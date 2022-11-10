Read full article on original website
Falcons’ Smith remains committed to Mariota as starting QB
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Arthur Smith quickly put an end to speculation that extra time between games for the Atlanta Falcons would provide an opportunity for the coach to make a change at quarterback. Marcus Mariota will keep his starting job following back-to-back losses. Asked Monday about the...
The Commanders’ third-down offense was magnificent against the Eagles
PHILADELPHIA — It’s entirely possible that the Commanders will have succeeded on another third down by the time you’re done reading this sentence. Washington’s offense was 27th in the NFL in terms of third-down effectiveness entering Monday night’s matchup with an undefeated Philadelphia squad, as the unit moved the chains in just 34.2% of such situations.
Stock Report: Commanders shock the NFL with incredible win over Eagles
PHILADELPHIA — Who is this team and what have they done with the Commanders?. Washington played its absolute best of the season on Monday night and in the process took down the league’s last undefeated team in the Eagles. The Commanders offense dominated possession throughout the contest, controlling the clock for an unthinkable 40 minutes.
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — WASHINGTON: RB J.D. Mckissic, CB Rachad Wildgoose, RB Jonathan Williams, LB David Mayo, LB Cole Holcomb, G Chris Paul, TE Cole Turner. PHILADELPHIA: QB Ian Book, CB Josh Jobe, RB Trey Sermon, G Josh Sills, G Sua Opeta.
Commanders vs. Eagles Week 10 inactives: Dotson returns, Holcomb remains out
Commanders-Eagles inactives: Dotson returns, Holcomb remains out originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Commanders have their most difficult matchup of the season yet on Monday night: a clash with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. And, the Burgundy and Gold have received some reinforcements entering the Week 10 tilt.
Panthers players push owner Tepper for grass field
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A number of Carolina Panthers players are pushing the team’s multibillionaire owner David Tepper to replace the existing artificial surface at Bank of America Stadium with a grass field to help prevent injuries. Wide receiver D.J. Moore said team leaders have spoken to Tepper...
Jackie Robinson NL Rookie of the Year Award Votes
First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Monday’s Sports In Brief
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ bid for an undefeated season is over. The Washington Commanders turned methodical drives into scores and took advantage of turnover-prone Philadelphia, stunning the Eagles 32-21 and sending them to their first loss in nine games this season. Behind Jalen Hurts, the Eagles...
Miami Hurricanes chasing NC State commit, in contact multiple times per week
The Miami Hurricanes’ running back room was depleted by injury this season, with Don Chaney and TreVonte’ Citizen going down before the year (Chaney could come back soon), and Henry Parrish missing two games including the most recent one. So yes, UM needs some help in this coming...
Mark scores 23 as No. 3 Houston beats Oral Roberts 83-45
HOUSTON (AP) — Tramon Mark scored a career-high 23 points, Marcus Sasser added 19 points and a career-best seven rebounds, and No. 3 Houston beat Oral Roberts 83-45 on Monday night. Mark had 19 points and Sasser scored 15 in the first half as Houston (3-0) built a 51-24...
Capitals knocked down early and never recover in 6-3 loss to Lightning
Caps knocked down early, never recover in loss to Tampa Bay originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Two days after the Capitals blew out the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1, it was Tampa Bay’s turn to issue a beatdown on its home ice as Washington fell 6-3 Sunday night. It...
Rookie Kochetkov gets 1st shutout, Canes beat Blackhawks 3-0
CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves for his first career shutout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Monday night. Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist for Carolina (10-5-1). Andrei Svechnikov scored his team-leading 12th goal, and Brent Burns had two assists.
Monday’s Transactions
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Paul Hoover bench coach. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Daulton Jefferies outright to Las Vegas (PCL). MIAMI MARLINS — Named Caroline O’Connor president of business operations. FOOTBALL. National Football League. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed QB/WR D’Eric King to the practice squad....
AL Rookie of the Year Ballots
A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the American League. Dave Ginsburg, The Associated Press BAL Rodriguez Rutschman Witt Jr. Rich Dubroff, BaltimoreBaseball.com BAL Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan. David Laurila, FanGraphs BOS Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan. Rob Bradford, WEEI.com BOS Rodriguez Kwan Rutschman. Scott...
Healthy, united Golden Knights off to fast start
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Captain Mark Stone stood in front of his locker Saturday night and acknowledged the Vegas Golden Knights probably didn’t deserve to win that evening. A reporter posed a silver-lining question about the Knights’ third-period surge as something to build upon. Stone shrugged. “It...
Rays promote Linares to bench coach, fill 2 other openings
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have promoted Rodney Linares to bench coach and filled two other spots on manager Kevin Cash’s staff with additions from the club’s minor league system. Linares replaces former bench coach Matt Quatraro, who left the Rays to become...
Johnson, Penn push DePaul past Minnesota 69-53
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Javan Johnson scored 20 points, Eral Penn added a double-double and DePaul cruised past Minnesota 69-53 on Monday night. Johnson knocked down 7 of 15 shots for DePaul (3-0), adding eight rebounds. Penn scored 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Blue Demons controlled the glass 48-32.
