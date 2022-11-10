Read full article on original website
Colchester Sun
Over a year after adopting its public nuisance ordinance the City Council announces public hearing to clean up redundancies
ESSEX JUNCTION — Essex Junction City Council has warned a public hearing after city staff found redundancies and conflicting information between the 2021 Public Nuisance Ordinance and the Municipal Ordinances listed on the city website. The two ordinances repeat each other in some areas and present conflicting information in...
Colchester Sun
EWSD Center for Technology students help Essex Parks & Recreation with wetland restoration
EWSD — On Nov. 7 Center for Technology Forestry students helped Essex Parks & Recreation with wetland restoration this month. They planted shrubs to help stabilize the base of the slope, in a buffer closest to the wetland at Pearl Street Park.
