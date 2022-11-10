ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chicago Bulls Have Made A Roster Move

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

The Chicago Bulls have assigned a player to the G League.

Dalen Terry was the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls out of Arizona.

He played two seasons for the Wildcats before forgoing the remainder of his college eligibility.

So far, during his rookie season with the Bulls, he has only played in seven games and is averaging 3.1 minutes of playing time per contest.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that he was assigned to the Windy City Bulls (G League) on Thursday.

Bulls: "Roster Update: Dalen Terry has been assigned to the @WindyCityBulls "

Out of the seven games he has played, he's only scored in one, so it would be good for him to get more playing time.

The G League likely gives the 20-year-old that opportunity.

As currently constructed, the Bulls are a veteran-heavy team, so it makes sense why he has not been able to crack the rotation.

The talented roster features players like Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Nikola Vucevic.

On the season, they have a 6-7 record in their first 13 games, which has been a slow start for a team that is expected to make the postseason.

They continue to play without star point guard Lonzo Ball, who had surgery in September.

Last season, they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season when they still had Jimmy Butler on the roster.

Both LaVine and DeRozan made the All-Star Game, and DeRozan averaged a career-high 27.9 points per contest in his first season with the franchise.

