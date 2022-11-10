Detectives with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested a local man for breeding, training, and facilitating over one hundred Pitbulls in conjunction with dog fighting at his Paulding County home. On November 8, 2022, after a lengthy investigation, Detectives arrest Vincent Lemark Burrell, (B/M, 55 YOA) for his role in a massive dogfighting operation. Detectives found 106 dogs, mostly pit bulls, in various degrees of existence. Some of the dogs were emaciated, while others were strong and extremely aggressive toward other dogs. The sad part is that the vast majority of these animals just craved the love and attention of the Deputies and Detectives that were on the scene.

PAULDING COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO