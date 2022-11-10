ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville man jailed after allegedly throwing pregnant girlfriend from third-floor balcony

By Lexi Solomon, The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
A Fayetteville man was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly throwing his pregnant girlfriend off a third-floor balcony, critically injuring her, Fayetteville police said.

Thurman Lesley Brewer, 26, of the 900 block of Stewarts Creek Drive, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, battery of an unborn child, and five counts of assault inflicting serious injury in the presence of a juvenile, according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release.

Councilwoman's daughter:Fayetteville councilwoman's daughter accidentally shot by teen boyfriend, 911 caller says

Officers were called to the 900 block of Stewarts Creek Drive, an apartment complex off South Reilly Road, at 1:11 a.m. for a domestic disturbance, the release said. Officers allege Brewer was running away when police arrived, and he was detained. As officers looked for witnesses, someone told them Brewer had thrown a woman from the balcony, the release said.

A search of the area led them to find the injured 22-year-old woman about 20 feet into the woodline with severe head trauma, the release said. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon, according to police.

'They did not have to do this':Fayetteville woman shot 17 times by police, autopsy says

Five children, all ages 4 years old or younger, that were found in the home were uninjured and released to the victim's immediate family members, police said.

Brewer was being held Thursday in the Cumberland County jail with bail set at $2 million secured, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. O’Hara at 910-605-6393 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

