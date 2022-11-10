Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:27 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 8800 block of North Syracuse Webster Road, Syracuse. A vehicle was stolen from a business. Value of $10,000. 1:36 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 4000 block of East Oldfield Drive, Leesburg. Criminal mischief to...
inkfreenews.com
UPDATE: Dispute Led To Stabbing At McDonald’s In Warsaw
WARSAW — A dispute between two men and a woman led to last week’s stabbing at a McDonald’s restaurant in Warsaw. John Edward Robinson, 48, 303 W. Winona Ave., Warsaw, is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, and battery, a Class A misdemeanor, from the incident and charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor from the related case of his fleeing the scene of the stabbing.
inkfreenews.com
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer — PENDING
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer, 99, Winona Lake, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at home in Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
UPDATE: No Serious Injuries Reported After SUV Strikes Farm Equipment
WARSAW — There were no serious injuries following a vehicle and gravity wagons collision that occurred on Thursday night, Nov. 10. It happened at 7:32 p.m. on North CR 500W north of West CR 300N, Warsaw. According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office report, Kennedy R. Tennant, 22, Leesburg,...
inkfreenews.com
John W. Clugston
John W. Clugston, 73, Cromwell, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug.17, 1949. On April 13, 1991, he married Althea Reier; she survives in Cromwell. He is also survived by two sons, Shane Clugston and Brendan Clugston; two stepchildren, Heather Schuller, Warsaw and...
inkfreenews.com
Justice For Assault Victims? Not In Kosciusko County
A violent domestic assault on Oct. 17 changed the life of one Kosciusko County resident forever. The offender? A 21-year-old male who is already on probation. The victim is his 27-year-old brother who, in defense of the two women at the residence, had to draw his own firearm until police arrived.
inkfreenews.com
Numerous High School Athletes Injured When Bus Hit By Semitractor
WARSAW — Numerous high school athletes from the Chicago area were injured after the school but they were in was struck by a semitractor/trailer and overturned. The extent of the injuries was not known. The accident occurred around 8 tonight, Saturday, Nov. 12, on US 30 and East Center...
inkfreenews.com
Dean Swope — UPDATED
Dean Swope, 88, Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his rural home in Warsaw with his family by his side. Born Jan. 31, 1934, in South Bend, Dean was the son of Horace B. and Velma R. Swope. On May 26, 1955, Dean married the love of his life, Cleda Lawhorn. They first met when Dean was folding newspapers near her home in preparation for his delivery route, and they had been inseparable for 72 years.
inkfreenews.com
BUS CRASH UPDATE: Three Critically Injured, Truck Driver Faces Charges
WARSAW – A truck driver who struck a school bus Saturday night in Warsaw and injured 16 people is facing drunk driving charges, police said. The accident at US 30 and East Center Street happened shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, minutes after police received a report of a westbound truck driving erratically on US 30 that had – at one point – left the roadway prior to the crash, according to a news release from Warsaw Police.
inkfreenews.com
Karissa Lyn Sellers — UPDATED
Karissa Lyn Sellers, 49, Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, with her family by her side. Karissa was born Aug. 29, 1973, in Kendallville, to Gregory and Lois (Divine) Wicker. In 1992, she graduated from Branch County Christian High School. On June 21, 2005, she married her husband of 17 years, Martin Sellers. Karissa was previously employed at QC Keystone, working in quality control.
inkfreenews.com
Burton L. Showalter
Burton L. Showalter, 78, Goshen, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at The Maples, Waterford Crossing Health Campus, Goshen. He was born Jan. 23, 1944. On June 4, 1967, he married Sherry M. Ganger; she preceded him in death. Survivors include a son, Craig (Regina) Showalter, Goshen; two daughters, Tracy Showalter...
inkfreenews.com
Elverta F. Moore
Elverta F. Moore, 103, died Nov. 12, 2022, at Life Care Center of Rochester. She was born Aug. 26, 1919. On Aug. 25, 1940, Elverta married John D. Moore; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two daughters, Betty Charlene Ward, Argos and Treva Louise (Roger) Murphy, Plymouth;...
inkfreenews.com
James Allen Dawson
James Allen Dawson, 60, Bourbon, died at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his residence in Bourbon. He was born April 23, 1962. He married Debra (Tillotson) Dawson; she survives in Bourbon. Surviving are his sons, James Dawson II, Bourbon and Jeremy (Alysia) Dawson, Nappanee; six grandchildren; and siblings,...
inkfreenews.com
Eduardo Ramirez
Eduardo Ramirez, 30, Ligonier, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at IU Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born Oct. 13, 1992. He is survived by his parents, Federico Ramirez Imelda (Pizana) Ramirez, Ligonier; a sister, Karina Ramirez, Ligonier, grandmother, Socorro Barrientos, Goshen; and Manuael Pizana. Ligonier. Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, is...
inkfreenews.com
Phyllis Wilkey
Phyllis J. Wilkey, 85 and a longtime resident of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. She was born on May 4, 1937. Those who survive her include her daughter, Cindy Elliott of Warsaw; five grandchildren; sister, Patty (John) of Orange County, Calif., and brother, Michael (Suzette) Leeth of Aurora, Ill.
inkfreenews.com
Ruth Ann Kirk
Ruth A. Kirk, 81, rural Columbia City, died at 7:08 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne. She was born Sept. 6, 1941. On Aug. 27, 1960, she married Thomas Edward Kirk; he survives. She is also survived by a daughter, Brenda K. (Daniel) Joseph, Anderson; two...
inkfreenews.com
Wheels On Fire Gives $70K To Local Cancer Care Funds
AKRON — The fight against cancer got a $70,000 boost this week from a local organization. On Sunday, Nov. 13, the Beaver Dam United Methodist Church’s Wheels on Fire-Cancer Crusaders presented two $35,000 checks to the Kosciusko and Fulton County cancer care funds. Both help those battling the disease with support for medications, utilities and other financial needs.
inkfreenews.com
Rev. Clinton Leroy Wasson Sr.
Rev. Clinton Leroy Wasson Sr., 95, Wabash, died at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. He was born on Feb. 9, 1927. He married June Elizabeth Wible on May 5, 1950; she passed away on Nov. 29, 2007. He is survived by two sons, Clinton “Kip” L. (Tary) Wasson, Jr....
inkfreenews.com
Firefighters Respond To Grain Bin Fire
MENTONE — Mentone and Seward/Burket fire departments responded to a grain bin fire around 7:40 a.m. today, Saturday, Nov. 12. The fire was reported in the loading area. The fire was at 4250 S. 1200W, Mentone, reportedly at the Whetstone Farms. Mentone Fire Department received the initial call and...
inkfreenews.com
Shrine Turkey Shoot Raises Over $10k For Shrine Hospitals
WARSAW — Over 1,000 shooters participated in Annual Shrine Turkey Shoot two-day event, and over $10,000 was raised for Shrine hospitals. Donors to the Kosciusko Shriner’s Turkey Shoot included: Akron Concrete Products, Alderfer Bergen Co., American Legion Post #49, American Table, Arby’s-Detroit Street, Applebee’s, Auto Zone, Back Forty Sporting Clays, Philip Barkey, Belle Tire, Dixie Breading, Bentleg Antiques, Bowers Jewelry, Jim Brennan and Family, Crossroads Bank, Culver’s, Derry Electric, Detroit Street Pizza Hut, Don Ervin, Roy Estep and Family, Five Star/Jay Soloway and Family, Austin Fryback,, Grossnickle Eye Center, Allan Groves, Hacienda, Harry’s Tap and Grill, Bill Hartman and Hartman and Sons, Hog’s R Wild, Instrumental Machine & Development, JB Furniture, Jeff Kinsey, Jim Jarrett, King’s Keg, Ladies of the Shrine, Leesburg Liquor, Maple Leaf Farms, McAlister’s, McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Gene Meade, Metzger Auction, Mid-West Spring & Stamping, Monteith Tire, NAPA Goshen, NAPA Milford, Oak and Alley, Patona Bay, Penguin Point, Ranger Material, Rex’s Rendezvous, Reinholt’s Furniture, Rise & Roll, Rita Price, Ritter’s Frozen Custard, Sons of the American Legion Squadron #49, Service Liquors East, Sleepy Owl, Don and Bernice Smith, Stacy Sylvester, John Snyder, Stacey’s Restaurant, Stacy Sylvester, Starbucks, Stoner Car Care, TL Jackson Construction, TSC Warsaw, Texas Roadhouse, The Bowling Alley, Tire Barn, Two Bear Arms, Fred Vining and Family, Ben Walbeser, Walmart, Wings, Etc., W.R. Hall Insurance Agency and You the Fan.
