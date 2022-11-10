Read full article on original website
Popular supermarket chain opens another location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersCartersville, GA
Own a Piece of the Macabre – This ‘Stranger Things’ House is For Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffRome, GA
Seeking Fall Foliage, We Found Rich and Creamy Homemade Ice Cream at Southern Creamery on the Backroads of North GeorgiaDeanLandFairmount, GA
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
Joint Services Meeting planned for Tuesday
There will be joint services meeting on Tuesday to finalize the approved distribution formula for the local option sales tax. The distribution formula must be revisited every 10 years and has taken more than six months for an agreement to be reached. In September, it was announced that the city...
Floyd County Election Board plan meeting for Dec 6th to discuss Runoff Election
The Floyd County Board of Elections will hold a Special Called Meeting on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. at the Floyd County Election Center, 18 East 12th Street, Rome. The purpose of the special called meeting is to oversee the Runoff Election. The meeting will be called to order, but then immediately recess, subject to being reconvened, if necessary, to address any runoff day issues that may arise. The meeting is open to the public.
CNA caregiver sentenced 20 years for elder abuse in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A caregiver was sentenced to 20 years after a video showing elder abuse was found on a home security system by the victim's family, according to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office. The CNA caregiver was filling in at an 86-year-old woman's home when a...
Paulding Man arrested for massive DogFighting Operation
Detectives with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested a local man for breeding, training, and facilitating over one hundred Pitbulls in conjunction with dog fighting at his Paulding County home. On November 8, 2022, after a lengthy investigation, Detectives arrest Vincent Lemark Burrell, (B/M, 55 YOA) for his role in a massive dogfighting operation. Detectives found 106 dogs, mostly pit bulls, in various degrees of existence. Some of the dogs were emaciated, while others were strong and extremely aggressive toward other dogs. The sad part is that the vast majority of these animals just craved the love and attention of the Deputies and Detectives that were on the scene.
Polk Jail report – Monday, November 14, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, November 14, 2022 report below. Note: Friday, November 11, 2022, was Veterans Day and the administrative offices for the jail were closed, thus no report was submitted. The post Polk Jail report – Monday, November 14, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
1 dead after shooting outside a Georgia funeral home, police say
ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting near a funeral home in the Ashview Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon, police said. Around 1:38 p.m., officers were actively on a traffic stop in the 100-block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Northwest when they were approached by people that were telling police that another person had been shot inside a vehicle, according to a statement.
Warrant: Man recorded video of polling machines, slapped Cobb County voter
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County man went to jail after an incident at a Mableton polling location on Election Day, according to an arrest warrant. Law enforcement said Jesse Hunt was using his phone to take video of polling machines. The document states a poll worker told him to put his phone away, but he refused.
Acworth, home builder face lawsuit alleging corruption in zoning dispute
The city of Acworth and renowned home builder John Wieland are facing an ongoing lawsuit alleging city officials and dev...
Rome man arrested for Drug Trafficking and Burglary
A 38-year-old Rome man was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Saturday for multiple charges including burglary and drug trafficking. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Christopher Leigh Astin of an Azalea Street address was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home on Flannery Street back in July of 2022, stealing a catalytic converter and other items up to over $500 worth in value.
Woman sentenced to federal prison for stealing over $200,000 for fraud in Mississippi, Georgia
An Austell, Georgia woman was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and committing COVID-relief fraud while on pretrial release, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Rodregas Owens of the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General – Atlanta Field Division.
2 workers have moderate to severe burns following explosion flash at Cobb County hotel
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are injured after an explosion flash happened inside a hotel that is under construction. The incident happened at the future Candlewood Suites in Smyrna off Interstate 75 and Windy Hill Road. The workers are in the hospital with moderate to severe burns. They...
Haralson County detention officer killed in 'tragic accident', sheriff says
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of detention officer Daniel Salazar in a tweet Thursday. It all happened Tuesday evening when deputies were called to a home just a little before 6 p.m. in reference to a "gunshot wound." In another tweet,...
Tuesday last day to register for Rome Christmas Parade without late fee
Tuesday is the last day to apply to the Rome Christmas Parade with the $100 entry fee. After today, a $50 late fee will be added to all applications. The Parade will take place on November 29th at 6:30 pm on Broad Street. For more information, you can visit romechristmasparade.com.
Multiple suspects sought after nearly 50 cars broken into in one night in Douglasville neighborhoods
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglasville Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in connection with car break-ins that happened in several Douglasville neighborhoods. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Home surveillance footage captured the break-ins occurring on Nov....
Dekalb Sheriff warns of scam targeting local seniors
Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Welden is warning residents of a scam that has recently been targeting seniors.
Rome woman arrested for Battery
A 46-year-old Rome woman was arrested on Thursday by the Rome Police Department for battery. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Tasha Tanisha Dublin of a Springdale Drive address allegedly beat up a person at her residence causing multiple visible injuries to the victim. Dublin is being charged with battery and felony probation violation.
[VIDEO] Monday Morning Fatal Wreck on Turner McCall Blvd Blocks Traffic
Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor and Video Reporter. At 9:56 AM, Rome Police requested assistance with a fatal crash that occurred on Turner McCall Boulevard near O’Neill Street. According to information provided by the Georgia State Patrol, a Black SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Semi-truck head-on. The Semi truck, which was a tanker hauling corn syrup, caught fire after the crash, but the fire was extinguished prior to it reaching the trailer. The driver of the Black SUV was declared deceased, and the semi-truck driver was not injured. A utility pole was damaged, and power lines were knocked down in the roadway. According to Georgia Power, about 1,243 customers in the area were without power due to the incident. Turner McCall Blvd completely shut down to traffic flow during the time of the incident.
