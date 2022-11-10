TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A suspect has been identified and is wanted following a chase in Twiggs County that led to a county-wide school lockdown. According to the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was working traffic enforcement on I-16 when he saw a Chevrolet SUV following too closely behind a tractor-trailer when the driver of the SUV passed someone in the left lane, then got over back into the right lane without signaling and cut off another driver. The deputy then pulled out into traffic and tried to pull the SUV over.

