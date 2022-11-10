SALT LAKE CITY — Republicans in Utah might be ready for the party to move on from former President Donald Trump. On Monday, 86 elected officials in Utah signed on to a letter urging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to open an exploratory committee to consider running for president in 2024. Although the letter didn't mention the former president by name, it appears to be a rebuke of the Trump wing of the party after several pundits have blamed Trump in part for the GOP's disappointing showing nationally in the midterm elections.

