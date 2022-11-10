Read full article on original website
The Great Cow Migration
9:03 a.m. Three cows were crossing a highway near Kalispell. 3:38 p.m. Two cows were migrating from Columbia Falls to Whitefish. 6:21 p.m. Two cows were continuing their way towards Whitefish.
A Smoke and some Pineapple
9:42 a.m. A fisherman was harassed by a pack of loose dogs. 11:04 a.m. Some goats were roaming around town. 2:53 p.m. A man suspected his cat had been poisoned for the second time. 3:06 p.m. A middle school student accidentally dialed 911. 3:52 p.m. Someone reported two people who...
Skiers Reminded of Whitefish Mountain Resort Uphill Policies
An early November snow flurry and subsequent low temperatures have once again painted the runs on Big Mountain with a layer of powder, prompting recreationists to strap skins to skis and embark on the long-standing tradition of skinning uphill to enjoy the first turns of the season. Unfortunately, some skiers...
Discover Kalispell Banquet Honors Local Leaders, Introduces New Business Initiatives
Flathead Valley business owners, community leaders and government officials gathered at Flathead Valley Community College’s new Wachholz College Center on Nov. 9 for the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce’s 118th annual “Grand Event.” The event honored local businesses and community members with awards and included the launch of the Kalispell Chamber’s VentureBOLDLY Podcast and Flathead Valley Economic Dashboard.
