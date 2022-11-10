Read full article on original website
Fans Think Nicolas Cage Looks ‘Unrecognizable’ With Bald Head And Glasses On The Set Of His New Movie
Nicolas Cage has just been spotted on the set of his brand new movie. At least, we think it’s him, because to say the Face/Off actor looks unrecognizable in the pap pictures that are doing the rounds on social media would be a huge understatement! ...
House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock makes surprising declaration after success as Rhaenyra Targaryen
Milly Alcock has made a surprising declaration following her success on House of the Dragon.The actor, 22, played a young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the recently released HBOGame of Thrones spin-off series. The character was taken over by Emma D’Arcy in episode six.While Alcock is no longer in House of the Dragon, the actor was praised for her performance as Rhaenyra, with many fans lamenting her “premature” departure from the series. In an interview with the Herald Sun, Alcock discussed the “life-changing” role.The actor said she was “still adjusting” to life after House of the Dragon, adding that “it’s all...
