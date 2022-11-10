Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
Management unit B closed to gill nets with mesh length less than four inches
North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation M-24-2022 closed Management Unit B, which is most of Pamlico Sound, to the use of fixed or stationary gill nets with a stretched mesh length less than four inches. The proclamation was effective at 6 p.m., Nov. 2, 2022. “The intent of this proclamation,” states...
WNCT
Event-Full Beaufort Pirate Invasion
On this Event-full, Meghan heads back to 1747 for the Beaufort Pirate Invasion! ARRRGH YOU READY! Follow us on Facebook and Instagram - @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!. Event-Full Beaufort Pirate Invasion. On this Event-full, Meghan heads back...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina woman hits Fast Play jackpot, scores more than $200k win
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big jackpot win by a Wayne County woman. Patricia Taylor, of Pikeville, took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. At the time Taylor purchased...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to 15 years in prison, five years supervised release for methamphetamine trafficking and firearm charges
A Jacksonville man was sentenced on November 2, 2022 to 180 months in prison and 60 months of supervised release for trafficking more than 229 grams of crystal methamphetamine and using a firearm in connection with such drug trafficking, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Lee Graham, 31, who has three prior state drug trafficking convictions, pleaded guilty to the federal charges on August 4, 2022.
