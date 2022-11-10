Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960sAnita DurairajKillona, LA
A Pregnant University of New Orleans Student Disappeared Day After New Year 1999. Where Is Daphne Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Darius Rucker and Foreigner to headline the 2023 Endymion ExtravaganzaTina Howell
Meet Tina Howell, our November NewsBreak Contributor of the MonthNewsBreak Contributors
Related
WDSU
Sweet Love! Legendary Songstress Anita Baker is coming to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. This tour will include a stop at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Friday, February 17. Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, November 17th at 10 AM on...
brproud.com
Krewe of Endymion parade route in Mid-City New Orleans announced
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans super krewe Endymion has announced its parade route for 2023, including a special announcement that it will return to its traditional path through Mid-City. In a statement released on Monday (Nov. 14), krewe organizers announced the parade will start at Orleans Avenue and...
brproud.com
Deputies find Texas woman wanted for August hit-and-run injuring one hiding in closet
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Houston woman was arrested Sunday, months after a dispute led to her allegedly attempting to run over a woman with her vehicle several times. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said Cranisha Henry, 21, of Houston, Texas was found hiding in a closet in a Labadieville home by deputies and arrested on Sunday, Nov. 13.
brproud.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by tow truck in downtown New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police were on-scene of a crash in downtown New Orleans that left one person dead after they were struck by a tow truck Monday (Nov. 14 morning). The New Orleans Police Department reports that shortly before 9 a.m., a flat-bed tow truck was traveling north at the intersection of South Peters and Poydras streets. As the truck was making a left-hand turn, police say a male victim was attempting to cross Poydras street when he was struck by the moving vehicle.
brproud.com
Active Leadership Academy hosts 3rd Annual ‘Children’s Business Fair ‘
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In Ascension Parish, Kids are putting their entrepreneurship skills to the test. The Active Leadership Academy hosted its annual Children’s Business Fair. Young entrepreneurs are learning the ins and outs of owning a business. This initiative started about 15 years ago in Texas....
brproud.com
Sports Zone: Saints season teeters on the brink
Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports. In this episode, a rookie, performing well, but not getting the big-picture results he wants. And is the Saints’ season on the brink? And if it is, why doesn’t anyone seem too upset...
brproud.com
New cat rescue center opens in Gonzales
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A local pet rescue owner will open a new center after finding success in giving cats a forever home. Jonathan Henriques, the founder of Rescue Alliance has been rescuing cats since July 2019. Henriques told BRProud that Rescue Alliance has facilitated almost 500 adoptions for just 2022 and over 1,100 since 2019.
brproud.com
Early morning fire destroys building, multiple boats at New Orleans marina
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An investigation is underway after a building and multiple boats at the Seabrook Harbor and Marine in New Orleans caught fire early Sunday (Nov. 13) morning. According to a release from the New Orleans Fire Department, emergency personnel were called to the marina in the...
brproud.com
Gonzales Police investigate overnight shooting, one dead
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The Gonzales Police Department is investigating a shooting from Friday evening. According to Gonzales Police Department, officers were responding to a call in the 1800 block of S. Burnside Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one individual with a single gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as a 17-year-old male from Sorrento, who later died from his injuries.
brproud.com
Louisiana man jailed on felony drug charges
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to locate Garland Jones, 39, of Napoleonville, 227 days after he was was supposed to show up in court and face a drug charge. Prior to his capture, Jones had a warrant out on his name for...
Comments / 0