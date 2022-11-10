Read full article on original website
Updated: 21-year-old Rome man charged with Murder
Man Facing Murder Charge
Rome man arrested for Drug Trafficking and Burglary
A 38-year-old Rome man was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Saturday for multiple charges including burglary and drug trafficking. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Christopher Leigh Astin of an Azalea Street address was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home on Flannery Street back in July of 2022, stealing a catalytic converter and other items up to over $500 worth in value.
Paulding Man arrested for massive DogFighting Operation
Detectives with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested a local man for breeding, training, and facilitating over one hundred Pitbulls in conjunction with dog fighting at his Paulding County home. On November 8, 2022, after a lengthy investigation, Detectives arrest Vincent Lemark Burrell, (B/M, 55 YOA) for his role in a massive dogfighting operation. Detectives found 106 dogs, mostly pit bulls, in various degrees of existence. Some of the dogs were emaciated, while others were strong and extremely aggressive toward other dogs. The sad part is that the vast majority of these animals just craved the love and attention of the Deputies and Detectives that were on the scene.
Polk Jail report – Monday, November 14, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, November 14, 2022 report below. Note: Friday, November 11, 2022, was Veterans Day and the administrative offices for the jail were closed, thus no report was submitted. The post Polk Jail report – Monday, November 14, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Man wanted for shooting detention officer, killing another at McDonough apartments arrested, US Marshals say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted for a shooting that left a Henry County detention officer critically injured and another person dead on Nov. 4 at a McDonough apartment complex has been arrested, the US Marshals Service confirmed. The manhunt for 32-year-old Brentson Bernard Thomas began just over...
Multiple suspects sought after nearly 50 cars broken into in one night in Douglasville neighborhoods
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglasville Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in connection with car break-ins that happened in several Douglasville neighborhoods. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Home surveillance footage captured the break-ins occurring on Nov....
[VIDEO] Monday Morning Fatal Wreck on Turner McCall Blvd Blocks Traffic
Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor and Video Reporter. At 9:56 AM, Rome Police requested assistance with a fatal crash that occurred on Turner McCall Boulevard near O’Neill Street. According to information provided by the Georgia State Patrol, a Black SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Semi-truck head-on. The Semi truck, which was a tanker hauling corn syrup, caught fire after the crash, but the fire was extinguished prior to it reaching the trailer. The driver of the Black SUV was declared deceased, and the semi-truck driver was not injured. A utility pole was damaged, and power lines were knocked down in the roadway. According to Georgia Power, about 1,243 customers in the area were without power due to the incident. Turner McCall Blvd completely shut down to traffic flow during the time of the incident.
Forsyth County Blotter: Stolen cash machine, meth and heroin arrests
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 30, an officer was dispatched to the Chase Bank at 3695 Peachtree Parkway concerning a burglary alarm for a money machine.
Caregiver sentenced to 20 years without parole for elder abuse in Acworth that resulted in shattered hip on 86-year-old woman
On November 7, Cobb County Superior Court Judge Angela Z. Brown sentenced Shelia Knight to twenty years to be served in custody for aggravated battery and elder exploitation. Knight was convicted of charges arising from an incident that resulted in a shattered hip of an 86-year-old Acworth woman. Knight will...
Scottsboro woman arrested on multiple drug charges
A Scottsboro woman was arrested on several drug-related charges after a traffic stop earlier this week, according to police.
Joint Services Meeting planned for Tuesday
There will be joint services meeting on Tuesday to finalize the approved distribution formula for the local option sales tax. The distribution formula must be revisited every 10 years and has taken more than six months for an agreement to be reached. In September, it was announced that the city...
Cops: Man arrested after trying to sell $95K stolen ring to Cobb jewelry store
A man who attempted to sell a stolen ring to a Cobb County jewelry store last Friday was arrested, police said.
Man robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, according to police. Chattanooga police responded to the robbery at 5600 Brainerd Road:. A man was held at gun point and had his items taken, CPD says. The suspect then ran away, according to CPD. Police say...
Haralson County detention officer killed in 'tragic accident', sheriff says
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of detention officer Daniel Salazar in a tweet Thursday. It all happened Tuesday evening when deputies were called to a home just a little before 6 p.m. in reference to a "gunshot wound." In another tweet,...
Car crashes into Fort Oglethorpe Dollar Deal Sunday
Our crews were on the scene of a Fort Oglethorpe Dollar Deal Sunday afternoon where a car reportedly crashed into the front door. A spokesperson for the Dollar Deal told us there was minor damage to the door, but they will be getting back to business pretty fast. No injuries...
WATCH: Cobb County officer, good Samaritans rescue injured driver from fiery crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Body camera video captured the heroic moment when a Cobb County police officer and a group of strangers saved a driver who had been in a fiery car crash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officer Hawkins was on his way...
2 workers have moderate to severe burns following explosion flash at Cobb County hotel
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are injured after an explosion flash happened inside a hotel that is under construction. The incident happened at the future Candlewood Suites in Smyrna off Interstate 75 and Windy Hill Road. The workers are in the hospital with moderate to severe burns. They...
