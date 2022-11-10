With Thanksgiving coming up in less than two weeks and just about every coffee chain out there having rolled out their holiday menus, we are without a doubt firmly in the best season of the year when it comes to snacks. Winter and holiday treat season is upon us and now, Hostess is getting in on the festive flavor fun with the launch of their holiday treat lineup for this year. The lineup for the season features four, limited-edition treats including the return of some fan favorites as well as the release of a new item, Holiday HoHos.

1 DAY AGO