Rome, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wrganews.com

Joint Services Meeting planned for Tuesday

There will be joint services meeting on Tuesday to finalize the approved distribution formula for the local option sales tax. The distribution formula must be revisited every 10 years and has taken more than six months for an agreement to be reached. In September, it was announced that the city...
wrganews.com

Floyd County Election Board plan meeting for Dec 6th to discuss Runoff Election

The Floyd County Board of Elections will hold a Special Called Meeting on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. at the Floyd County Election Center, 18 East 12th Street, Rome. The purpose of the special called meeting is to oversee the Runoff Election. The meeting will be called to order, but then immediately recess, subject to being reconvened, if necessary, to address any runoff day issues that may arise. The meeting is open to the public.
wrganews.com

Paulding Man arrested for massive DogFighting Operation

Detectives with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested a local man for breeding, training, and facilitating over one hundred Pitbulls in conjunction with dog fighting at his Paulding County home. On November 8, 2022, after a lengthy investigation, Detectives arrest Vincent Lemark Burrell, (B/M, 55 YOA) for his role in a massive dogfighting operation. Detectives found 106 dogs, mostly pit bulls, in various degrees of existence. Some of the dogs were emaciated, while others were strong and extremely aggressive toward other dogs. The sad part is that the vast majority of these animals just craved the love and attention of the Deputies and Detectives that were on the scene.
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Monday, November 14, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, November 14, 2022 report below. Note: Friday, November 11, 2022, was Veterans Day and the administrative offices for the jail were closed, thus no report was submitted.
WMAZ

1 dead after shooting outside a Georgia funeral home, police say

ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting near a funeral home in the Ashview Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon, police said. Around 1:38 p.m., officers were actively on a traffic stop in the 100-block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Northwest when they were approached by people that were telling police that another person had been shot inside a vehicle, according to a statement.
wrganews.com

Rome man arrested for Drug Trafficking and Burglary

A 38-year-old Rome man was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Saturday for multiple charges including burglary and drug trafficking. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Christopher Leigh Astin of an Azalea Street address was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home on Flannery Street back in July of 2022, stealing a catalytic converter and other items up to over $500 worth in value.
Magnolia State Live

Woman sentenced to federal prison for stealing over $200,000 for fraud in Mississippi, Georgia

An Austell, Georgia woman was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and committing COVID-relief fraud while on pretrial release, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Rodregas Owens of the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General – Atlanta Field Division.
wrganews.com

Tuesday last day to register for Rome Christmas Parade without late fee

Tuesday is the last day to apply to the Rome Christmas Parade with the $100 entry fee. After today, a $50 late fee will be added to all applications. The Parade will take place on November 29th at 6:30 pm on Broad Street. For more information, you can visit romechristmasparade.com.
WSAV News 3

Man charged, 106 dogs rescued from Georgia home

DALLAS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man faces charges after more than 100 dogs were rescued from a home in Paulding County where a dog-fighting operation was being run. Vincent Lemark Burrell, 55, of Dallas, was arrested Tuesday on one count each of aggravated cruelty to animals and dog fighting, but the sheriff’s office said […]
mageenews.com

Georgia Woman Sentenced to Nine Years in Federal Prison

Georgia Woman Sentenced to Nine Years in Federal Prison. for Bank Fraud, Identity Theft, and CARES Act Fraud. Jackson, Miss. –...
wrganews.com

Rome woman arrested for Battery

A 46-year-old Rome woman was arrested on Thursday by the Rome Police Department for battery. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Tasha Tanisha Dublin of a Springdale Drive address allegedly beat up a person at her residence causing multiple visible injuries to the victim. Dublin is being charged with battery and felony probation violation.
wrganews.com

[VIDEO] Monday Morning Fatal Wreck on Turner McCall Blvd Blocks Traffic

Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor and Video Reporter. At 9:56 AM, Rome Police requested assistance with a fatal crash that occurred on Turner McCall Boulevard near O’Neill Street. According to information provided by the Georgia State Patrol, a Black SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Semi-truck head-on. The Semi truck, which was a tanker hauling corn syrup, caught fire after the crash, but the fire was extinguished prior to it reaching the trailer. The driver of the Black SUV was declared deceased, and the semi-truck driver was not injured. A utility pole was damaged, and power lines were knocked down in the roadway. According to Georgia Power, about 1,243 customers in the area were without power due to the incident. Turner McCall Blvd completely shut down to traffic flow during the time of the incident.
Community Policy