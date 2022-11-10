Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiimomblog.com
LBD Japanese Bar & Lounge
LBD Japanese Bar & Lounge is a trendy outdoor bar located next to Jinya Ramen Bar in Ward and features signature cocktails and small plates. Guests have the option to order from the menus of both Robata JINYA and JINYA Ramen Bar as well. My friends and I had dinner...
gotodestinations.com
8 of The BEST Breakfast Spots in Waikiki, Hawaii – (With Photos)
Known as “spouting waters,” Waikiki is a world-famous beach destination for locals and tourists. It’s no surprise that people are drawn to this location because of its white-sand beaches and perfect surfing waves. They have plenty of tourist attractions that are perfect for guests of all ages.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Making sustainability fun: Popular zero-waste store expands to West Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A zero-waste store focused on changing the tides of plastic pollution is expanding to West Oahu. Keep It Simple, a business built on the concept of a low-waste, sustainable lifestyle opened their third location at Kamakana Alii Kapolei Saturday morning. Their other two locations are in Kaimuki...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City crews harvest massive Christmas tree for Honolulu holiday celebration
Former Hawaii player remembers 3 University of Virginia students killed in shooting. A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team as they returned from a field trip, authorities said. Updated: 6 minutes ago. |. Several screeners have been placed back into remedial...
honolulumagazine.com
Vote for Our 2023 Cover Kids presented by Kapolei Commons
Aug. 29 – Entries open online. Nov. 4 – Entries close. Nov. 14 – Voting opens for semifinalists. Dec. 5 – Voting closes.
Keep it Simple expanding to Kapolei this weekend
Keep it Simple is expanding to Kapolei and will be holding a grand opening for their third store on Saturday Nov. 12.
honolulumagazine.com
The Coolest Spots on O‘ahu for Scenic Holiday and Instagram Shots
The holidays are here, and that means the countdown for getting this year’s holiday photos done has already begun. Eep!. If you find yourself racking your brain every year for cool new backdrops for your photo card or annual Instagram post, not to fret. We’re here to help with a list of fresh locales (your house’s staircase is so last year!), courtesy of some of our favorite professional shutterbugs.
hawaiinewsnow.com
A towering pine from Kailua will be this year’s Christmas tree at Honolulu Hale
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city harvested this year’s Christmas tree in Kailua on Monday morning in preparation for the annual Honolulu City Lights celebration. The large Cook Pine tree was donated by Seth Cleveland Jr. and is the second tree he’s given to the city for the holidays.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 14, 2022)
Crews are harvesting the annual Christmas tree in Kailua for the Honolulu City Lights holiday celebration. In another blow to local food production, Maui’s Kulahaven Farms ending operations. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Founder and CEO John Dobovan says they were only in Phase 1 of their business plan.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen
Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid jump in respiratory infections, doctors urge mindfulness ahead of holidays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The fall and winter seasons are typically busy for pediatricians because they’re dealing with multiple viruses including the flu, parainfluenza, and RSV, but this year has been particularly busy -- coming out of a pandemic. “I think the biggest tip is to not be afraid of...
foodgressing.com
New Year’s Eve Honolulu 2022 | New Year’s Day 2023
Here’s to saying goodbye to 2022 and welcoming a brighter year. Here are ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve Honolulu 2022 and New Year’s Day 2023 in Honolulu. New Year’s Eve 2022 is Saturday, December 31, 2022. New Year’s Day 2023 is Sunday, January 1, 2023.
loyaltylobby.com
Airfare of the Day -Business Class- AIR FRANCE/KLM Budapest to Honolulu from 2,124€
Today’s Airfare of the Day goes to Air France/KLM and their 2nd level business class excursion non-refundable fares valid for round trip travel departing from Budapest (BUD), Hungary to Honolulu (HNL), United States. Remember to email or message us via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with your airfare-related questions or...
Honolulu Night Market returning to Our Kaka‘ako
Whether this will be your first time stopping by or you have been waiting for this night market to come back, organizers said you won't want to miss out.
WATCH: Over 100ft tall tree toppled for City lights
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was an exciting morning in Kailua on Monday as crews came together to harvest and transport a 55-foot Cook Pine tree that will serve as the centerpiece for the Honolulu City Lights holiday celebration. Mayor Rick Blangiardi was there to witness the harvesting and he said the tree was donated by […]
Carissa Moore gives golden opportunity to fans
Surfing legend Carissa Moore was scheduled to give three hours of her time at Kahala Mall to meet fans and keiki Saturday, Nov. 12 but ended up staying late to make sure she met with everyone she could.
Food 2Go — Pagoda Restaurant & Catering
We're checking out a classic food spot off Kanunu Street in Honolulu. They've been providing their guests with the local flavors of Hawai'i, warm hospitality and beautiful surroundings -- we're talking about the Pagoda Restaurant & Catering.
LIST: Best garlic shrimp spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best garlic shrimp spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Nov. 2022.
From functioning alcoholic to ultramarathon runner
Anthony Murata describes himself as a functioning alcoholic who turned his life around. Now, he's embarking on an ambitious mission to help others struggling with addiction.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu ranks No. 2 in best cities for retired veterans
Honolulu is the second best city for retired veterans, according to Navy Federal Credit Union’s 2022 Best Cities After Service report. The credit union has released the report biannually since 2018. The ranking is determined by proximity to a veterans affairs hospital and tax rates. Honolulu had a high...
Comments / 0