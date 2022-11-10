ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Community invited to annual Scentsy Christmas Lights ceremony

BOISE, Idaho — The 6th annual Christmas Lights ceremony is kicking off Friday night at the Scentsy headquarters in Meridian. During the ceremony from 6 - 8 p.m. on Nov. 11, Scentsy will light up dozens of trees on its Meridian campus; more than 900,000 beautiful lights will illuminate the property, along with a 250-foot light tunnel that has become a crowd favorite.
9 Boise Area Restaurants Serving Tasty Dine In Thanksgiving Dinners in 2022

Nothing beats the mouthwatering smells of Thanksgiving dinner pouring out of your kitchen. But there are a lot of things that beat prepping that meal or cleaning up after it!. Last year, a simple question in the Boise Food Finds group on Facebook spiraled out of control quickly. Someone posted "Best place for Thanksgiving dinner?" in the group that primarily discusses restaurant experiences in the Treasure Valley. A few people couldn't help but reply with something along the lines of "home with family."
Popular Boise Drive In Offers Free Burgers to Veterans

In case you have forgotten, November 11th is Veterans Day and there's never a better time to thank a veteran in your life or community. Established in 1954, the day is set to honor and remember the veterans that have fought for our nation's freedom. To look back over the years and see the threats, even in modern history, that have faced our nation--it's a true privilege to be able to sleep at night, as a civilian, knowing that there are and have been men and women taking the call at all hours of the day to keep us safe.
This Tiny Idaho Bakery is Home to One of the Best Pies in America

We've got some serious questions about our fair state's taste in Thanksgiving side dishes. Based on the polls we've seen, we should be absolutely ashamed. Both Zippia and GrillCookBake.com put together a list of the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in each state. While the two websites found different results for Idaho based on their criteria, both results were equally embarrassing. According to Zippia, Idahoans look forward to their side salad the most. How boring!
Idaho Restaurant Has One of the best Burritos In America

Let's talk about burritos baby! One of my favorite ways to deliver food to my mouth. Talk about a convenient way to bundle up some delicious goodness and have it packed all together. What are your favorite ingredients in a burrito? Here's what I like. Bean. Rice. Cheese. Meats (Carnitas/Asada/Chicken/I...
Award Winning Idaho Extreme Grilled Cheese Restaurant Finally Opens in Boise

Just in time for comfort food season, Boise has a new destination for gooey grilled cheese sandwiches, steamy hot soup and more!. We don’t know about you, but ever since we caught wind that an award-winning restaurant specializing in “extreme” grilled cheese planning a location where Los Mariachi’s Mexican Restaurant on Fairview burnt down in 2019, we’ve stared at that site every time we’ve driven past it.
If You Don’t Believe Geese Rule Boise, You Will Now

One of the best parts of this job is how much time we're encouraged to spend on the internet. No, really. A lot of jobs will reprimand you for browsing Facebook or Instagram but with this job? Shoot - social media can be a gold mine of content to share with the people of Boise. You know, the hard-hitting knows that matters - "news you can use" if you will.
Boise Resident Shares Excitement Over Powerball Winnings

It has been the talk of the town, the state, and the nation for DAYS now-- the Powerball and its record setting jackpot! From coast to coast, individuals, workplaces, teams and families alike pitched in to buy a Powerball ticket--all in hopes of winning that $2.04 Billion ticket. After an...
Idaho’s Most Amazing Grilled Cheese Is Made With Waffles

Whoever thinks diamonds are a girl's best friend hasn't experienced the companionship of Waffle Love's grilled cheese waffles. And these aren't your everyday diner waffles, home slice. We're talking about two thiiick, delicious honeycomb-patterned griddle cakes. Just look at these Belgian beauties dazzling us like divas in the spotlight!. Love...
The Shocking Growth of Boise Over The Years

There are mixed feelings in the Treasure Valley regarding the population growth over the years. While some people are excited about the potential jobs that are created to attract said jobs, others are unhappy that the continued growth will continue to raise housing costs and other living expenses. While the...
Support growing to put Amtrak Pioneer Route back on track

Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along. State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond. The joint letter states the transportation departments in all three states “look...
