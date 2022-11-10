In my humble opinion, the right fried pickle offers everything I want from a perfect bite—a crispy exterior with just a pinch of seasoning and a fresh molten pickle that ignites the senses. Spears or chips, I don’t care as long as the batter-to-pickle ratio is on point and the dipping sauce is served in abundance. Of course, the fried finger food is the perfect companion at state fairs and festivals, but it’s also served year-round at dive bar happy hours and upscale eateries. Wherever you prefer to get your pickle fix, Salt Lake has plenty of options. Here are 11 spots that will make you think you’ve fried and gone to heaven.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 11 HOURS AGO