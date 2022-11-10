ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

LBD Japanese Bar & Lounge

LBD Japanese Bar & Lounge is a trendy outdoor bar located next to Jinya Ramen Bar in Ward and features signature cocktails and small plates. Guests have the option to order from the menus of both Robata JINYA and JINYA Ramen Bar as well. My friends and I had dinner...
8 of The BEST Breakfast Spots in Waikiki, Hawaii – (With Photos)

Known as “spouting waters,” Waikiki is a world-famous beach destination for locals and tourists. It’s no surprise that people are drawn to this location because of its white-sand beaches and perfect surfing waves. They have plenty of tourist attractions that are perfect for guests of all ages.
HONOLULU, HI
Making sustainability fun: Popular zero-waste store expands to West Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A zero-waste store focused on changing the tides of plastic pollution is expanding to West Oahu. Keep It Simple, a business built on the concept of a low-waste, sustainable lifestyle opened their third location at Kamakana Alii Kapolei Saturday morning. Their other two locations are in Kaimuki...
KAPOLEI, HI
City crews harvest massive Christmas tree for Honolulu holiday celebration

Former Hawaii player remembers 3 University of Virginia students killed in shooting. A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team as they returned from a field trip, authorities said. Updated: 6 minutes ago. |. Several screeners have been placed back into remedial...
HONOLULU, HI
The Coolest Spots on O‘ahu for Scenic Holiday and Instagram Shots

The holidays are here, and that means the countdown for getting this year’s holiday photos done has already begun. Eep!. If you find yourself racking your brain every year for cool new backdrops for your photo card or annual Instagram post, not to fret. We’re here to help with a list of fresh locales (your house’s staircase is so last year!), courtesy of some of our favorite professional shutterbugs.
HONOLULU, HI
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 14, 2022)

Crews are harvesting the annual Christmas tree in Kailua for the Honolulu City Lights holiday celebration. In another blow to local food production, Maui’s Kulahaven Farms ending operations. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Founder and CEO John Dobovan says they were only in Phase 1 of their business plan.
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
HONOLULU, HI
New Year’s Eve Honolulu 2022 | New Year’s Day 2023

Here’s to saying goodbye to 2022 and welcoming a brighter year. Here are ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve Honolulu 2022 and New Year’s Day 2023 in Honolulu. New Year’s Eve 2022 is Saturday, December 31, 2022. New Year’s Day 2023 is Sunday, January 1, 2023.
HONOLULU, HI
WATCH: Over 100ft tall tree toppled for City lights

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was an exciting morning in Kailua on Monday as crews came together to harvest and transport a 55-foot Cook Pine tree that will serve as the centerpiece for the Honolulu City Lights holiday celebration. Mayor Rick Blangiardi was there to witness the harvesting and he said the tree was donated by […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Food 2Go — Pagoda Restaurant & Catering

We're checking out a classic food spot off Kanunu Street in Honolulu. They've been providing their guests with the local flavors of Hawai'i, warm hospitality and beautiful surroundings -- we're talking about the Pagoda Restaurant & Catering.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu ranks No. 2 in best cities for retired veterans

Honolulu is the second best city for retired veterans, according to Navy Federal Credit Union’s 2022 Best Cities After Service report. The credit union has released the report biannually since 2018. The ranking is determined by proximity to a veterans affairs hospital and tax rates. Honolulu had a high...
HONOLULU, HI

