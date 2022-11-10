Read full article on original website
Opinion: We are citizens, not consumers.
SALT LAKE CITY — I’ve been pondering something these last days since the election. Election day feels profoundly important to me, as I imagine it does to many of you, although I get as frustrated as anyone with the suffocating attack ads. In fact, those ads are part of what I’ve been thinking about. The ads, the fundraising calls, the stories, the op-eds, the endless social media posts – they all make me feel like politics has become a product I consume.
Magna Care Coalition receives $2 million grant to prevent youth violence
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice Initiatives has been awarded a $2 million community violence intervention grant. The grant will fund the Magna United Communities That Care Coalition. According to a press release, the grant comes from the United States Department...
Canyon School District donation drive is a success
SALT LAKE CITY — A community donation drive resulted in hundreds of pounds of goods for those in need within Canyon School District (CSD). The District’s Title I schools, in alliance with the Canyon Education Foundation, are creating a center to host goods for students. Schools can draw on the center to restock food pantries, winter coats and shoes for students, according to a CSD Facebook post.
It shaping up to be a scary flu season
SALT LAKE CITY — Frequently wash your hands, get vaccinated and stay away from crowded areas to minimize your chance of contracting the flu. That’s the advice from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to help prevent the spread of influenza. Doctors say this year’s flu season is...
Canyoneering guide dead after climbing accident in Moab
MOAB, Utah — A female Canyoneering guide out of Salt Lake City died following a climbing accident on Saturday around 2 p.m. Grand County first responders say that 21-year-old Emmalynn Herbstritt was unresponsive when they arrived. Herbstritt was later pronounced dead on the scene. The accident took place at...
Second man arrested in connection to 7-11 Millcreek shooting
MILLCREEK, Utah — The Unified Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of obstruction of justice on Sunday in relation to a fatal shooting in a 7-11 parking lot. 18-year-old Talib Ahmed was shot and killed on Nov. 11. UPD arrested 18-year-old Houssein Musse on suspicion of murder the same day.
Police investigating break-in at meeting house for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
PERRY, Utah — Perry City police are investigating a Saturday break-in at a meeting house for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Police say the break-in took place sometime Saturday between 1:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. They believe multiple individuals got in through an unlocked window. Damage...
UPD investigating Sunday night shooting in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — The Unified Police Department is investigating following a shooting in Murray Sunday night. UPD says multiple shots were fired from different vehicles in the area of 6200 S. and 725 E. One of the vehicles drove onto a lawn. Police are currently searching for suspects. Police...
One person injured, suspects being sought after rolling shootout in Murray
SALT LAKE CITY — A drug deal gone bad led to a rolling shootout in Murray on Sunday night. According to Unified Police, the dangerous situation began when two parties met for an illegal drug sale at a Maverick convenience store on 700 E. and Ft. Union Blvd. Police...
Deputy with Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office dies in weekend crash
LEHI, Utah — A deputy with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office died Saturday morning from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash. According to Lehi Police, Joel Baker was in uniform and on his way to his scheduled shift at the Salt Lake County Jail when the crash occurred.
Man suffered burns to face, arm in explosion at his Plain City home
PLAIN CITY, Utah — A man suffered second- and third-degree burns following an explosion Monday evening at his home in Plain City. According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was pouring fuel into the burn barrel he was burning things in when the incident occurred at 5:20 p.m. He was burned by flames that came back up the barrel. Law enforcement personnel say the man suffered burns to his left arm and his face.
100 Murray kids gifted holiday shopping spree
MURRAY, Utah — Ken Garff employees partnered with Reach Out Today to bring 100 Murray kids on a shopping spree to buy winter clothes Saturday morning. Jazz dancers and some Jazz player’s significant others were also there for the festivities!. In a statement from a press release, Ken...
Cement truck causes fatal accident
SALT LAKE CITY — Saturday morning, around 6:00 a.m., an accident involving a cement truck left one dead. The crash happened in the area of 2090 North Redwood Rd, Jeanteil Livingston, Lehi City Communications Manager said. According to Livingston, a cement truck struck a car and the driver died...
