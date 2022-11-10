ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
The Spun

Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
DALLAS, TX
WPXI Pittsburgh

Bucs, Seahawks praise 'electric' atmosphere at Munich game

MUNICH — (AP) — Even in defeat, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll could recognize the special experience of participating in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany. Seattle and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a Bavarian welcome both in the days leading up to the game and during it, highlighted by an energetic capacity crowd of 69,811 at Allianz Arena singing together in the final minutes of the game and afterward.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend

Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
BATON ROUGE, LA
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers: Studs and duds from 21-16 loss for Seattle

Seattle’s four-game win streak came to a definitive halt in Munich early Sunday morning with a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While many fans in the Pacific Northwest got up early to watch some football, the Seahawks didn’t wake up until the fourth quarter when they were already trailing 21-3. They made things more interesting with an impressive rally by scoring two touchdowns, but unfortunately it proved to be too little too late.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Buccaneers vs. Seahawks score: Tampa Bay uses surprising run attack to win first NFL game in Germany

Running the football to a victory was unexpected for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, yet they rushed for 161 yards and then held on in a crucial 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks to take the NFL's first regular season game in Germany. Crossing the pond seemed to be just the trick to awaken Tampa Bay's run game, as the Buccaneers averaged only 3.7 yards per carry but got explosive runs from Rachaad White to hold off the NFC West leading Seahawks.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Marquise Goodwin Active For Seahawks Against Buccaneers in Germany

After receiving a questionable designation on the Seahawks final injury report on Friday, Marquise Goodwin will be active against the Buccaneers for Sunday's international Week 10 matchup in Munich, Germany. Dealing with a groin injury suffered during a Week 8 win over the New York Giants, Goodwin didn't suit up...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Bruce Irvin: Field in Germany was terrible

The atmosphere at Allianz Arena in Munich during Sunday’s game drew praise from Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and others, but the playing field didn’t get the same rave reviews. Players from both teams appeared to have a hard time keeping their footing on the grass field at the...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Tyler Lockett fires back at Seahawks fans for criticism over dodging hit vs. Cardinals

Astute Seattle Seahawks fans may have noticed something strange about wide receiver Tyler Lockett. On the surface, Lockett seems like your every day star wide-out on the field. A closer look at some of his plays, though, and you’ll notice a big difference in his style of play. While other receivers embrace contact and fight for inches after a tackle, Lockett completely avoids tackles by giving himself up early.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy