Utah State

David A. Delli Gatti
4d ago

I don't like the blue on top and the red on the bottom. I feel like that represents some other countries. I think red should be on top and blue on the bottom. Red, White, and Blue. not Blue, white, and red... it's almost symbolic of flipping the American flag upside down, in my opinion... I mean, maybe if they put some stars in the blue, or the beehive in the upper left corner, something like that... of course, as is, it almost represents Yugoslavia, and reversed, it would represent the Nederlands, and I don't want ro rep either of those countries. I want to rep the U.S.A... just sayin...

Brandon N
3d ago

waste of time and money. there are better ways to help utah than effecting a change that didn't need to be made.

Related
ABC 4

Benefits available to Utah veterans and their families

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) In honor of Veteran’s Day, GTU wants to share ways we can serve those who have served for us. Gary Harter from Utah Dept. of Veteran and Military Affairs shared the things happening in the Beehive State to honor veterans on Veteran’s Day weekend. Harter and Gov. Spencer Cox wanted to first and foremost express gratitude to veterans living in Utah who have served as well as their families.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

These Utah Republicans want Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president in 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — Republicans in Utah might be ready for the party to move on from former President Donald Trump. On Monday, 86 elected officials in Utah signed on to a letter urging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to open an exploratory committee to consider running for president in 2024. Although the letter didn't mention the former president by name, it appears to be a rebuke of the Trump wing of the party after several pundits have blamed Trump in part for the GOP's disappointing showing nationally in the midterm elections.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Domestic Violence in Utah: Getting out alive

The prosecution process in a domestic violence case is one that is extremely complex and involves many redundancies and nuances. In some cases, it's proving to be problematic for Utah prosecutors trying to hold attackers accountable.
UTAH STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Utah landowners, tribes fight plan to pump rural water to Cedar City

(Utah News Connection) From one side of the city limits sign, a groundwater pipeline proposal in a sparsely populated Utah county looks like a crucial investment in economic expansion for a growing metropolis. From the other, less crowded side of the road, the project appears to be a water grab...
CEDAR CITY, UT
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide

ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
KANAB, UT
kuer.org

Utah’s West Desert could hold a decade’s worth of indium

Utah’s West Desert is home to the only recognized deposit of indium in the United States. The little-known metal is used in everyday devices like smartphones and solar panels. The Utah Geological Survey was recently awarded a $300,000 federal grant to further investigate whether the indium in western Juab...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
UTAH STATE
eastidahonews.com

VanderSloot ‘sets the record straight’ at Stand Up for Idaho meeting

IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot spent over three hours Wednesday night “setting the record straight.”. Standing in front of several hundred people at the Shilo Snake River Event Center, VanderSloot explained his views on politics, why he pushed to have the Idaho Patient Act signed into law, why he believes the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been “hijacked by a bunch of radicals” and how he hopes members of the Republican Party can become more united.
IDAHO STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Controlled burns happening across the state, officials advise

SALT LAKE CITY — If you see smoke in the mountains today, it may not be a threatening burn. The Mountain View Ranger District is working on piles of controlled burns. On Eastern Roughneck, near Burnt Beaver, hundreds of controlled burn piles are up in flames as of yesterday.
UTAH STATE
midutahradio.com

Salt Lake County Dismissed Lawsuit Filed By Teens

(Salt Lake City, UT) — A Salt Lake County judge has dismissed a lawsuit regarding Utah’s fossil fuel policies. A group of teenagers filed the suit against the state, claiming that fossil fuel policies harm their health and violate their constitutional rights. Judge Robert Faust dismissed the suit yesterday. Faust said the teenagers have “a valid concern” but this issue needs to be taken up by the legislative branch.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
The Associated Press

Claim of new world record for longest beard chain in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards together to create a hairy chain that was measured at 150 feet long, according to the newspaper. That’s more than double the Guinness World Record of 62 feet, 6 inches, set in Germany in 2007. To participate, people needed to sport a beard at least 8 inches long, according to the Star-Tribune. The event occurred on the sidelines of the National Beard and Moustache Championships, which took place Saturday at the city’s Ford Wyoming Center.
CASPER, WY

