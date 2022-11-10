Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor and Video Reporter. At 9:56 AM, Rome Police requested assistance with a fatal crash that occurred on Turner McCall Boulevard near O’Neill Street. According to information provided by the Georgia State Patrol, a Black SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Semi-truck head-on. The Semi truck, which was a tanker hauling corn syrup, caught fire after the crash, but the fire was extinguished prior to it reaching the trailer. The driver of the Black SUV was declared deceased, and the semi-truck driver was not injured. A utility pole was damaged, and power lines were knocked down in the roadway. According to Georgia Power, about 1,243 customers in the area were without power due to the incident. Turner McCall Blvd completely shut down to traffic flow during the time of the incident.

ROME, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO