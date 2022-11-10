ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Kathy K
4d ago

And meanwhile we continue to support other countries who don't believe in being green. There is NOTHING green in the manufacturing of solar panels or in the mining of lithium for batteries.

Sarey
4d ago

just a thought .... but if your promoting green energy and reducing the carbon footprint then why not do these meetings via video conference? Flying airforce 1 all over the world is not " practicing what your preaching " Mr President its more like " Do as I say not as I do "

jp (me)
4d ago

Global vulnerable economies? What about focusing on our lousy economy here at home Joe ? Just more opportunities for BiDumb gaffes on the world stage

