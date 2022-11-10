ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Butkiewicus
4d ago

As a Florida resident and a blue collar worker. Seeing Ron DeSantis in action tells me all I need to know. He is a scary individual. I don’t know if it’s the heat but this is Republican Mecca. If you are a Democrat forget it. My only hope is the rest of the country sees him for what he truly is as a person and politician

Nancy
4d ago

He would be a great President! I don’t recall him ever hinting or saying he would run . In fact I remember him saying Fl is where his heart is .If he ran we would support him 💯 percent! . We do need change and how wonderful it would be to have a young family in the WH with children again especially since he fights for the values a lot of us value .He is a leader and has proven this over and over again . .

Marcy Gettig
4d ago

Way to much religion with Ron Desatan. He bans books and he signed into law the you do not need a degree to teach school in Floriduh. Only a certificate is needed. Many many more issues.

AOL Corp

'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's

Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
HuffPost

Donald Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Warns Ron DeSantis Not To Run Against Him

An attorney for Donald Trump appeared to warn Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis against opposing the former president in the 2024 presidential election. (Watch the video below.) “DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump,” Alina Habba said on the Right Side Broadcasting Network during a Trump rally in Vandalia, Ohio, Monday. “I like what DeSantis is doing in Florida, but he needs to stay in Florida.”
Newsweek

Lawyers React to Trump's Claim He 'Fixed' DeSantis Election to Stop Loss

Legal experts have reacted to unfounded claims that Donald Trump sent federal agents to stop Florida's 2018 gubernatorial election being "stolen" from Ron DeSantis. In a lengthy statement attacking the Florida governor, Trump took credit for helping DeSantis win the 2018 GOP primary over Florida's agriculture commissioner, Adam Putnam, and the midterm election against Democrat Andrew Gillum.
OK! Magazine

Tiffany Trump & Michael Boulos Obtain Marriage License After Donald Trump's Disappointing Election Day

Tiffany Trump is almost a married lady! According to Palm Beach County records, the famous offspring and her future husband, Michael Boulos, obtained a marriage license earlier this week ahead of their Saturday, November 12, nuptials set to take place at Mar-a-Lago.The license, obtained on Tuesday, November 8, is valid for 60 days, as the lovebirds have to turn it back in to the recorder's office before it expires to make their union official. Tiffany and Michael got engaged last year after they began dating in 2018.ELON MUSK DECLARES DONALD TRUMP & OTHER BANNED TWITTER USERS WILL NOT BE REINSTATED...
92Q

Ron DeSantis’ Deplorable Debate Performance Explained

Charlie Crist turned Ron DeSantis into a visibly uncomfortable white nationalist during their gubernatorial debate in Florida. The post Ron DeSantis’ Deplorable Debate Performance Explained appeared first on NewsOne. The post Ron DeSantis’ Deplorable Debate Performance Explained appeared first on 92 Q.
NBC News

Inside the Justice Department’s decision on whether to charge Trump in Mar-a-Lago case

In February, a week before the National Archives warned the Justice Department that former President Donald Trump had kept Top Secret documents at his Florida compound, Asia Janay Lavarello was sentenced to three months in prison. She had pleaded guilty to taking classified records home from her job as an executive assistant at the U.S. military’s command in Hawaii.
