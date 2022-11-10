Read full article on original website
Rick Wilson
4d ago
An anarchist member dressed in all black using dumpsters for a direct action event in Portland. Why is the press protecting the name of ANTIFA?
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Monday in Portland: CTGR opening opioid treatment clinic in Portland, 'Symbiosis' debuts at Portland Art MuseumEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Many Portland residents should have received $600 stimulus paymentsJ.R. HeimbignerPortland, OR
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, ORTerry MansfieldPortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
Man sentenced to prison for SE Portland blow torch attack
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A man who attacked and attempted to rob a Portland DoorDash driver with a blow torch has been sentenced to prison less than a month after the assault, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. The D.A.’s Office said the incident happened...
kptv.com
DoorDash driver recounts attack with blowtorch; attacker sentenced to 80 months in prison
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local DoorDash driver said it’s a miracle he’s alive after a scary confrontation during a late-night delivery in southeast Portland. The attacker will now spend years in prison for attempted robbery. And the weapon of choice might surprise you. The victim tells FOX...
kptv.com
Man arrested after three-hour standoff in Tigard
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police arrested a wanted man Saturday evening after a three-hour standoff. The Newberg-Dundee Police department contacted Tigard police with information about a wanted 54-year-old man named Worth Briggs who was believed to be in Tigard. Briggs had a felony warrant out for his arrest for first-degree attempted kidnapping.
kptv.com
Vancouver man arrested after refusing to stop for sergeant
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening after he refused to stop for a Clark County sergeant who was attempting to pull him over. The sergeant attempted to stop a white Mazda pickup at about 6:48 p.m. near the intersection of Northeast 119th Street and Northeast 117th Avenue. The sheriff’s office said the driver of the vehicle, identified as Jason Tester, of Vancouver, was seen speeding 24 mph over the posted speed limit.
Portland police: Accused arsonist wanted on felony warrant
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are searching for an accused arson suspect who they say failed to turn himself in and now has a felony warrant. Jarrid Bailey Huber, 23, was on pretrial release in the case of a first-degree arson stemming from a May 25, 2021 declared riot, according to court documents. According […]
Drive-by shooting wounds Jefferson HS student
A drive-by shooting wounded a Jefferson High School student Monday afternoon in North Portland, police said.
KATU.com
Police identify man shot by officers in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified the man they say lit a car on fire and ran from officers last week before police shot him. It happened along 82nd Avenue at Southeast Harrison Street last Monday. Police said 33-year-old Antoine Young was released from the hospital Sunday. They...
KATU.com
Have you seen this person? West Linn Police looking for ID theft subject
PORTLAND, Ore. — West Linn Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying this person. The subject has been taking identities and presenting forged military IDs at banks around the Portland-Metro area. Police say they have obtained thousands of dollars. If you have any information about...
Body found believed to be 21-year-old Miles Stanton: Officials
Officials recovered a body in Marion County that they believe is Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in October after moving to Tualatin.
KATU.com
Clark County man shoots relative in argument over car
CLARK COUNTY, Ore. — Police are investigating an incident where a Clark County man shot a male in-law at their home, apparently in an argument over a car. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Battle Ground Police Department responded to a 911 report of a disturbance with a weapon at a home in northern Clark County off NE Fern Drive and NE Columbia Tie Rd.
kptv.com
Portland police sergeant talks about hiring challenges the bureau is facing
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Despite public refrains about problems recruiting new officers, the Portland Police Bureau’s internal hiring statistics paint a different picture of the bureau’s staffing issues. According to the police bureau’s 2021 Annual Report, 42 sworn officers retired that year, and 58 more chose to leave...
kptv.com
2 arrested after exchange of gunfire with officers in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were arrested, and another got away after a shooting with officers in Salem on Saturday night, according to the Salem Police Department. Police said just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to attempted carjacking at 17th Street Southeast and Hines Street Southeast. When they were investigating, they saw a stolen vehicle taken in a previous carjacking at 18th Street Northeast and Center Street Northeast.
kptv.com
Man, 14-year-old boy arrested after armed carjacking in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people, one of them a teenager, were arrested Friday night after an armed carjacking in northeast Salem, according to the police department. Shortly before 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle stolen in the 3200 block of Felina Avenue Northeast. Police said the caller reported being approached two males at rifle-point and told to exit their vehicle after they witnessed an assault. The two suspects then fled in the victim’s car.
KATU.com
Coffee Creek Correctional Facility announces death of inmate from Coos County
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon Departments of Corrections (DOC) has announced the death of an adult in custody, 39-year-old Alishae Dawne Kohl. Kohl entered DOC custody on September 18, 2018 from Coos County with an earliest release date of October 9, 2023. According to the DOC, Kohl was incarcerated...
kptv.com
2 arrested after chase with police in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after a chase with officers in northeast Portland on Saturday night. The Portland Police Bureau said at 7 p.m. Saturday, officers tried to stop a car near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. The driver sped away while officers tried to stop the car. Officers were nearly hit during their attempt to stop the driver.
kptv.com
12-year-old arrested after social media threats towards Salem schools
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Salem police officers have arrested a middle-school student in connection to a recent threat made against two Salem schools on social media. According to the Salem Police Department, police dispatch began receiving calls from concerned parents regarding threats made against Parrish and Houck Middle School campuses on Sunday afternoon.
kptv.com
Video captures people throwing eggs at homeless in McMinnville
MCMINNVILLE Ore (KPTV) - Some say they’re left questioning human decency after a group of people were caught on camera throwing eggs at a church doorstep. In this case, the doorstep wasn’t the target, but instead who police say are people experiencing homelessness resting upon it. “It keeps...
kptv.com
‘Hopefully the peace comes back’: Deadly SE Portland shooting leaves neighbors tired, afraid
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died in a shooting in the Portland Hazelwood neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 1:30 a.m., police responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Ash Street after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
kptv.com
Gresham police searching for suspects who stole vehicle with cat inside
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is searching for two suspects following a carjacking early Monday morning. At about 4:14 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery with a weapon at Southeast 209th Avenue and Southeast Salmon Street. Police said the victim reported two men, one with a gun, took his vehicle at gunpoint.
kptv.com
Clark County man shot after family dispute over car
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot Sunday afternoon in North Clark County after a family dispute. Clark County Sheriff’s Deputies and Battle Ground Police Officers responded to a call of a shooting near Northeast Fern Drive and Northeast Columbia Tie Road at about 3:30 p.m. Todd Spencer, age 66, called 911 and said he shot a 30-year-old man.
Comments / 7