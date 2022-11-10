ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

saltlakemagazine.com

11 Spots Serving Up Fried Pickles in Salt Lake

In my humble opinion, the right fried pickle offers everything I want from a perfect bite—a crispy exterior with just a pinch of seasoning and a fresh molten pickle that ignites the senses. Spears or chips, I don’t care as long as the batter-to-pickle ratio is on point and the dipping sauce is served in abundance. Of course, the fried finger food is the perfect companion at state fairs and festivals, but it’s also served year-round at dive bar happy hours and upscale eateries. Wherever you prefer to get your pickle fix, Salt Lake has plenty of options. Here are 11 spots that will make you think you’ve fried and gone to heaven.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Illuminating Salt Lake drone show combines art, light and technology

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's sixth annual light art and creative technology festival illuminated the sky and wowed attendees Friday night in Salt Lake City's first-ever public drone show. About 150 synchronized drones flew 400 feet in the air above the Salt Lake City-County Building, moving through various choreographed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Tree wrapping, why you should protect trees for the winter

SALT LAKE CITY — With winter approaching, many people are not aware that the trunks in young trees and thin-barked trees in your yard are vulnerable to extreme winter conditions, and could benefit from extra protection. Taun Beddes, host of KSL Greenhouse created a video to show how to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

What are the treasures of the west side? Group asks community to pinpoint important locations

SALT LAKE CITY — Mestizo Coffeehouse is more than "just four walls and coffee" to the west side neighborhood it serves, its owners contend. The coffeehouse, founded by local artists Terry Hurst and Ruby Chacón, was created to be a space to share art and an opportunity for civic engagement. The vision for a coffeehouse art gallery was shared by the nonprofit NeighborWorks Salt Lake, which focuses on strengthening neighborhoods.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Murray’s Restaurant Morelia closes after three decades in business

Reports swirling social media over the past twenty four hours seem to suggest that the long lived Restaurant Morelia (6098 State Street) in Murray have now locked the doors for the last time. Online commenters across a variety of platforms write that Thursday, November 10th was the final day for the business, named after the city in Michoacan. In contrast to the recent closure of Hector’s in Millcreek, that saw hours long lines of cars swing by for one last bite – Morelia appeared to close with no formal announcement in advance.
MURRAY, UT
S. F. Mori

Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, Utah

A popular Chinese restaurant located in Bountiful, Utah, is the Mandarin Restaurant. It may be very busy and hard to get in because people really like this restaurant. The Mandarin Restaurant is located at 348 East 900 North in Bountiful. They are open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:00 pm until 8:30 pm. They are open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm. They are closed on Sundays.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
upr.org

A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters

While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front. The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

To accommodate more visitors, Pineview Reservoir to see upgrades

SALT LAKE CITY — Pineview Reservoir in the Ogden Valley of northern Utah will be getting some much-needed updates to accommodate increasing demand. During the past few summers, Pineview Reservoir has been filled to capacity with more visitors than ever. Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer said the commission is...
WEBER COUNTY, UT

