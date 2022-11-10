ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, GA

wgxa.tv

Twiggs County chase suspect identified

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A suspect has been identified and is wanted following a chase in Twiggs County that led to a county-wide school lockdown. According to the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was working traffic enforcement on I-16 when he saw a Chevrolet SUV following too closely behind a tractor-trailer when the driver of the SUV passed someone in the left lane, then got over back into the right lane without signaling and cut off another driver. The deputy then pulled out into traffic and tried to pull the SUV over.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Search underway for escaped Macon inmate

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The search is on for an escaped inmate in Macon. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, 28-year-old Iquane Shaqille Brown escaped from the Macon Transitional Center. Brown was in jail on charges of armed robbery in Cobb County. Brown is described as a black...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County Deputies investigating the shooting death of a Macon woman

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman after a 911 call on Monday morning. 49-year-old Claudette Brown was pronounced dead at the hospital after being driven there in a personal vehicle from Baker Drive. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones,...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Lockdown lifted for Twiggs County Schools

UPDATE: 12:15 P.M. -- The lockdown on Twiggs County Schools has been lifted, according to the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office. If a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office says that the suspect was wanted for outstanding warrants from another county. They haven't yet confirmed an arrest but we will keep you...
wgxa.tv

GBI investigating homicide in East Dublin

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The GBI is investigating a homicide in East Dublin after a welfare check led East Dublin Police to find a man dead in his home. Following a 911 call made on Sunday morning, East Dublin Police went to a home on Pearl Street where they found 59-year-old Jeffery Bell dead from a gunshot wound.
EAST DUBLIN, GA
wgxa.tv

House fire on Villa Crest Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Firefighters battled a blaze on Villa Crest Avenue. No other details have been released at this time but we are working to learn more. Check with us on air and online for new details as they become available.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Woman arrested for plot to mail pot to Bibb County inmate

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Investigators have arrested a woman after they discovered that a male inmate had been plotting with her in order to get weed mailed into the jail, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. A press release from the Sheriff's Office states that investigators intercepted...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon woman arrested after attempting to mail drugs to inmate

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon woman has been arrested after planning to mail drugs to an inmate at the Bibb County Jail. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Amber Leigh Abney was in contact with inmate 34-year-old James Douglas Adkins and planning to mail drugs to the Bibb County Jail. The BCSO were able to intercept phone conversations between the two to learn of the plan.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies called to Macon hospital after man was brought in with gunshot wound

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in Macon Thursday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Atrium Navicent Health just after 7 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, deputies were told a man had been brought to the hospital after being shot. Investigators determined he was shot on Greenbriar Road and brought to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Rocky Creek Road

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An unidentified female is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Rocky Creek Road in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, she was sitting at a bus stop when a vehicle hydroplaned and left the road, crashing into the bus stop and the victim.
MACON, GA
WMAZ

One dead, one in critical condition after crash on I-75 South

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a fatal car crash near Pierce Avenue on I-75 South that happened after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday. The accident shutdown I-75 South for several hours. They say a Toyota Tacoma was traveling north in the I-75 southbound...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man in critical condition after shooting in west Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A man is in critical condition after a shooting in west Macon Thursday night. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call just after 7 p.m. of an aggravated assault in the 3800 block of Greenbriar Road. Deputies were then called to the...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Local NAACP held a meeting for unsolved murders in Baldwin county

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga (WGXA) - The NAACP held a meeting tonight in Milledgeville. The discussion touched on topics like crime, unsolved murders, and criminal justice reform in the African American community within Baldwin county. People were able to ask law enforcement and elected officials questions about situations that have been happening...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA

