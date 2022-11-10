Read full article on original website
Yes, Healthcare Workers Are Worried About Medical Gaslighting Too
In conversations about medical gaslighting, it’s often too easy for a reductive narrative to take hold. Patients are feeling unheard, unseen, and thoroughly uncomfortable while trying to receive the healthcare they need. So, it’s easy to think that doctors and healthcare providers must not be aware of or must not have an interest in helping combat this phenomenon. But, of course, that is not the case. Healthcare providers have just as much skin in the game when it comes to navigating (and putting an end to) medical gaslighting as the rest of us. After all, their jobs depend on a certain...
Older People Living With HIV Issue Call to Action
An international coalition of older people with HIV has issued a new manifesto calling for greater focus on the needs of this group. Initiated at the International AIDS Conference this summer in Montreal and released at the HIV Drug Therapy meeting this week in Glasgow, the manifesto is endorsed by more than 100 HIV/AIDS organizations worldwide.
Majority of adults over 50 report being caregivers for other seniors: poll
Story at a glance A new poll carried out by the University of Michigan underscores the important role adults over 50 play in providing care for seniors. Fifty-four percent of those polled said they’ve helped an individual aged 65 or older with personal, health and/or other tasks within the past two years. The vast majority…
infomeddnews.com
Why Nursing Home Care May Not Be The Best Option For Your Senior
Senior care is one of the most daunting concerns for American families. As the elderly lose independence over the years, their loved ones face difficult decisions regarding caregiving. Although moving a parent to a nursing home sounds painful, many people do it with good intentions. The idea is to ensure that your loved one gets round-the-clock care and expert medical attention. A nursing home provides more than home-based care in this context. But you must be aware of the downsides of the decision because a lot more may come to light if you scratch the surface. Let us explain why nursing home care may not be the best option for your senior.
MedicalXpress
Helping patients with addiction tackle their health needs
An intervention that teaches patients in addiction treatment how to better connect with their primary care medical team on both mental and physical health concerns resulted in long-term benefits over 5 years, including more primary care use and fewer substance-related emergency department visits, Kaiser Permanente researchers have found. The study,...
KevinMD.com
Investing today in early-career physicians’ unique needs fuels tomorrow’s health care leaders
My physician grandfather believed medicine was the noblest profession, a career that combined making an honest living with a meaningful difference. Inspired by his passion, I followed in his footsteps, believing I was on the path to a lucrative life of helping people in need. The reality has been bumpier...
Upworthy
Dutch town was built just for people with dementia and it helps uphold their sense of independence
Taking care of a spouse or parent with dementia can be an alienating experience, as individuals experiencing severe cognitive impairment are in need of constant caregiving. While many of us would do anything to avoid residential memory care facilities, the unfortunate reality is that they are sometimes the only choice for people suffering from severe dementia. A planned village just outside of Amsterdam aims to provide a different and safer kind of future for people living with severe dementia. The people of Hogeweyk, a village in the Dutch province of Weesp, have conventional lives. They visit the grocery store, gripe about the weather and take part in a weekly bingo game. Hogeweyk is a nursing home that has been made to appear like the real world.
Mindfulness worked as well for anxiety as drug in study
(AP)- Mindfulness meditation worked as well as a standard drug for treating anxiety in the first head-to-head comparison.The study tested a widely used mindfulness program that includes 2 1/2 hours of classes weekly and 45 minutes of daily practice at home. Participants were randomly assigned to the program or daily use of a generic drug sold under the brand name Lexapro for depression and anxiety.After two months, anxiety as measured on a severity scale declined by about 30% in both groups and continued to decrease during the following four months.Study results, published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, are timely. In September, an...
Tech Times
HealthKeeperz on the Importance of At-Home End-of-Life Care
Making the decision to care for a loved one with a chronic illness at home has both rewards and challenges. When a patient's condition progresses from chronic to terminal, their needs - physical and emotional - are bound to change. Knowing the right things to do during these trying times can sometimes be confusing, especially for those who feel overwhelmed or have never faced the situation before.
We're Facing a Massive Nursing Shortage. On Site Childcare Is the Answer | Opinion
Here we go again: It's not even the height of flu season and hospitals are slammed, running out of beds due to the collision of respiratory viruses and a shortage of registered nurses. Per the CDC's data, the tripledemic of flu, RSV and COVID will worsen with winter, and inadequate staffing concerns aren't going anywhere.
Helping Your Elderly Parents In Retirement; Here’s 5 Integral Steps To A Healthy Lifestyle
It’s hard to let go, even when you know it’s time. But, you finally come to terms with the fact that your parents are no longer young and non-disabled enough to take care of themselves. They need help now more than ever, and you’re the
Next Avenue
How Ableism and Ageism Affect Older Adults
Our society is not designed for either older or disabled people, but together we can change the narrative. Nine in 10 older adults experience everyday ageism, yet it is rarely talked about. Ageism, or discrimination based on one's age — ranges from everyday microaggressions, like assuming older adults don't understand technology, to more systemic discrimination like being rejected from a job due to age. Ageism is deeply embedded in health care, with nearly 20% of Americans aged 50 and older saying they have experienced age-related discrimination in health care settings, which can result in inappropriate or inadequate care. Ageism leads to both over- and under-treatment, misdiagnosis and care disparities.
healthcareguys.com
How Clinical Psychology Plays a Role in Effective Healthcare
Therapy isn’t associated with nearly as much stigma as it used to be. And yet it’s also still seen as a relatively fringe activity. Something that is only for people who are suffering from some kind of disorder. This isn’t the case. Everyone struggles with their mental health...
Healthline
Anxiety Treatment: Mindfulness Program 'As Effective' As Common Antidepressant
Practicing mindfulness meditation can help relieve stress and anxious feelings. Now, a new study suggests that an 8-week mindfulness program works just as well for treating anxiety as a common antidepressant. The benefits of the program, known as mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR), are supported by research. While mindfulness is not...
psychologytoday.com
Does Residential Eating Disorder Treatment Create Barriers to Care?
Residential programs pose many barriers for marginalized individuals receiving care. Marginalized individuals report higher incident rates of eating disorders. It is necessary to advocate for more individualized, accessible treatment options for eating disorders. Eating disorders are complex illnesses that affect a person both mentally and physically. Due to their complexity,...
Many nervous patients show up for dental appointments while high
More and more nervous patients are showing up stoned for dental appointments, often forcing dentists to postpone treatment until the patient sobers up, new survey data shows.
Survey Finds People Show Up To Dental Visits High More Often Than You Might Think
Dental procedures aren't the highlight of anyone's life, and people use various ways of coping with the stress, anxiety, and fear that often accompanies a trip to the dentist (per Better Health). According to a recent survey conducted by the American Dental Association (ADA), people show up to dental visits high more often than you might think (via WebMD). And yes, that means high on marijuana. The survey asked 557 dentists and 1,006 dental patients about marijuana use during dental visits.
allnurses.com
Are You Trauma Informed? | Knowledge is Power
Trauma is a major public health concern with significant impact to patients and providers. Failure to understand and address the impact of traumatic events has detrimental effects on health and well-being. In the United States, nearly 90% of adults have experienced some type of traumatic event at least once in their lives13, and globally almost 31% have been exposed to four or more traumatic events4. The five most prevalent event types reported are witnessing death or severe injury, the unexpected death of a loved one, being mugged, being in a life-threatening automobile accident, and experiencing a life-threatening illness or injury. Multiple exposures to traumatic events—directly or vicariously—increase the risk of developing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other negative health outcomes8, 18.
lifetrixcorner.com
What is a Healthcare Advocate? 5 Reasons You Might Need One
Taking care of your health is an imperative part of life, and while it does involve some personal responsibility, you don’t have to go through it all alone. You can adopt a healthcare advocate to help campaign for you while you navigate the healthcare industry. This advocate can be...
