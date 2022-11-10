Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Related
Community invited to annual Scentsy Christmas Lights ceremony
BOISE, Idaho — The 6th annual Christmas Lights ceremony is kicking off Friday night at the Scentsy headquarters in Meridian. During the ceremony from 6 - 8 p.m. on Nov. 11, Scentsy will light up dozens of trees on its Meridian campus; more than 900,000 beautiful lights will illuminate the property, along with a 250-foot light tunnel that has become a crowd favorite.
9 Boise Area Restaurants Serving Tasty Dine In Thanksgiving Dinners in 2022
Nothing beats the mouthwatering smells of Thanksgiving dinner pouring out of your kitchen. But there are a lot of things that beat prepping that meal or cleaning up after it!. Last year, a simple question in the Boise Food Finds group on Facebook spiraled out of control quickly. Someone posted "Best place for Thanksgiving dinner?" in the group that primarily discusses restaurant experiences in the Treasure Valley. A few people couldn't help but reply with something along the lines of "home with family."
Popular Boise Drive In Offers Free Burgers to Veterans
In case you have forgotten, November 11th is Veterans Day and there's never a better time to thank a veteran in your life or community. Established in 1954, the day is set to honor and remember the veterans that have fought for our nation's freedom. To look back over the years and see the threats, even in modern history, that have faced our nation--it's a true privilege to be able to sleep at night, as a civilian, knowing that there are and have been men and women taking the call at all hours of the day to keep us safe.
This Tiny Idaho Bakery is Home to One of the Best Pies in America
We've got some serious questions about our fair state's taste in Thanksgiving side dishes. Based on the polls we've seen, we should be absolutely ashamed. Both Zippia and GrillCookBake.com put together a list of the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in each state. While the two websites found different results for Idaho based on their criteria, both results were equally embarrassing. According to Zippia, Idahoans look forward to their side salad the most. How boring!
This Tucked Away Boise Diner Has Idaho’s Best Cinnamon Roll
Here in Idaho, there are plenty of great options for breakfast. Whether it's something boujee and worthy of an Instagram post or something simple and "old school"--one this is for sure and that is the need to finish up your Idaho breakfast with something sweet!. Lets take a look at...
KTVB
Idaho community comes together for Rake-up Boise
Neighborworks Boise's 37th annual Rake-up Boise event. Last year, the organization raked leaves in more than 700 yards.
Idaho Restaurant Has One of the best Burritos In America
Let's talk about burritos baby! One of my favorite ways to deliver food to my mouth. Talk about a convenient way to bundle up some delicious goodness and have it packed all together. What are your favorite ingredients in a burrito? Here's what I like. Bean. Rice. Cheese. Meats (Carnitas/Asada/Chicken/I...
A.C.H.D. current and priority projects
You would think going into the winter months things would be slowing down, but not necessarily for A.C.H.D. road crews.
Here’s How To Stay On TV’s Yellowstone Ranch, Just 6 Hours From Boise
It's finally here! Idahoans have patiently awaited the Season 5 premiere of the Paramount Network's hit Yellowstone. Sure, we've had the prequel series 1883, but nothing is better than seeing Kevin Costner play the hero... or the villain. After four full seasons, I still root for this guy, even though he's not good.
Boise’s Treefort Music Festival Announces Main Stage Headliners
It comes but once a year...sort of. Treefort Music Festival has become a signature, staple event in the Treasure Valley and in an odd way "thanks" to COVID, Boise has been getting a little more Treefort than they've traditionally been used to. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic not long ago,...
Award Winning Idaho Extreme Grilled Cheese Restaurant Finally Opens in Boise
Just in time for comfort food season, Boise has a new destination for gooey grilled cheese sandwiches, steamy hot soup and more!. We don’t know about you, but ever since we caught wind that an award-winning restaurant specializing in “extreme” grilled cheese planning a location where Los Mariachi’s Mexican Restaurant on Fairview burnt down in 2019, we’ve stared at that site every time we’ve driven past it.
Veterans Day 2022 free meals and other deals for those who've served
BOISE, Idaho — Food and drink with the compliments of the house have become a tradition for many restaurants in Idaho and around the nation as a way of thanking veterans and those still serving in the U.S. military. Below is a list of offers from businesses operating in...
If You Don’t Believe Geese Rule Boise, You Will Now
One of the best parts of this job is how much time we're encouraged to spend on the internet. No, really. A lot of jobs will reprimand you for browsing Facebook or Instagram but with this job? Shoot - social media can be a gold mine of content to share with the people of Boise. You know, the hard-hitting knows that matters - "news you can use" if you will.
Boise Resident Shares Excitement Over Powerball Winnings
It has been the talk of the town, the state, and the nation for DAYS now-- the Powerball and its record setting jackpot! From coast to coast, individuals, workplaces, teams and families alike pitched in to buy a Powerball ticket--all in hopes of winning that $2.04 Billion ticket. After an...
Interfaith Sanctuary, Our Path Home provide additional shelter to homeless during winter
BOISE, Idaho — What do you do when there is not enough capacity in homeless shelters during the winter? As temperatures continue to drop, shelters and community organizations have been making plans to answer that question to help Boise's most vulnerable population. Our Path Home is a public-private collaboration...
“I Have 4-Wheel Drive” Says Boise Man After Light Snow Dusting
Near disaster struck in the Treasure Valley just a day ago, as a light dusting of snow fell on the valley floor. Just two weeks into November and Idahoans are already feeling the wrath of winter, with temperatures dropping and the scent of Christmas already in the air. One wouldn't...
Idaho’s Most Amazing Grilled Cheese Is Made With Waffles
Whoever thinks diamonds are a girl's best friend hasn't experienced the companionship of Waffle Love's grilled cheese waffles. And these aren't your everyday diner waffles, home slice. We're talking about two thiiick, delicious honeycomb-patterned griddle cakes. Just look at these Belgian beauties dazzling us like divas in the spotlight!. Love...
The Shocking Growth of Boise Over The Years
There are mixed feelings in the Treasure Valley regarding the population growth over the years. While some people are excited about the potential jobs that are created to attract said jobs, others are unhappy that the continued growth will continue to raise housing costs and other living expenses. While the...
12-year-old Idaho girl stays positive, despite battle with rare birth defect
BOISE, Idaho — Like many girls her age, Emmalynn Rupe loves spending time with her family and friends. Unlike many girls her age, however, Emmalynn was born with a very rare birth defect. "Less than 1% of the population has it; you have a 0.9% chance of getting it,...
Support growing to put Amtrak Pioneer Route back on track
Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along. State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond. The joint letter states the transportation departments in all three states “look...
104.3 WOW Country
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0