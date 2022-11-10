Read full article on original website
US, China climate envoys to 'meet later' at UN summit
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry indicated on Tuesday he'll be meeting his Chinese counterpart at annual United Nations climate talks underway in Egypt
World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
The United Nations says the world's population is reaching the 8 billion mark on Tuesday. The projection came in a U.N. report released in July that said much of the growth expected between now and 2050 is coming from just eight countries.
Ethiopia: Status of western Tigray to be settled 'by law'
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says the future status of disputed territory in the western part of the country's Tigray region will be settled according to the Ethiopian constitution, following the signing of a truce earlier this month
Climate activist blasts leaders holding onto fossil projects
Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects despite science warnings that this will push temperatures across the planet to dangerous highs
China circles El Salvador’s economy as country edges toward crypto plunge
As crypto-Twitter cascaded with apocalyptic memes about the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and the sharp drop in the bitcoin price, one account has remained notably silent on the topic. Unlike in previous crashes, the president of El Savlador, Nayib Bukele, who made bitcoin legal tender a year ago, did...
Palestinian kills 2 Israelis, wounds 4 in West Bank stabbing
Officials say a Palestinian killed two Israelis and wounded four others in an attack in a settlement in the occupied West Bank before he was shot and killed by Israeli security personnel
Wagner Group boss and Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin applauds murder of former fighter
Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose Wagner Group is heavily involved in the fighting in Ukraine, has applauded a video in which a former member of the group is brutally murdered.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Kherson victory marks ‘beginning of the end’ of war, Ukraine president says
Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits liberated city of Kherson; UN general assembly votes to require Russia pay reparations over invasion
