wgxa.tv
Bibb Superintendent to hold Parent Engagement Sessions
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County School Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims will be holding engagement sessions open to all Bibb County parents as part of his entry plan into the School District. The meetings are intended to provide parents with an opportunity to hear from Dr. Sims as well as...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County School District launces online survey for community feedback
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County School District has partnered with Engage2Learn to host focus group sessions and engage with the community to seek feedback in developing the District's 5-year strategic plan. Along with community engagement sessions, the District is also looking for feedback through an online survey that...
wgxa.tv
Local NAACP held a meeting for unsolved murders in Baldwin county
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga (WGXA) - The NAACP held a meeting tonight in Milledgeville. The discussion touched on topics like crime, unsolved murders, and criminal justice reform in the African American community within Baldwin county. People were able to ask law enforcement and elected officials questions about situations that have been happening...
wgxa.tv
Mercer football player speaks about UVA shooting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- For some Mercer Bears, the horrible events that took place at the University of Virginia on Sunday, hit a little too close to home. In a press conference ahead of the Bears upcoming game on Saturday, Head Coach Drew Cronic revealed that some of the football players killed in the shooting were high school teammates with some of the Mercer team.
wgxa.tv
Lockdown lifted for Twiggs County Schools
UPDATE: 12:15 P.M. -- The lockdown on Twiggs County Schools has been lifted, according to the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office. If a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office says that the suspect was wanted for outstanding warrants from another county. They haven't yet confirmed an arrest but we will keep you...
wgxa.tv
Man wanted for one death, corrections officer shooting in Henry Co. arrested in Macon
Henry County Sheriff, Reginald Scandrett and law enforcement from several counties held a press conference on Monday to update the community about the capture of former fugitive, Brenston Bernard Thomas. Sheriff Scandrett said he was elated to report that Thomas was captured by Bibb County Sheriffs and taken to the...
wgxa.tv
Doling out the dough: Amid labor shortages BSO deputies rack up over $375K in overtime
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- They say for all answers, follow the money and, at Bibb County Sheriff's Office, they're doling it out. With deputy shortages affecting nearly every operation, the price to keep Macon-Bibb safe and sound is costing more. According to Bibb County Sheriff's Office-- From July 2022 to October--81...
wgxa.tv
RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles coming to the Macon Coliseum
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Get ready to travel back in time as RAIN - A Tribute to The Beatles prepares to transport you to the times of Abbey Road and the famous Rooftop Concert at the Macon Coliseum. The theatrical event that the Associated Press calls "the next best thing...
wgxa.tv
House fire on Villa Crest Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Firefighters battled a blaze on Villa Crest Avenue. No other details have been released at this time but we are working to learn more. Check with us on air and online for new details as they become available.
wgxa.tv
Bibb County Deputies investigating the shooting death of a Macon woman
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman after a 911 call on Monday morning. 49-year-old Claudette Brown was pronounced dead at the hospital after being driven there in a personal vehicle from Baker Drive. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones,...
wgxa.tv
Dublin head basketball coach prepares team for bright future
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- On Saturday, Dublin Boys' Head Basketball Coach Ben Smith gave his players a glimpse of what the future could look like for them if they work hard. Smith, along with the community, bought the varsity basketball players suits and he said, when they put the new suits on, he wanted them to feel one thing.
wgxa.tv
Twiggs County chase suspect identified
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A suspect has been identified and is wanted following a chase in Twiggs County that led to a county-wide school lockdown. According to the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was working traffic enforcement on I-16 when he saw a Chevrolet SUV following too closely behind a tractor-trailer when the driver of the SUV passed someone in the left lane, then got over back into the right lane without signaling and cut off another driver. The deputy then pulled out into traffic and tried to pull the SUV over.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Dublin man killed in wrong-way driver crash on I-75 in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Dublin man is dead after being involved in a wrong-way driver wreck on I-75 in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday on I-75 southbound near the Pierce Avenue exit ramp. Investigators...
wgxa.tv
Macon sees slight rise in gas prices over the last week
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With gas prices having dropped by just under three cents per gallon on average across the country in the past week, we haven't been quite so lucky in the Midstate. According to a GasBuddy survey of 292 gas stations in Macon, prices are 5.5 cents higher...
