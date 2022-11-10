ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

wchstv.com

W.Va. hospitals slammed with RSV cases in kids as Thanksgiving approaches

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County health officials and local hospitals are pushing hard for flu shots and COVID boosters to avoid a post-Thanksgiving surge. During a Monday news conference in Charleston, local health officials say hospitals are already slammed with RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases in children. Kanawha...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Bus driver shortage considered 'severe' in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Bus driver vacancies in Kanawha County have hit a severe high as the county tries to find ways to recruit. Right now, according to Brette Fraley, the executive director of transportation for Kanawha County Schools, there are 24 vacancies. "We’re severe at this point,"...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha County community seeks help with flooding issues

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community in St. Albans is asking for help as multiple homes have been battling flooding and now worry it will get worse. Imagine every time it rains, water pouring into your home and destroying your floors, walls and all your possessions. This is a constant nightmare for some Kentucky Avenue residents.
SAINT ALBANS, WV
wchstv.com

Holiday traditions: Area communities schedule Christmas parades

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Many communities in the region will be ramping up holiday spirits with a tradition that are always crowd favorites - Christmas parades. Following is a list of some of the Christmas parades that have been announced in the region. This list will be updated as more information becomes available:
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Abandoned puppies rescued near elementary school

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly 20 puppies are now safe after being taken Thursday morning to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association. Patrolman Mullins with the South Charleston Police Department said the puppies were found abandoned near Alum Creek Elementary School. “The puppies are located basically near the baseball fields...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-64 back open after crash in West Virginia

UPDATE (1:47 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14): South Charleston Police say that I-64 is back open after this crash. Two vehicles were involved in a rear-end collision, and no serious injuries were reported. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are closed near the Montrose Drive entrance ramp following an accident. […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

W.Va. ABCA: Huntington's Premier Pub & Grill to surrender liquor license

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Huntington bar will lose its license to serve alcohol following multiple shooting incidents. The most recent shooting occurred Nov. 4 and killed a worker at a nearby restaurant. Premier Pub & Grill plans to surrender its beer and liquor license, West Virginia Alcohol Beverage...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Singing At Funerals And Cleaning Up Coal Ash On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, for many Black communities, music is an essential component of end-of-life rituals. When a loved one dies, families often call on a singer to perform at a funeral to offer comfort and healing. Inside Appalachia Folkways Reporter Leeshia Lee spoke with her cousin, Michelle Dyess, about being a funeral singer in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Indictments in Kanawha County murder cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The most recent meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury included five murder indictments. The panel indicted Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, in the Aug. 26 death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston. Mosley was shot and killed on the front lawn of a house on Frame Street in Charleston.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

DUI checkpoint scheduled in Mercer County

BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police announced today, November 14, 2022, a scheduled DUI for later in the week. The checkpoint will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. to midnight. The checkpoint will be located along U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell near the King Tire located at 4052 Coal […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman indicted in West Virginia for arson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of setting fire to a home in Charleston was indicted by a grand jury. Amanda Brooks was indicted for third-degree arson and destruction of property. Amanda Brooks allegedly started a fire at an occupied home on 26th Street in North Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says she lit a car […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Suspect in two homicide investigations indicted on murder charges in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A man who is a suspect in homicide investigations in two different counties was indicted on murder charges Monday in Meigs County, Ohio. Wayne Leib Jr., 40, of Pomeroy, is accused of killing Dwayne E. Qualls, on Sept. 30, according to the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He was indicted on aggravated murder and murder charges in the death on Monday.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH

