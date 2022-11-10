Read full article on original website
Texas Roadhouse Server Shows How Much She Makes on a Slow Night, Sparking Pay Debate
A TikToker by the name of Jools (@joolieannie) posted a now viral TikTok showing what she makes in a single shift working at Texas Roadhouse. The server stated that she was fresh out of training and ended up only working three hours during a day with low customer traffic, but still managed to pull in a decent amount of money for the time she spent there.
"John Wick: Chapter 4" Finally Has A Trailer, And It Looks Absurdly Awesome
Action! Adventure! Keanu Reeves on a horse (again)!
House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock makes surprising declaration after success as Rhaenyra Targaryen
Milly Alcock has made a surprising declaration following her success on House of the Dragon.The actor, 22, played a young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the recently released HBOGame of Thrones spin-off series. The character was taken over by Emma D’Arcy in episode six.While Alcock is no longer in House of the Dragon, the actor was praised for her performance as Rhaenyra, with many fans lamenting her “premature” departure from the series. In an interview with the Herald Sun, Alcock discussed the “life-changing” role.The actor said she was “still adjusting” to life after House of the Dragon, adding that “it’s all...
Server Blasts Customers Who Stayed at Table for Six Hours, Left Awful Tip
A server by the name of Kristina Withers who posts on TikTok under the handle @krisswith went viral on the popular social media platform after going on a tirade against a couple who overstayed their welcome during a closing shift she was working. Kristina was furious because the couple were the only two folks she was serving for the evening and they left a lousy tip.
The Neighbourhood Has Officially Cut Ties With Drummer Brandon Fried, but Why?
When discussing major, impactful acts in the alternative rock space over the last decade, it's hard to not mention The Neighbourhood. The group, which was founded in Newbury Park, Calif., in 2011, has gone on to release hit records such as "Sweater Weather," "Wires," and "Daddy Issues" over the years, endearing them to legions of fans worldwide.
'Christmas at the Golden Dragon' Looks Like a Canadian Christmas Classic
We can hardly wait for Hallmark’s Christmas at the Golden Dragon – which premieres Sunday, November 13 on the network at 8 p.m. EST. “When a beloved Western Chinese restaurant announces its closing right before Christmas, it prompts their clientele to re-examine their relationships in a series of interconnected stories amid the chaos of its busiest week of the year,” reads the movie’s description on IMDB.
Bluey, Everyone's Favorite Australian Blue Healer Cattle Dog, Will Return for Season 4
Multi-award winning series Bluey premiered on October 1, 2018, and has aired over 150 episodes since then, with three seasons, the most recent of which originally aired on June 23, 2022. The story follows the life of a six-year-old Australian Blue Heeler Cattle dog named Bluey. She's energetic and always...
Ash Ketchum Became the Pokémon World Champion! Is the Anime Ending?
Ash Ketchum, called Satoshi in the Japanese release, has been a child for the last 25 years. Clearly, the chronology of the show is not parallel to real life. The first episode of Pokémon aired on April 1, 1997. The entire series opened with Ash's dreams of becoming a...
What Happened to the Original 'Teletubbies' Cast After the Show Ended?
If you grew up in the late 1990s, odds are that you're as familiar as can be with Teletubbies. The BBC-helmed children's show, which ran in its original incarnation from 1997–2001, became a pop-culture phenomenon that millions of young people have enjoyed throughout their childhoods. From their iconic appearances to their vibrant colors and happy mannerisms, Teletubbies embody everything that one could want in a lighthearted children's program.
Woman Mistakes Superglue for Eye Drops, Immediately Regrets It in Viral TikTok
When our brains are on autopilot, it can lead to disastrous results that either manifest immediately or gradually over time. Being on emotional autopilot causes us not to consider our reactions in interpersonal relationships. The same could be said of our jobs. While autopilot is sometimes good for tasks that...
What Kind of Vehicle Is Big Red on 'Life Below Zero'? Fans Will Never Guess
The many fans of National Geographic's docuseries Life Below Zero have fallen in love with Big Red, the giant vehicle that star Sue Aikens uses. It certainly cuts an imposing figure as Sue maneuvers it through the Alaskan wilderness. However, there's not a ton of information out there about Big Red... making fans curious about this unique ride.
Home Inspector on TikTok Claims to Have Found the "Worst Flip Ever" and It's Hard to Argue
Hey HGTV, this house needs your help! One inspector just took to TikTok to show what he's calling the "worst flip ever," and while I'm generally a person with low standards, I agree. This house needs a hero to come rescue it, stat!. Article continues below advertisement. So, how bad...
‘Disenchanted’ Filming Locations Are so Different From Where the Original Took Place
Upon finding out that Enchanted was getting a sequel, we immediately wondered where Disenchanted filming locations were. Would the highly anticipated film take place in Manhattan, like the original, at iconic locales such as Time Square, Central Park, and Katz’s Deli? Let's take a closer look. Article continues below...
A Fun Riff on Spy Movies, 'The Royal Nanny' Is Set in the U.K.—But Was it Filmed There?
The Royal Nanny is like Vin Diesel's The Pacifier combined with Mrs.Doubtfire or Spy x Family and was produced by Hallmark. The story of an MI5 agent who's tasked with defending the royal family while posing as the nanny has the potential for some amazing situational humor, also it's pretty much guaranteed to have a wholesome ending, since, you know, it's a Hallmark Christmas movie. It's a tale as old as time, but where was it filmed?
Fans Want to Be in Wakanda Forever, but Will There Be a ‘Black Panther 3’?
The 2018 film Black Panther introduced fans to the fantastical kingdom of Wakanda and gave Chadwick Boseman’s title superhero his own moment in the spotlight. Moviegoers were enthralled — to the tune of $1.35 billion in global box office receipts. So it’s no surprise that Disney and Marvel Studios got to work on a sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But will there be a Black Panther 3?
Namor Has His Own Legacy as a Mutant in Marvel Comics and in the Movies
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The long-awaited sequel to one of the most memorable superhero movies ever has finally hit theaters. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follows the people of the reclusive vibranium kingdom as they deal with the aftermath of King T'Challa's untimely death. The film is dedicated to original Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020.
'Dead to Me' Returns for a Third and Final Season — Here's a Recap of Season 2
Spoiler alert: The following contains major spoilers for Dead to Me Season 2. After nearly three years, which include a major production delay and an ongoing health crisis for one of its stars, Dead to Me returns to Netflix for a third and final season. The critically-acclaimed series follows Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini), two grieving women who befriend each other over their shared experience with tragedy. As the two of them bond over their grief, they attempt to hide dramatic secrets from each other.
What Happened to Mckenna Grace? Fans Praise 'The Handmaid’s Tale' Star After Scary Surgery
Fans want to know: What happened to Mckenna Grace? As everyone this side of Gilead is well aware, she plays Esther Keyes on The Handmaid’s Tale. We were shocked to see the star’s Instagram post disclosing she’d undergone spinal surgery, and actually lay in a hospital bed as we watched her character about to go under the knife on the Hulu show.
