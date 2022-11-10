Two brothers to go on trial in Ethan Liming's slaying in the spring

The two brothers charged in the slaying of Ethan Liming won’t go on trial until the spring.

Tyler and Deshawn Stafford’s trials have been set for May 1, with their final pretrials on April 6 in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O’Brien’s courtroom.

Tyler Stafford, 19, of Cleveland, and Deshawn Stafford, 21, of Akron, are charged with involuntary manslaughter and other offenses related to Liming’s death outside Akron’s IPromise School on June 2.

Liming and three high school friends drove to IPromise after dark with two gel pellet toy guns, police and defense attorneys say.

They say Liming’s group ambushed a group of young men playing basketball, spraying them with scores of gel pellets. The basketball players initially tried to run but then confronted Liming and his friends.

Liming fell in the parking lot, hitting his head on the asphalt in a blow that proved fatal, autopsy results showed.

The brothers and Donovon Jones initially were charged with murder but were later indicted on lesser charges.

Jones pleaded no contest to two counts of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor in October. He received a 180-day suspended jail sentence.

