WLUC
Bjorklund Powers NMU to Century Mark in Season-Opening Victory
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team started the season clicking on the offensive end, reaching the century mark in the opener behind 38 points from senior guard Max Bjorklund in a 100-93 win over McKendree on Saturday. After a first half that saw NMU ahead 54-44 and 24 points from Bjorklund, the Bearcats hung tight, closing the game to as little as two points in the second half. The Wildcats stood their ground, hitting free throws and halting runs with drives to the basket late for the 100-93 win. The 38 points from Max Bjorklund is the second-best mark in his career, as he continues right where he left off to end last season. He also paced the ‘Cats with seven rebounds in the contest.
WLUC
Halasz records first shutout as NMU skates past Bemidji State
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Hockey team takes game one against Bemidji State backed by Beni Halasz’ first career shutout and multi-point nights from Artem Shlaine and Kristof Papp. How it Happened. 1st Period After an uneventful first nine minutes of the game, NMU was whistled...
WLUC
Superiorland Ski Club holds annual ski swap
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -Every year Superiorland Ski Club holds a ski swap as a fundraiser. On Saturday, Superiorland hosted the swap in the Marquette Township Hall. People brought used skiing equipment to be sold again to new owners. Superiorland Ski Club President, Jeni Kilpela, says the swap is not...
WLUC
Flyers sneak past Huskie men’s basketball 71-67
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - Michigan Tech men’s basketball fell 71-67 to Lewis University Saturday afternoon in the GLIAC/GLVC Crossover Tournament at SDC Gymnasium. The Flyers vaulted to a 30-16 first-half lead and held off the Huskies late to win the first game of the regular season for both teams.
WLUC
Community says goodbye to Alger County 4H leaders
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Alger County community members met at a Munising coffee shop Sunday to show their gratitude to two 4H leaders who are moving. Rob and Liz Wiener have been instrumental in the Alger County 4H club for the past six years. The couple is moving to Rockford, Illinois to pursue a new career opportunity.
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today’s ‘All Booked Up’ meets Tuesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today’s new book club ‘All Booked Up’ will hold its first meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15. The public is invited to attend the conversation about the book “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub. The event will be held at The Courtyard’s Home of Second Line T-Boys and Tapas on 1110 Champion Street in Marquette at 11 a.m. in partnership with Peter White Public Library.
WLUC
Thousand gets her first win as NMU Women’s Basketball Coach
LIBERTY, Mo. (WLUC) - In the first game under new head coach Casey Thousand, the NMU women’s basketball team led wire-to-wire in the 2022-23 season opener, picking up a 77-59 win over Lewis at William Jewell. Sophomore guard Mackenzie Holzwart posted a career-best 21 points, Kayla Tierney added 17 points on 5-6 shooting from 3-point territory, and Makaylee Kuhn and Ana Rhude had double-doubles for an all-around effort from the ‘Cats. Head coach Casey Thousand picked up her first win guiding the ‘Cats in her first attempt.
WLUC
Alluma Yoga hosts veteran-lead class in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A veteran instructed a yoga class in Marquette Friday. Micaiah Roydes is a retired Marine veteran, a Purple Heart recipient and now a yoga instructor. He started yoga after his time in the service, saying it helped him manage his inures and post-traumatic stress. He continued his yoga journey until he became an instructor at Alluma Yoga.
WLUC
NMU women’s soccer to face Maryville in the first round of NCAA Tournament
ALLENDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team has made the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history. The Wildcats have earned the No. 5 seed in the midwest region, and are set to face No. 4 Maryville on Friday, November 11 at 11 a.m. in Allendale, Michigan. The game will be streamed free on YouTube. The Wildcats (13-3-5) are coming off a 2-1 defeat to GVSU in the GLIAC Championship. Maryville (11-2-6) defeated Illinois-Springfield 2-1 to take the GLVC Tournament title.
WLUC
Superiorland Ski Club to host ski swap Saturday
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superiorland Ski Club is getting ready to host its annual ski swap Saturday in Marquette Township. The ski swap is a chance for skiers to sell old equipment and clothing while picking out new gear for winter sports. Members of the ski club say...
WLUC
‘It’s fantastic’: Brits and Brews event held at Marquette brewery
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - People gathered at Ore Dock Brewing Company and listened to classic rock music while also raising money for local charities. Artists like Chris Valenti and The Knockabouts played mid-60s rock music on Saturday. Ore Dock Brewing Company also provided a specialty British ale for people to purchase at the event. The organizer of the event Dave Stensaas said it is exciting to see all the hard planning come together.
WLUC
Huskies football ends season with 35-30 loss to Cardinals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Derrick Hinton Jr. caught 13 passes for 203 yards and one touchdown to help Saginaw Valley State over Michigan Tech 35-30 Saturday afternoon at Randall Wickes Memorial Stadium. The Huskies finished fifth in the GLIAC Standings with a 2-4 record, 4-7 overall. The Cardinals closed the fall 3-3, 8-3 overall.
WLUC
Superior Hills Elementary gets a new flag and sings to veterans
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday morning, Superior Hills Elementary held a ceremony for its new flag. The flag was delivered to the school by four veterans. The students showed their appreciation by singing a song. Also, the school’s music teacher organized this event. Trisha Vickers said her main reason for doing this is to thank the veterans for their service.
WLUC
Marquette restaurant holds 3rd annual Giving Tree program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the season for giving and Jeffrey’s Restaurant is making sure no one goes without this Christmas. The restaurant is doing its third annual giving tree program. The program connects people willing to donate with people in need to make sure every child gets...
WLUC
Annual UPAWS holiday store opens in Marquette mall
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) opened its annual holiday store on Friday in the Westwood Mall. From t-shirts to pet-safe candles, the UPAWS store has a little bit of everything. All merchandise is purchased from local small businesses to give back to the community.
WLUC
NMU Football Wins Big in Season Finale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Football team finished off the regular season with a 33-11 win over the Lake Erie College Storm. The Wildcats finished the season with a record of 4-7 (1-5 GLIAC). The three and out by the Storm, and they punted it away. Faced...
WLUC
‘Dentistry for our Vets’ to return to Iron Mountain for 8th year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, a Dickinson County dental center is providing free dentistry to our veterans. This is the 8th year the John Fornetti Dental Center will host the “Dentistry for our Vets” program. The office estimates between 50 and 100 veterans will line up for...
WLUC
NMU Women’s Basketball Takes Home Second Win of the Season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Womens Basketball team finished off the GLVC/GLIAC Challenge with a win over the William Jewell Cardinals 70-51 in Liberty, Missouri. The Wildcats got on the offensive boards early, after two missed attempts Ana Rhude and Vivianne Jende ripped down two offensive rebounds....
WLUC
Gwinn VFW holds Veterans Day Open House
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday was Veterans Day. To celebrate, the Gwinn VFW held an open house for veterans and the public. There was food, karaoke, drinks and free can koozies for vets. The event was a chance for the public to meet veterans and show their appreciation for their...
WLUC
Marquette County Sheriff and West Branch Sportsman’s club talk deer hunting safety
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As opening day Nov. 15 gets closer, hunters going out into the woods should practice weapon safety and proper planning. Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt expressed how gun safety is important. “Never point the gun at anyone, you treat each gun as if loaded, you know...
