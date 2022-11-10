Read full article on original website
2 Potential Trade Destinations for Penguins’ Kasperi Kapanen
The Pittsburgh Penguins have made Kasperi Kapanen a healthy scratch the past two games and the next move could be facilitating a trade. The 2022-23 season has been a struggle for the speedy winger as he’s found himself in the doghouse of head coach Mike Sullivan numerous times throughout his first 12 games and now, he’s being asked to sit in a press box and watch.
Blues Stock Up, Stock Down: Tarasenko, O’Reilly, Schenn & More
Welcome to this week’s edition of the St. Louis Blues’ Stock Up, Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the ups and downs of the team’s roster from the week that was. For the St. Louis Blues, unfortunately this season has featured a lot more “stock down” than “stock up.” Prior to facing the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 10, they had not won in over two weeks, losing eight straight games in regulation. After defeating the Sharks, 5-3, they’re now riding a one-game winning streak heading into their weekend tilt with the Vegas Golden Knights. Even with the victory, the Blues still have a mere eight points and are in the basement of the Western Conference.
3 Bruins Benefitting From Jim Montgomery’s System
One of the more stunning moves made by the Boston Bruins last offseason was firing former coach Bruce Cassidy. The Bruins were one of the most successful teams in the second half last season, but the front office decided that the team would benefit from a new voice behind the bench for the 2022-23 season.
Flames in Desperate Need of a Scoring Forward
The Calgary Flames finally snapped their seven-game losing streak with a win over the Winnipeg Jets who have been hot. But before thinking the Flames are instantaneously going to turn things around, it’s tougher and more complicated than just winning one game. Though goaltending and defensive play hasn’t been...
4 Scoring Forwards the Flames Should Target in a Trade
The Calgary Flames have struggled as a whole this season. Their goaltending and defence are bound to get better, and the Flames can’t do much about those positions, regardless. The one area they can upgrade is at forward, where they need scoring. They sit 21st in the league in goals-per-game average with 2.93 and haven’t received contributions from many players expected to produce.
3 Sharks Players Off to Surprising Starts this Season
The 2022-23 season has been a mixed bag for the San Jose Sharks. Through the first 17 games, they have managed to put up five wins, nine losses, and three overtime losses for 13 points. Despite a few games looking like they should have gone the Sharks’ way, a few blown leads and late collapses set the team back to seventh in the Pacific Division. However, while the overall team success has been mediocre at best, the roster has had a few surprises.
3 Predators Prospects Who Can Provide Immediate Help
When a team is in a rut, some new faces can sometimes provide a lift for the rest of the roster. In Saturday night’s (Nov. 12) victory over the New York Rangers, a recently recalled player from the Nashville Predators‘ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate in Milwaukee provided a necessary spark in a 2-1 victory. Juuso Parssinen scored his first NHL goal on his first NHL shot in only his second career shift to start the scoring for the Predators on their way to their sixth win of the season.
3 Possible Trade Options for Bruins’ Mike Reilly
Last week (Nov. 9), the Boston Bruins placed Mike Reilly on waivers due to the return of star defenseman Charlie McAvoy. Although some wondered if the 29-year-old defenseman would get claimed due to several teams dealing with injury trouble, he cleared and is currently down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins. However, things may change on that front. According to Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal, Reilly is “hoping for a trade,” but he also noted that he’s unsure if “there is something in the works or not.”
Gretzky Made 3 Curious Observations About Current Oilers’ Roster
When Wayne Gretzky talks, most people around the Edmonton Oilers listen. A legend around Edmonton and an all-time great in the NHL, he was a guest during the second intermission of yesterday’s Sportsnet broadcast of the Oilers vs. the Florida Panthers game and he made some intriguing and astute observations about the current roster. One was quite obvious for Oilers fans. The others might be telling of where this team’s goaltending could be headed.
Keys to a Perfect Canadiens Game for 2022-23 Rebuild
Put simply, the Montreal Canadiens are wrecking their own rebuild this 2022-23 season. The Canadiens objectively have too many holes throughout the lineup to realistically make the playoffs, most notably in net and on defense. Nevertheless, at 8-6-1 and tied with the Florida Panthers for third place in the Atlantic...
Maple Leafs Auston Matthews Is Back, Or Is He?
After scoring a single goal in his first seven games, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ star player Auston Matthews potted five goals in his next five games. Matthews also played a pivotal role in the recent seven points in a four-game stretch that saw the Maple Leafs defeat two of the NHL’s best three teams and get a point in a third game.
5 Observations From Oilers’ 4-Game Road Trip
The Edmonton Oilers finished their road trip out east going 2-2, which isn’t bad, considering they lost Evander Kane and Kailer Yamamoto to injuries mid-trip. Their penalty kill continued to struggle, allowing seven goals in four games, and they had costly turnovers that led to goals against. However, there...
2022-23 Hart Trophy Tracker
Welcome to THW’s 2022-23 Hart Trophy tracker. Using a mix of traditional analysis and newer analytical tools, this list will serve as a ranking of the NHL’s top Most Valuable Player (MVP) candidates over the course of the regular season. Just to get out ahead of the crowd, here’s an explanation for why points aren’t everything, in case some players aren’t ranked as high as you may believe is warranted.
Devils Gameday Preview: Arizona Coyotes – 11/12/22
The New Jersey Devils survived a drama-filled game against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 8, winning 4-3 in overtime. They will look to continue their positive momentum against the Arizona Coyotes at 7:00 pm at Prudential Center. The Devils are still one of the NHL’s best teams and are entering the game with a record of 11-3. Their victory was their eighth in a row, and they are now five away from tying the 2000-01 Devils for the most in franchise history. They are first in the Metropolitan Division with 22 points, while the Coyotes have 13 points in a strong Central Division.
Wild’s Fleury & Zuccarello Step Up in Win Over Kraken
The Minnesota Wild were more prepared when they faced the Seattle Kraken for the second time in just over a week on Friday, Nov. 11. Their first meeting was a 4-0 shutout in favor of the Kraken in Minnesota, but the Wild found a way to get things going on the road. The first goal of the game came at the hands of the Wild at the end of the first period and they held the lead throughout the second and into the third.
Maple Leafs Loss to Penguins Secondary to Borje Salming Salute
The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins last night by a score of 4-2. The game seemed almost secondary to the pregame “celebration” of Borje Salming’s life and career with the franchise. During the game, perhaps the Maple Leafs deserved a better fate. They didn’t...
4 Blues Players Who Could Be Traded This Season
With the way that this season has unfolded for the St. Louis Blues, it wouldn’t be surprising to see trades made this season. At some point, general manager Doug Armstrong needs to send a message. The right move for the Blues is to be sellers at the deadline. They won their Stanley Cup in 2019, but this group is trending downward. They are off to a miserable 4-8-0 start despite multiple winnable games on their schedule.
2023 Draft Eligible Leo Carlsson Is NHL Ready
Leo Carlsson is on a rampage to begin the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) season. As one of the top prospects from this upcoming 2023 Draft class, he’s making sure that everyone notices him with his 12 points in 17 games. But his point production isn’t the only reason that he’s ready for the NHL.
4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 4-3 Win vs. Blue Jackets
After a tough 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes where the New York Islanders looked hapless from the opening puck drop, they needed a bounce-back performance. They didn’t put together their best effort and struggled for the majority of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets but still came away with a 4-3 overtime win.
5 Oilers Who Need to Step Up to Save the Season
Players and coaches who’ve won the Stanley Cup often talk about the pursuit of the treasured trophy being a marathon and not a sprint. Some mention how adversity is exactly what a team needs to build the mental resolve to overcome challenges and cement a winning mentality and culture. Well, the Edmonton Oilers find themselves in a bit of a tough spot as the 2022-23 season closes in on the first quarter mark, and a handful of players need to improve their play if they hope to stay in contention this season.
