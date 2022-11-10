ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

justpene50

My Friend Was Forced to Identify the Purifying Remains of her Sister After She Died in Her Bathtub

*This is a work of nonfiction, based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced this firsthand; a story told with her permission. *. My friend moved south from California some years ago. Times were rough there. As the youngest girl in the family, she had made the most of her life. She had gone on to further her education and was the proud holder of a master’s degree.
The Independent

Mother ‘completely trusted’ nurse when she left ‘screaming’ son in her care

A mother “completely trusted” nurse Lucy Letby when she left her “screaming” son in her care, a court has heard.Letby, 32, is said to have murdered the infant with an injection of air into the bloodstream.The Crown say she attacked the newborn baby, referred to as Child E, shortly before his mother walked into the intensive care room of the neo-natal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.Giving evidence on Monday, Child E’s mother told jurors at Manchester Crown Court she visited the unit just before 9pm on August 3 2015 to drop off breast milk.Her son and his twin...
Upworthy

This mom is on a mission to show her daughter, who has a rare birthmark, that she's beautiful

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Little Winry Hall was born with congenital melanocytic nevi or CMN. This is an extremely rare birthmark as a result of the irregular development of pigment cells. This makes the 13-month-old a little different from other babies. What her mother Nicole Hall initially thought was a bruise on her newborn's face, was just a large mole of sorts. Now, instead of trying to cover up her child's birthmark, Hall is committed to making sure her daughter knows exactly how beautiful she is. Using the power of social media, the mother raises awareness about CMN and encourages others to reimagine societal beauty standards, Good Morning America reports.
Lefty Graves

Man throws fit when wife wants to go to her family reunion

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I watched silently from my open kitchen window as my friend loaded the trunk of her car to go on a trip for her family reunion. Her husband was standing beside the car, ranting, and raving at her about her family.
Tyla

Dad hates his own toddler's name and has already changed it once

Naming your child is no easy task, especially when you've got a few ideas and can't decide on just one. This was the problem for a UK father who said he and his wife were pressured into naming their newborn - and now he's not so sure about their decision.
Aabha Gopan

"I am doing all this for you." Man shouts at pregnant wife

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My neighbor, Glena, and her husband have been married for over a year and they have been my neighbor for two years. She is a friendly soul and is eight months pregnant.
Aabha Gopan

Teenage son breaks dad's phone for confiscating his phone

My colleagues, Mark and John, are close friends who talk about their family a lot. Them talking about their marriage and parenthood gives me insights into how life might be when I start a family of my own. So, to me, their conversations are informational.
Upworthy

Compassionate interaction between a frazzled dad and his 6-year-old son has people in tears

Empathy and emotional regulation are powerful to witness. Anyone who has parented a spirited "threenager" knows how hard handling toddler tantrums can be. Parents often joke about our wee ones throwing down, because laughter is sometimes the only way to cope. But in reality, it can be extremely disturbing and distressing for the entire household when a family member carries on in a way that feels—or truly is—out of control.
