fire spread to […]
VERNON, CT
WTNH

Newington drug dealer who was part of $1.1M bust sentenced to 10 years

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Newington drug dealer who was part of a bust where more than $1.1 million in cash was seized will spend a decade in federal prison, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Angel Luis Rodriguez was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to trafficking cocaine. […]
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

Over 450 bags of drugs found during traffic stop in West Haven: PD

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was arrested in West Haven for possessing more than 300 bags of fentanyl and other drugs. Police said on November 9, officers were in the area of Terrace Avenue and Glade Street for a stolen car investigation. Officers saw a car engaging in suspicious activity, and after a […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Three sent to hospital after tree struck car in parking lot

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were transported to Windham Hospital after a tree fell and struck an occupied vehicle in a parking lot on 134 N. Eagleville Rd Friday evening. The commercial parking lot is shared by several businesses including the Huskies Tavern, Sgt. Pepperoni and Wally’s Chicken Coop. Shortly after 11 p.m., UConn emergency […]
WINDHAM, CT
WTNH

WTNH

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy