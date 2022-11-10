ELKO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Elko Police Department (EPD) is warning citizens about a potential scam that almost cost one woman $12,000. EPD officers assisted a citizen who was nearly the victim of what could have been a costly scam on Nov. 10. The victim received a telephone call from someone who stated they were a member of the Elko Police Department. The caller told the victim she had a warrant for her arrest and she would need to pay $12,000 in order to avoid being arrested. Officials say the suspect used a cloned telephone number that showed up on the victim's cellphone caller ID as being a legitimate EPD phone number.

