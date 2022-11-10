Read full article on original website
Southern Minnesota News
Rep. Torkelson of Hanska appointed Deputy Minority Leader for MN House Republican Caucus
Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, has been appointed to serve as Deputy Minority Leader for the Minnesota House Republican Caucus. Torkelson is a lifelong Minnesotan and farmer whose new district includes all of Brown and Redwood County, as well as a portion of Blue Earth County. Torkelson was just elected to...
Rep. Andy Biggs to challenge McCarthy for Speaker
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) late Monday announced a run for Speaker, challenging House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in the Republican conference’s nomination to the post. “We have a new paradigm here, and I think the country wants a different direction from the House of Representatives. And it’s a new world, and yes, I’m going […]
Lauren Boebert – live: Republican takes aim at Nancy Pelosi as Colorado race could rumble on to end of week
Lauren Boebert has taken aim at Nancy Pelosi and called for the House Speaker’s ousting, while her own future in politics continues to hang in the balance.“Waiting this long for election results is going to make firing Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House that much sweeter,” she tweeted on Monday.Republicans are just one seat away from taking the House, after several races were called on Monday.However, Ms Boebert’s race is still too close to call and it is unlikely the outcome will be known until the end of the week – at the soonest.The MAGA Republican is currently...
Russia under pressure as G20 voices unease over Ukraine war
Russia faced mounting diplomatic pressure Tuesday to end its war in Ukraine, as G20 allies and critics alike rued the painful global impact of nearly nine months of conflict. Risking diplomatic isolation, Russia was forced to agree that the "war in Ukraine" -- which Moscow refuses to call a war -- has "adversely impacted the global economy".
