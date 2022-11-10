Read full article on original website
Were Number One! Michigan Is Now The Worst State For Potholes
You've probably always thought Michigan had the worst potholes in America but now thanks to a study done by insurance company Quote Wizard you have proof. Michigan.gov says Potholes are created when snow and ice melt as part of Michigan's seasonal freeze-thaw cycles. When moisture seeps into the pavement and freezes, it causes the ground to expand and push the pavement up creating a gap.
Snow will be piling up over all sectors of Michigan this week, with some heavy stuff northwest
We will have two weather situations this week that will kick off some occasional robust snow for November. A mid-week weather system will bring some snow everywhere. A late-week surge of cold will produce some heavy lake-effect snow areas. The first area of snow won’t be a big snow, but...
How Many Payphones Are Left in Michigan?
With the influx of cell phones, payphones are now deemed unnecessary...or are they?. We tend to believe our cell phones will always work at our beck and call – but if you've been a longtime cell phone owner, you know that ain't the case. There have been times when someone had an emergency or had to desperately reach someone and then: dang it! My phone is dead! So whaddaya do? Look for a payphone. There are still some of 'em floating throughout Michigan ya know, and yeah, a lot of them still work.
Michigan hunting sales on the decline
It's part of a downward trend that has occurred during the last 20 years.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?
Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
Michigan’s largest model train show is a ‘holiday’ for train lovers
All aboard train fanatics!
‘Bombed out mouth’: Dentists seeing more oral health disasters since COVID-19
Ashley Middleton was scheduled for a teeth cleaning in June 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic caused dental offices to temporarily close their doors, delaying patient care. By the time viral transmission concerns had dissipated, the Bay City native had slipped out of her routine. She got busy with a move, a job change, and now, a pregnancy, as a months-long delay for her bi-annual cleaning grew into a years-long one.
4 Michigan Cities Have Same Names, Including 1 In Genesee County
When Michigan was initially settled, people had free reign to make city names however they wanted. Keep in mind, the Internet didn't exist, of course. People couldn't tell if another city or village had the same name. And that's how Michigan has so many "twin name" cities & villages. Here, you'll see five of them, including one right here in Genesee County and another just to our north in Tuscola County.
Paleoindians and beyond: West Michigan’s history goes back millennia
For West Michigan, history effectively starts with the Hopewell Indians.
Detroit News
Opinion: Whitmer should make Michigan a clean energy leader
With the reelection of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan has a once-in-a-generation chance to revolutionize the state's energy and automobile sector. Whitmer should use her second term to maximize federal funding and incentives from the Inflation Reduction Acts and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to reduce energy costs for Michigan residents and fulfill the goals of the MI Healthy Climate Plan.
Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1,700 turkeys
(CBS DETROIT)- A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1,700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, Nov.18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
WWMT
First accumulating snow falls across West Michigan during a winter-esque weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After hitting record high temperatures in the middle 70s late last week, it's hard to believe that West Michigan's first accumulating snow of the season is officially in the weather books. Mother Nature turned that weather page late Saturday into Sunday. That's when northwest winds drove...
Michigan Pet Alliance declares statewide “capacity crisis” in animal shelters
Experts from the Michigan Pet Alliance held a virtual discussion on Monday, going over solutions to get pets adopted into loving homes and to keep them safe during extended stays at the shelters.
Governor Whitmer announces recipients of 2022 Governor's Service Awards
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission have announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards.
CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week
Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
Slushy snow accumulation to be expected Tuesday, Wednesday
Fa-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la! Coming off the heels of record high temperatures in the upper 70s, we are now talking about snow accumulations less than a week later. Ah, Michigan in November!
Michigan’s 5 Oldest Towns Are Loaded With Amazing History
The other day I stumbled onto some cool facts about the history of Grand Rapids and how much it's changed since the early 1800s. At the bottom of this article, I share some really cool historic pics of Grand Rapids that take you back in time. While looking into the...
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
Northville residents Omar Salamen, 46, and his wife, Manal Kadry, 40, were killed in a rollover crash Saturday night, according to police. The one-vehicle crash occurred in the Steeplechase subdivision near the intersection of Seven Mile and Napier roads in Northville Township. The vehicle left the road and hit a tree while navigating a curve in the neighborhood, according to a news release Sunday from the Northville Township Police and Fire Departments. The couple was pronounced dead...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $300K on Cashword scratch off ticket
A Muskegon County woman thought she was going to faint after winning a $300,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Mystery Key Cashword instant game. The lucky 57-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased her winning ticket at the Wesco gas station, located at 7413 Whitehall Road in Whitehall. Whitehall is about 15 miles northwest of Muskegon.
