Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Little Winry Hall was born with congenital melanocytic nevi or CMN. This is an extremely rare birthmark as a result of the irregular development of pigment cells. This makes the 13-month-old a little different from other babies. What her mother Nicole Hall initially thought was a bruise on her newborn's face, was just a large mole of sorts. Now, instead of trying to cover up her child's birthmark, Hall is committed to making sure her daughter knows exactly how beautiful she is. Using the power of social media, the mother raises awareness about CMN and encourages others to reimagine societal beauty standards, Good Morning America reports.

4 DAYS AGO