Lip-Reading Expert Reveals the 5 Words Kate Middleton Said to ‘Lead’ Camilla off Balcony
Find out what the Princess of Wales said to Camilla, Queen Consort on the balcony during Remembrance Day according to lip reader. And where Sophie Wessex was during the service.
The Most Influential Member of the Royal Family Is Not Who Fans Think It Is
Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ has prompted millions of internet searches about the Royal Family and other drama surrounding The Firm.
Body Language Expert Points Out ‘Concerned’ Gesture Kate Middleton Made During Appearance With ‘Nervous’ Camilla Parker Bowles
Here's what a leading body language noticed about Camilla, Queen Consort and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their Remembrance Day appearance together.
King Charles III photo unveiled to mark his first birthday on the throne and a new role inherited from his father
King Charles III celebrates his 74th birthday today, and Buckingham Palace has marked the occasion by sharing a new photograph that also commemorates his new position as the Ranger of Great Windsor Park. The photograph, captured by trusted royal photographer Chris Jackson, shows His Majesty dressed in a blazer, shirt...
Prince William and Kate Middleton Looked ‘Relaxed’ With ‘Uncomfortable’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at 2019 Remembrance Day Outing
Prince William and Kate Middleton were 'comfortable' at the 2019 Festival of Remembrance, according to a body language expert. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared in 'some discomfort.'
The Crown Is Losing Its Shine
The Crown has never been a straightforward drama series. Like its central figure, Queen Elizabeth II, the long-running Netflix show juggles two roles at once. The first is to provide a sumptuously staged history lesson of key moments in the United Kingdom’s past; the second is to offer a behind-the-scenes study of the royals’ relationships with one another. For four seasons, the creator, Peter Morgan, has deftly blended fact with fiction and truth with gossip, arguing that the family’s personal lives are inextricably linked to the country’s national identity—for better or for worse.
Prince Philip ‘wanted to sue The Crown’ over sister’s death portrayal
Elizabeth Debicki gives an uncanny performance as Princess Diana in The Crown. The late Duke of Edinburgh “wanted to sue” The Crown for how the show portrayed his sister’s death. Prince Philip reportedly consulted a law firm over a “false” portrayal of himself in the Netflix show...
Princess Diana’s "Revenge Dress" Marked a Pivotal Moment in Her Life
Princess Diana continues to capture the hearts of Brits and Americans alike more than 25 years after her death. Her seemingly fairy-tale romance with Prince Charles, now King Charles III, ended in separation and eventually divorce. In a pivotal moment in 1994, the beloved princess wore a head-turning "revenge dress" to an event. How much is Diana’s revenge dress worth?
Prince Philip’s Face ‘Lights up’ Around Penny Knatchbull in Photos
Photos of Prince Philip and Penny Knatchbull show, per a body language expert, them not only as 'elegant and complementary' but also of similar personalities.
King Charles’ Childhood Photo With Queen Elizabeth Details Their ‘Heartbreaking’ Relationship, Expert Says
An image of a young King Charles as he 'rushes up to hug' Queen Elizabeth is an example of his 'really heartbreaking' childhood, according to an author.
The Petulant King
A difficult labor—30 hours!—and someone has to make the terrible decision. Right there in a Buckingham Palace bedroom, with mother and child etherized upon the table, deft hands make the cut, the unwilling baby is tugged out—and it’s done. A boy! Clever girl. To sleep, to...
The Problem With Prince Andrew: From Shining Star to Tarnished Outcast
Since the Jeffrey Epstein scandal broke, Prince Andrew has mostly faded into the background. But the Duke of York was once one of the most beloved royal family members.
‘The Crown’ Season 5 ‘Will Definitely’ Change Prince William and Prince Harry’s Relationship
'It could make them feel closer or it could make them feel less close,' commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti said of Princes William and Harry regarding 'The Crown' Season 5.
Sources Say Prince William Was Forced to ‘Start From Scratch’ After Megxit
Prince William reportedly plans to make the monarchy more modern before his time on the throne. But sources have claimed Megxit forced him to "start from scratch."
'The Crown': What Happens Immediately After Season 5 Ends
Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West have already begun filming Season 6 of Netflix's "The Crown," which picks up at a time of crisis for the royal family.
Everything to Know About Mohamed Al-Fayed’s Real-Life Restoration of Villa Windsor
In The Crown’s fifth season, on Netflix now, the historical drama chronicles the royals’ scandal-plagued 1990s, when the relevancy of the monarchy itself was questioned. Things were especially grim for Queen Elizabeth II (now played by Imelda Staunton) during 1992, which marked the 40th anniversary of her reign. During the year she called her “annus horribilis,” the marriages of three of her four children publicly imploded, with Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) torching each other in tell-all books and TV interviews. Then, a fire at Windsor Castle—the world’s oldest and largest occupied castle, filled with priceless art—destroyed 115 timber-ceilinged rooms in the Gothic-style weekend home, resulting in approximately $40 million in damage.
Kate Middleton Rocks Sleek Ponytail & Hat on Remembrance Sunday
Kate Middleton just stepped out with a brand-new hairdo (and she totally nailed it). Over the weekend, the Princess of Wales celebrated Remembrance Day by attending the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph. The royal opted against her signature hairstyle, which features beachy waves with a center part. Instead, Princess Catherine rocked a chic ponytail that kept her hair away from her face.
Queen’s service and duty praised at Festival of Remembrance
The Queen’s dedicated service and duty have been hailed at the annual Festival of Remembrance attended by the King and other members of the royal family. Charles and his siblings, the Princess Royal and Earl of Wessex, watched on as archive footage of their late mother was played at the Royal Albert Hall.
Royal Family’s powerful tribute showcased in major social media change
The Royal Family’s powerful tribute has been showcased in a major social media change seen across all of their accounts in recent days. The King, Queen Consort and Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media profile pictures and banner photos have undergone a poignant transformation. All the photos...
