Aaron Rodgers appeared to yell a loud F-bomb at Matt LaFleur after awful two-minute drill
Aaron Rodgers is having a bad 2022. His Green Bay Packers were 3-6 coming into Week 10 and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. His 89.0 passer rating is the lowest of his career, as are his 232 passing yards per game and 6.6 yards per pass attempt.
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
Howie Long says it’s finally time to stop under-estimating the Dallas Cowboys
NFL Hall of Famer says the Cowboys have been over-hyped for seasons. This year they are for real.
Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
Bucs, Seahawks praise 'electric' atmosphere at Munich game
MUNICH — (AP) — Even in defeat, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll could recognize the special experience of participating in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany. Seattle and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a Bavarian welcome both in the days leading up to the game and during it, highlighted by an energetic capacity crowd of 69,811 at Allianz Arena singing together in the final minutes of the game and afterward.
Brittany Mahomes Unleashes on Refs After Juju Smith-Schuster Gets Knocked Out in Brutal Play
Following a scary play that sent Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to the ground, Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany had some thoughts about the game’s referees. During the play, Smith-Schuster is seen flying through the air after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ safety Andre...
Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend
Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
NFL Analyst Mike Pereira Forgets He’s On Camera, Makes Fans Extremely Uncomfortable
Halloween ended a few weeks ago but NFL rules analyst and expert Mike Pereira might be haunting the dreams of several fans. An awkward moment unfolded during Week 10, leaving many uncomfortable. Sunday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany to begin Sunday’s action. Apparently,...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Dirk Nowitzki On His Ex-Fianceé Being Arrested For Fraud: "I Was Super Embarrassed About The Whole Situation"
Dirk Nowitzki opens up on the infamous moment he lived when his fianceé was arrested for fraud.
Huskies Move Up 9 Slots in AP Poll; Kickoff Time Set for Colorado
UW gets rewarded for winning at Oregon, which still holds a higher ranking.
‘Unforgettable’: Seahawks wowed by, marvel at Germany crowd during loss to Buccaneers
Players, coaches, staff — and media — want to come back for another Seahawks game in Munich after a glorious NFL debut here.
Everyone said the same thing about the Oregon-Washington game
Oregon and Washington squared off on Saturday night in Eugene for a big Pac-12 matchup. The game had fans and observers saying the same thing: what a great uniform matchup. Oregon was wearing all yellow uniforms, while Washington was in all purple, save for their gold helmets. The uniform matchup...
Seahawks vs. Buccaneers: Studs and duds from 21-16 loss for Seattle
Seattle’s four-game win streak came to a definitive halt in Munich early Sunday morning with a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While many fans in the Pacific Northwest got up early to watch some football, the Seahawks didn’t wake up until the fourth quarter when they were already trailing 21-3. They made things more interesting with an impressive rally by scoring two touchdowns, but unfortunately it proved to be too little too late.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers vs. Seahawks score: Tampa Bay uses surprising run attack to win first NFL game in Germany
Running the football to a victory was unexpected for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, yet they rushed for 161 yards and then held on in a crucial 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks to take the NFL's first regular season game in Germany. Crossing the pond seemed to be just the trick to awaken Tampa Bay's run game, as the Buccaneers averaged only 3.7 yards per carry but got explosive runs from Rachaad White to hold off the NFC West leading Seahawks.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Watch: Commanders at Eagles: Can Washington Help Dallas in NFC East?
The Dallas Cowboys are aware of "The 24-Hour Rule.'' And by the time "Monday Night Football'' kicks off, it'll be time to put the painful OT loss at Green Bay behind them ... And time to settle in to see if the Washington Commanders can do them an NFC East favor.
Seahawks’ long-term plans for Geno Smith amid shocking 2022 season
To say that Geno Smith’s emergence this season is surprising is a massive understatement. After sitting behind Russell Wilson last season, the Seahawks QB became one of the best players at his position this season. There’s a legitimate argument that Geno is one of the MVP leaders this season.
Yardbarker
Marquise Goodwin Active For Seahawks Against Buccaneers in Germany
After receiving a questionable designation on the Seahawks final injury report on Friday, Marquise Goodwin will be active against the Buccaneers for Sunday's international Week 10 matchup in Munich, Germany. Dealing with a groin injury suffered during a Week 8 win over the New York Giants, Goodwin didn't suit up...
NBC Sports
Bruce Irvin: Field in Germany was terrible
The atmosphere at Allianz Arena in Munich during Sunday’s game drew praise from Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and others, but the playing field didn’t get the same rave reviews. Players from both teams appeared to have a hard time keeping their footing on the grass field at the...
Tyler Lockett fires back at Seahawks fans for criticism over dodging hit vs. Cardinals
Astute Seattle Seahawks fans may have noticed something strange about wide receiver Tyler Lockett. On the surface, Lockett seems like your every day star wide-out on the field. A closer look at some of his plays, though, and you’ll notice a big difference in his style of play. While other receivers embrace contact and fight for inches after a tackle, Lockett completely avoids tackles by giving himself up early.
