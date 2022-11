The 35th Ervin Scholars Anniversary Celebration, delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was held from September 30 to October 2, 2022, with various events on campus and a dinner held at the Chase Hotel. Washington University Libraries were excited to play a part during this important anniversary weekend, and welcomed former Ervin scholars to view an exhibition in honor of the John B. Ervin Scholars Program, Ervin Scholars: Honor the Legacy.

