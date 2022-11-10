ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Krewe of Endymion parade route in Mid-City New Orleans announced

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans super krewe Endymion has announced its parade route for 2023, including a special announcement that it will return to its traditional path through Mid-City. In a statement released on Monday (Nov. 14), krewe organizers announced the parade will start at Orleans Avenue and...
Pedestrian struck, killed by tow truck in downtown New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police were on-scene of a crash in downtown New Orleans that left one person dead after they were struck by a tow truck Monday (Nov. 14 morning). The New Orleans Police Department reports that shortly before 9 a.m., a flat-bed tow truck was traveling north at the intersection of South Peters and Poydras streets. As the truck was making a left-hand turn, police say a male victim was attempting to cross Poydras street when he was struck by the moving vehicle.
Sports Zone: Saints season teeters on the brink

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports. In this episode, a rookie, performing well, but not getting the big-picture results he wants. And is the Saints’ season on the brink? And if it is, why doesn’t anyone seem too upset...
New cat rescue center opens in Gonzales

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A local pet rescue owner will open a new center after finding success in giving cats a forever home. Jonathan Henriques, the founder of Rescue Alliance has been rescuing cats since July 2019. Henriques told BRProud that Rescue Alliance has facilitated almost 500 adoptions for just 2022 and over 1,100 since 2019.
Gonzales Police investigate overnight shooting, one dead

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The Gonzales Police Department is investigating a shooting from Friday evening. According to Gonzales Police Department, officers were responding to a call in the 1800 block of S. Burnside Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one individual with a single gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as a 17-year-old male from Sorrento, who later died from his injuries.
Louisiana man jailed on felony drug charges

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to locate Garland Jones, 39, of Napoleonville, 227 days after he was was supposed to show up in court and face a drug charge. Prior to his capture, Jones had a warrant out on his name for...
