Penny J. Pile-Brueggemann, 64, of Wood River, Illinois passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Born August 17, 1958, in Wood River, she was a daughter of the late Richard T. “Drafty” and Martha Ione (Badman) Pile. She was a Senior Pricing Manager with Land O’Lakes and formerly Ralston-Purina with over 40 years of dedicated service. Penny was creative and enjoyed working with arts and crafts and had a love of reading as shown by her library of books. She enjoyed watching and cheering for the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball and St. Louis Blues Hockey teams. Penny adored her dogs, LeeLoo and Sheldon. Her family was of utmost importance in her life and she cherished her grandchildren. She enjoyed many trips to visit her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. She had several nicknames given to her by these in her life such as Nana Banana, Sassy Nan and Spanky. Her beautiful smile, infectious laugh and huge personality could brighten anyone’s day and she will be forever missed by many. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Priscila Brueggemann of Bristow, Virginia; two grandchildren, Marley and Reagan Brueggemann; two special nieces; many cousins; other extended family and many dear friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by her cherished sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Michael McVey.

