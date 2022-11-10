Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
W.Va. hospitals slammed with RSV cases in kids as Thanksgiving approaches
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County health officials and local hospitals are pushing hard for flu shots and COVID boosters to avoid a post-Thanksgiving surge. During a Monday news conference in Charleston, local health officials say hospitals are already slammed with RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases in children. Kanawha...
wchstv.com
Bus driver shortage considered 'severe' in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Bus driver vacancies in Kanawha County have hit a severe high as the county tries to find ways to recruit. Right now, according to Brette Fraley, the executive director of transportation for Kanawha County Schools, there are 24 vacancies. "We’re severe at this point,"...
Wild turkey roaming West Virginia town, delighting residents but also concerning them
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) — Why did the turkey cross the road? To celebrate Thanksgiving in the town of Eleanor, West Virginia! A wild turkey named “Ellie” has been recently spotted in Eleanor, and several residents have posted photos and videos online. People who have come across Ellie are delighted but also concerned for her safety […]
wchstv.com
Kanawha County community seeks help with flooding issues
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community in St. Albans is asking for help as multiple homes have been battling flooding and now worry it will get worse. Imagine every time it rains, water pouring into your home and destroying your floors, walls and all your possessions. This is a constant nightmare for some Kentucky Avenue residents.
wchstv.com
Holiday traditions: Area communities schedule Christmas parades
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Many communities in the region will be ramping up holiday spirits with a tradition that are always crowd favorites - Christmas parades. Following is a list of some of the Christmas parades that have been announced in the region. This list will be updated as more information becomes available:
wfxrtv.com
‘Just waiting to see if they want their vehicle back’: Police in West Virginia find abandoned truck full of beer and liquor bottles
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Summersville Police Department in West Virginia is using a discovery made by officers to warn drivers to be careful during snowy and freezing conditions. Summersville PD posted on Facebook that officers found an abandoned blue truck smashed into a guardrail on the side...
WDTV
Abandoned puppies rescued near elementary school
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly 20 puppies are now safe after being taken Thursday morning to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association. Patrolman Mullins with the South Charleston Police Department said the puppies were found abandoned near Alum Creek Elementary School. “The puppies are located basically near the baseball fields...
I-64 back open after crash in West Virginia
UPDATE (1:47 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14): South Charleston Police say that I-64 is back open after this crash. Two vehicles were involved in a rear-end collision, and no serious injuries were reported. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are closed near the Montrose Drive entrance ramp following an accident. […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Homeowner suffers serious injuries in Raleigh County after interrupting burglary
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A homeowner in Raleigh County suffered serious lacerations to his neck and torso when he interrupted a burglary and was attacked by the suspect, deputies said. The suspect, identified as Charles Cox, was arrested after the incident Monday and charged with burglary and attempted...
19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
wchstv.com
Marshall community members gather to remember the 75 who lost lives in plane crash
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 2:06 p.m. 11/14/22. Marshall University’s community remembered the 75 on Monday. The annual Memorial Fountain ceremony was conducted at the school to reflect on the 75 players, coaches, staff and community members who lost their lives in a tragic plane crash 52 years ago on Nov. 14, 1970.
2 vehicles destroyed at West Virginia car dealership after hit-and-run
CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that hit a vehicle and destroyed two other vehicles at Thornhill Mitsubishi in Chapmanville. Logan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike LaFauci tells 13 News that a driver ran off of Route 119 and hit three new […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. ABCA: Huntington's Premier Pub & Grill to surrender liquor license
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Huntington bar will lose its license to serve alcohol following multiple shooting incidents. The most recent shooting occurred Nov. 4 and killed a worker at a nearby restaurant. Premier Pub & Grill plans to surrender its beer and liquor license, West Virginia Alcohol Beverage...
wchstv.com
TSA: Man cited for bringing loaded gun to W.Va. International Yeager Airport checkpoint
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Transportation Security Administration officials said they stopped a man with a loaded handgun at a security checkpoint Saturday at West Virginia International Airport – the sixth gun found at the airport’s checkpoint this year. Officials said in a news release Monday that...
wchstv.com
Charleston man sentenced to life without parole in death of former UC football player
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Meigs County prosecutors said a Charleston man has been sentenced to life without parole in the death of a former University of Charleston football player. Jaquan Hall, 22, was sentenced Monday for his role in the shooting death of Kane Roush, 25, of Pomeroy,...
wvpublic.org
Singing At Funerals And Cleaning Up Coal Ash On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, for many Black communities, music is an essential component of end-of-life rituals. When a loved one dies, families often call on a singer to perform at a funeral to offer comfort and healing. Inside Appalachia Folkways Reporter Leeshia Lee spoke with her cousin, Michelle Dyess, about being a funeral singer in Charleston.
wchsnetwork.com
Indictments in Kanawha County murder cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The most recent meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury included five murder indictments. The panel indicted Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, in the Aug. 26 death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston. Mosley was shot and killed on the front lawn of a house on Frame Street in Charleston.
DUI checkpoint scheduled in Mercer County
BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police announced today, November 14, 2022, a scheduled DUI for later in the week. The checkpoint will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. to midnight. The checkpoint will be located along U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell near the King Tire located at 4052 Coal […]
Woman indicted in West Virginia for arson
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of setting fire to a home in Charleston was indicted by a grand jury. Amanda Brooks was indicted for third-degree arson and destruction of property. Amanda Brooks allegedly started a fire at an occupied home on 26th Street in North Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says she lit a car […]
wchstv.com
Suspect in two homicide investigations indicted on murder charges in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A man who is a suspect in homicide investigations in two different counties was indicted on murder charges Monday in Meigs County, Ohio. Wayne Leib Jr., 40, of Pomeroy, is accused of killing Dwayne E. Qualls, on Sept. 30, according to the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He was indicted on aggravated murder and murder charges in the death on Monday.
