Rome, GA

wrganews.com

Updated: 21-year-old Rome man charged with Murder

The following is an update from the Rome Police Department that was released on Monday:. “Preliminary information indicates on November 12, 2022, at approximately 10:41 Rome Police. discovered a vehicle abandoned in a ditch behind the levee at Heritage Park. Officers were not. able to locate the driver and conducted...
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Man Facing Murder Charge

The Rome News Tribune reported on Sunday that a twenty-one-year-old man had been charged with murder and concealing the death of the victim in old East Rome. The newspaper reports that Brandon Christopher Risner was charged after police were notified about an abandoned car and the discovery of a body near Tumlin Road in old East Rome in the area of East 11th Street and Collinwood Road.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Rome man arrested for Drug Trafficking and Burglary

A 38-year-old Rome man was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Saturday for multiple charges including burglary and drug trafficking. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Christopher Leigh Astin of an Azalea Street address was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home on Flannery Street back in July of 2022, stealing a catalytic converter and other items up to over $500 worth in value.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Paulding Man arrested for massive DogFighting Operation

Detectives with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested a local man for breeding, training, and facilitating over one hundred Pitbulls in conjunction with dog fighting at his Paulding County home. On November 8, 2022, after a lengthy investigation, Detectives arrest Vincent Lemark Burrell, (B/M, 55 YOA) for his role in a massive dogfighting operation. Detectives found 106 dogs, mostly pit bulls, in various degrees of existence. Some of the dogs were emaciated, while others were strong and extremely aggressive toward other dogs. The sad part is that the vast majority of these animals just craved the love and attention of the Deputies and Detectives that were on the scene.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Monday, November 14, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, November 14, 2022 report below. Note: Friday, November 11, 2022, was Veterans Day and the administrative offices for the jail were closed, thus no report was submitted. The post Polk Jail report – Monday, November 14, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
wrganews.com

[VIDEO] Monday Morning Fatal Wreck on Turner McCall Blvd Blocks Traffic

Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor and Video Reporter. At 9:56 AM, Rome Police requested assistance with a fatal crash that occurred on Turner McCall Boulevard near O’Neill Street. According to information provided by the Georgia State Patrol, a Black SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Semi-truck head-on. The Semi truck, which was a tanker hauling corn syrup, caught fire after the crash, but the fire was extinguished prior to it reaching the trailer. The driver of the Black SUV was declared deceased, and the semi-truck driver was not injured. A utility pole was damaged, and power lines were knocked down in the roadway. According to Georgia Power, about 1,243 customers in the area were without power due to the incident. Turner McCall Blvd completely shut down to traffic flow during the time of the incident.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Joint Services Meeting planned for Tuesday

There will be joint services meeting on Tuesday to finalize the approved distribution formula for the local option sales tax. The distribution formula must be revisited every 10 years and has taken more than six months for an agreement to be reached. In September, it was announced that the city...
ROME, GA
WTVC

Man robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, according to police. Chattanooga police responded to the robbery at 5600 Brainerd Road:. A man was held at gun point and had his items taken, CPD says. The suspect then ran away, according to CPD. Police say...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Car crashes into Fort Oglethorpe Dollar Deal Sunday

Our crews were on the scene of a Fort Oglethorpe Dollar Deal Sunday afternoon where a car reportedly crashed into the front door. A spokesperson for the Dollar Deal told us there was minor damage to the door, but they will be getting back to business pretty fast. No injuries...
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA

