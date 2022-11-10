ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Devotion' Interviews | Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Joe Jonas And More!

By Sean O&#039;Connell
 4 days ago

“Devotion” sees Jonathan Majors portraying Korean War hero Jesse Brown alongside Glen Powell (Tom Hudner), Joe Jonas (Marty Goode), Christina Jackson (Daisy Brown) and Thomas Sadoski (Dick Cevoli), directed by J.D. Dillard. Watch as they join CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell to discuss the real-life story behind the action/drama and all the behind-the-scenes details and secrets.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro
00:23 - What the ‘Devotion’ Cast Would Ask Their Real-Life Counterparts
03:45 - How Jonathan Majors Created Jesse Brown’s Maneurisms Behind The Scenes
06:30 - How Director J.D. Dillard Combined Real Flying Practical Effects With SFX
08:43 - Glen Powell On How Filming ‘Devotion' Differed From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
10:01 - Do War Film Casts Form Tighter Bonds? Joe Jonas Confirms
11:22 - Director J.D. Dillard On Premiering ‘Devotion’ At Film Festivals Across The Continent

Will Smith’s Wild Wild West Co-Star Opens Up About Forgiveness After Infamous Oscars Slap

As we enter awards season and start to see more movies that will be eligible for Oscars glory next year, there’s a moment from 2022’s Academy Awards ceremony that’s still being talked about more than half a year later: Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. This happened after the SNL alum made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, resulting in the King Richard actor striking the presenter, sitting back in his chair and then yelling, “Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth!” Numerous celebrities have given their take on the Oscars slap, and now one of Smith’s Wild Wild West costars has opened up about forgiveness as it pertains to this shocking moment.
