The University of Missouri–St. Louis Department of Music just earned a major feather in its cap. Steinway & Sons, makers of world-class pianos for nearly 170 years, recently bestowed upon the department the elite designation as an All-Steinway School. As the name implies, All-Steinway Schools exclusively work with Steinway pianos and, by doing so, “demonstrate a full commitment to excellence by providing their students and faculties with the best instruments possible for the study of music,” according to the company.

