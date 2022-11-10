ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

The Crown Is Losing Its Shine

The Crown has never been a straightforward drama series. Like its central figure, Queen Elizabeth II, the long-running Netflix show juggles two roles at once. The first is to provide a sumptuously staged history lesson of key moments in the United Kingdom’s past; the second is to offer a behind-the-scenes study of the royals’ relationships with one another. For four seasons, the creator, Peter Morgan, has deftly blended fact with fiction and truth with gossip, arguing that the family’s personal lives are inextricably linked to the country’s national identity—for better or for worse.
MarketRealist

Princess Diana’s "Revenge Dress" Marked a Pivotal Moment in Her Life

Princess Diana continues to capture the hearts of Brits and Americans alike more than 25 years after her death. Her seemingly fairy-tale romance with Prince Charles, now King Charles III, ended in separation and eventually divorce. In a pivotal moment in 1994, the beloved princess wore a head-turning "revenge dress" to an event. How much is Diana’s revenge dress worth?
The Atlantic

The Petulant King

A difficult labor—30 hours!—and someone has to make the terrible decision. Right there in a Buckingham Palace bedroom, with mother and child etherized upon the table, deft hands make the cut, the unwilling baby is tugged out—and it’s done. A boy! Clever girl. To sleep, to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Architectural Digest

Everything to Know About Mohamed Al-Fayed’s Real-Life Restoration of Villa Windsor

In The Crown’s fifth season, on Netflix now, the historical drama chronicles the royals’ scandal-plagued 1990s, when the relevancy of the monarchy itself was questioned. Things were especially grim for Queen Elizabeth II (now played by Imelda Staunton) during 1992, which marked the 40th anniversary of her reign. During the year she called her “annus horribilis,” the marriages of three of her four children publicly imploded, with Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) torching each other in tell-all books and TV interviews. Then, a fire at Windsor Castle—the world’s oldest and largest occupied castle, filled with priceless art—destroyed 115 timber-ceilinged rooms in the Gothic-style weekend home, resulting in approximately $40 million in damage.
The Independent

When is Martin Lewis next on TV?

As the UK battles with a nightmarish cost of living crisis defined by soaring double-digit inflation, climbing energy bills, rent and grocery prices, interest rate hikes and mortgage market chaos, there is one person the public has some to rely on for guidance above any other.Step forward consumer champion Martin Lewis, a tireless advocate for the up-against-it; dispenser of sage, practical and compassionate advice and a rare constant in public life at a time of “permacrisis” in Britain.The country may have seen three different prime ministers, four chancellors and two monarchs since the start of July but Lewis is...
purewow.com

Kate Middleton Rocks Sleek Ponytail & Hat on Remembrance Sunday

Kate Middleton just stepped out with a brand-new hairdo (and she totally nailed it). Over the weekend, the Princess of Wales celebrated Remembrance Day by attending the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph. The royal opted against her signature hairstyle, which features beachy waves with a center part. Instead, Princess Catherine rocked a chic ponytail that kept her hair away from her face.
msn.com

Royal Family’s powerful tribute showcased in major social media change

The Royal Family’s powerful tribute has been showcased in a major social media change seen across all of their accounts in recent days. The King, Queen Consort and Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media profile pictures and banner photos have undergone a poignant transformation. All the photos...
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
28K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy