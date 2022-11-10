Read full article on original website
Leaked Video Shows Jen Shah in Screaming Match on Streets of SLCAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, UtahS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
saltlakemagazine.com
11 Spots Serving Up Fried Pickles in Salt Lake
In my humble opinion, the right fried pickle offers everything I want from a perfect bite—a crispy exterior with just a pinch of seasoning and a fresh molten pickle that ignites the senses. Spears or chips, I don’t care as long as the batter-to-pickle ratio is on point and the dipping sauce is served in abundance. Of course, the fried finger food is the perfect companion at state fairs and festivals, but it’s also served year-round at dive bar happy hours and upscale eateries. Wherever you prefer to get your pickle fix, Salt Lake has plenty of options. Here are 11 spots that will make you think you’ve fried and gone to heaven.
Welcome Home: Mountain View Commons mixed-used development
HEBER CITY, Utah — Just moments away from the base of Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort, the Mountain View Commons development is zoned for residential, retail, commercial, […]
St. Regis announces new Executive Chef, Assistant Director of Food & Beverage
PARK CITY, Utah – St. Regis Deer Valley, the prestigious ski-in ski-out hotel located slope-side within Deer Valley Resort, announced the appointment of a new Executive Chef and new Assistant […]
ksl.com
Illuminating Salt Lake drone show combines art, light and technology
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's sixth annual light art and creative technology festival illuminated the sky and wowed attendees Friday night in Salt Lake City's first-ever public drone show. About 150 synchronized drones flew 400 feet in the air above the Salt Lake City-County Building, moving through various choreographed...
21-year-old Salt Lake City canyoneering guide dies in climbing accident
A 21-year-old canyoneering guide out of Salt Lake City was pronounced dead Saturday due to a climbing accident, officials say.
Park City’s Recycle Utah slides into fluorinated Ski Wax Take Back program
PARK CITY, Utah — As skiing and snowboarding begins for this season, Recycle Utah is urging people to get rid of their wax from LAST season. From now until April […]
kslnewsradio.com
Tree wrapping, why you should protect trees for the winter
SALT LAKE CITY — With winter approaching, many people are not aware that the trunks in young trees and thin-barked trees in your yard are vulnerable to extreme winter conditions, and could benefit from extra protection. Taun Beddes, host of KSL Greenhouse created a video to show how to...
Bolt Ranch Store is the place for all things western
KAMAS, Utah — There’s something about the western lifestyle that speaks to people. The wide open spaces, the independent spirit, the sense of community – it’s no wonder that western […]
American Fork brothers missing for more than 2 weeks could be in southern Utah
Police are searching for three missing siblings out of American Fork who were believed to be headed to southern Utah.
ksl.com
What are the treasures of the west side? Group asks community to pinpoint important locations
SALT LAKE CITY — Mestizo Coffeehouse is more than "just four walls and coffee" to the west side neighborhood it serves, its owners contend. The coffeehouse, founded by local artists Terry Hurst and Ruby Chacón, was created to be a space to share art and an opportunity for civic engagement. The vision for a coffeehouse art gallery was shared by the nonprofit NeighborWorks Salt Lake, which focuses on strengthening neighborhoods.
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, Utah
Chick-fil-A at City Creek Center(Image is author's) Chick-fil-A is one of the largest American fast food restaurant chains. They specialize in chicken as their name implies. Chicken sandwiches are a favorite, but there are other options on the menu.
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake City
Moon Bakery in Salt Lake City(Image is author's) Touted as "The First Korean Bakery In Utah," Moon Bakery offers delicious baked goods, desserts, snacks, and shaved ice desserts.
gastronomicslc.com
Murray’s Restaurant Morelia closes after three decades in business
Reports swirling social media over the past twenty four hours seem to suggest that the long lived Restaurant Morelia (6098 State Street) in Murray have now locked the doors for the last time. Online commenters across a variety of platforms write that Thursday, November 10th was the final day for the business, named after the city in Michoacan. In contrast to the recent closure of Hector’s in Millcreek, that saw hours long lines of cars swing by for one last bite – Morelia appeared to close with no formal announcement in advance.
Fire destroys cabin in remote area near Park City
A cabin in a remote area of the mountains near Park City was completely destroyed by a fire on Friday.
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, Utah
A popular Chinese restaurant located in Bountiful, Utah, is the Mandarin Restaurant. It may be very busy and hard to get in because people really like this restaurant. The Mandarin Restaurant is located at 348 East 900 North in Bountiful. They are open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:00 pm until 8:30 pm. They are open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm. They are closed on Sundays.
upr.org
A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters
While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front. The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.
kslnewsradio.com
To accommodate more visitors, Pineview Reservoir to see upgrades
SALT LAKE CITY — Pineview Reservoir in the Ogden Valley of northern Utah will be getting some much-needed updates to accommodate increasing demand. During the past few summers, Pineview Reservoir has been filled to capacity with more visitors than ever. Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer said the commission is...
kjzz.com
Utah Division of State History moves artifacts across valley for preservation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands historical documents and artifacts including those about Black history, are being relocated to different sites within the Salt Lake Valley. This is being done under the watchful care of the Utah Division of State History. The basement of the Rio Grande...
Canyoneering guide dies in climbing accident in Moab
A 21 year-old woman from Salt Lake City is dead after a climbing accident at the Morning Glory Arch Saturday afternoon.
