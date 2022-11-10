Read full article on original website
David A. Delli Gatti
4d ago
I don't like the blue on top and the red on the bottom. I feel like that represents some other countries. I think red should be on top and blue on the bottom. Red, White, and Blue. not Blue, white, and red... it's almost symbolic of flipping the American flag upside down, in my opinion... I mean, maybe if they put some stars in the blue, or the beehive in the upper left corner, something like that... of course, as is, it almost represents Yugoslavia, and reversed, it would represent the Nederlands, and I don't want ro rep either of those countries. I want to rep the U.S.A... just sayin...
Brandon N
3d ago
waste of time and money. there are better ways to help utah than effecting a change that didn't need to be made.
ABC 4
Benefits available to Utah veterans and their families
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) In honor of Veteran’s Day, GTU wants to share ways we can serve those who have served for us. Gary Harter from Utah Dept. of Veteran and Military Affairs shared the things happening in the Beehive State to honor veterans on Veteran’s Day weekend. Harter and Gov. Spencer Cox wanted to first and foremost express gratitude to veterans living in Utah who have served as well as their families.
ksl.com
These Utah Republicans want Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president in 2024
SALT LAKE CITY — Republicans in Utah might be ready for the party to move on from former President Donald Trump. On Monday, 86 elected officials in Utah signed on to a letter urging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to open an exploratory committee to consider running for president in 2024. Although the letter didn't mention the former president by name, it appears to be a rebuke of the Trump wing of the party after several pundits have blamed Trump in part for the GOP's disappointing showing nationally in the midterm elections.
Domestic Violence in Utah: Getting out alive
The prosecution process in a domestic violence case is one that is extremely complex and involves many redundancies and nuances. In some cases, it's proving to be problematic for Utah prosecutors trying to hold attackers accountable.
kiowacountypress.net
Utah landowners, tribes fight plan to pump rural water to Cedar City
(Utah News Connection) From one side of the city limits sign, a groundwater pipeline proposal in a sparsely populated Utah county looks like a crucial investment in economic expansion for a growing metropolis. From the other, less crowded side of the road, the project appears to be a water grab...
Utahns respond to death sentence of Iranian protestor
Iran’s Revolutionary Court has sentenced an anti-government protestor to death on Sunday, Nov. 13. While many people have died in Iran during protests in recent weeks, this is the first known death sentence from the government.
‘He went without it for two weeks and it cost him his life’: Utahns rally for more insulin accessibility
Utahns have taken to the steps of the State Capitol, hoping to send a message about saving lives. It's all about the importance of making Insulin accessible to those living with diabetes across our state.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
kuer.org
Utah’s West Desert could hold a decade’s worth of indium
Utah’s West Desert is home to the only recognized deposit of indium in the United States. The little-known metal is used in everyday devices like smartphones and solar panels. The Utah Geological Survey was recently awarded a $300,000 federal grant to further investigate whether the indium in western Juab...
KUTV
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
kjzz.com
Utah experts say magnitude 3.6 earthquake is reminder to prepare for the future
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah experts said while a magnitude 3.6 earthquake that struck in Box Elder County was a minor one, it was a reminder that something much more intense could be on its way. Hundreds reported feeling the initial 3.6-magnitude earthquake at 6:45 a.m. near Corinne on...
Dignity Index evaluates post-election messages
The Dignity Index said this would be the final set of scores for the Utah Demonstration project.
eastidahonews.com
VanderSloot ‘sets the record straight’ at Stand Up for Idaho meeting
IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot spent over three hours Wednesday night “setting the record straight.”. Standing in front of several hundred people at the Shilo Snake River Event Center, VanderSloot explained his views on politics, why he pushed to have the Idaho Patient Act signed into law, why he believes the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been “hijacked by a bunch of radicals” and how he hopes members of the Republican Party can become more united.
Montana voters reject ‘born alive’ abortion referendum
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana voters have rejected a legislative referendum that raised the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take “all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life” of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion. Health care...
kslnewsradio.com
Controlled burns happening across the state, officials advise
SALT LAKE CITY — If you see smoke in the mountains today, it may not be a threatening burn. The Mountain View Ranger District is working on piles of controlled burns. On Eastern Roughneck, near Burnt Beaver, hundreds of controlled burn piles are up in flames as of yesterday.
Why two housing experts disagree on how much Utah home prices will drop in 2023
In a market characterized by ‘volatility’ and ‘uncertainty,’ Utah housing predictions vary. Looking ahead to 2023 and what it will bring to the housing market, two of Utah’s leading housing experts disagree with each other.
Uniquely Utah: Local rocket facility involved in upcoming Artemis launch
Off State Route 83 in Box Elder County, built high up in the hillside, is a group of Utahns who make space travel a reality.
midutahradio.com
Salt Lake County Dismissed Lawsuit Filed By Teens
(Salt Lake City, UT) — A Salt Lake County judge has dismissed a lawsuit regarding Utah’s fossil fuel policies. A group of teenagers filed the suit against the state, claiming that fossil fuel policies harm their health and violate their constitutional rights. Judge Robert Faust dismissed the suit yesterday. Faust said the teenagers have “a valid concern” but this issue needs to be taken up by the legislative branch.
AdWeek
Former KRQE Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti Loses Bid for New Mexico Governor
Former KRQE chief meteorologist Mark Ronchetti has failed in his bid to defeat Michelle Lujan Grisham to be Governor of New Mexico. Ronchetti worked for Albuquerque CBS affiliate KRQE from 2006 until 2021. He ran for Senate in 2020. A few days before the election, Ronchetti alleged a former station...
Claim of new world record for longest beard chain in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards together to create a hairy chain that was measured at 150 feet long, according to the newspaper. That’s more than double the Guinness World Record of 62 feet, 6 inches, set in Germany in 2007. To participate, people needed to sport a beard at least 8 inches long, according to the Star-Tribune. The event occurred on the sidelines of the National Beard and Moustache Championships, which took place Saturday at the city’s Ford Wyoming Center.
kslnewsradio.com
DWR reminding Utahns that some e-bikes are banned in wildlife management areas
SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re heading into the great outdoors, think twice about what you’re taking with you. A new rule banning certain e-bikes from wildlife and waterfowl management areas recently took effect. According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, the Utah Wildlife Board passed...
