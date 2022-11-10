Read full article on original website
Kate Winslet Stars Alongside Daughter Mia Threapleton in First Trailer For Drama ‘I Am Ruth’
The first trailer for “I Am Ruth” – the feature-length drama featuring Kat Winslet acting opposite her real-life daughter Threapleton – has dropped. In the drama, which was conceived and developed by Winslet and filmmaker Dominic Savage, the “Titanic” actor plays Ruth, a concerned mother who struggles to help her teenage daughter Freya (Threapleton) as she becomes increasingly consumed by social media. In the trailer, the duo are seen growing apart, with Freya withdrawing further into herself despite Ruth’s attempts to connect with her. Winslet and Threapleton embody a typical mother-daughter relationship in the trailer with shouting, door-slamming and hugging. But eventually...
SFGate
Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Vodka Commercial Is a State-of-the-Art Display of a Movie Star Changing Up His Image
If the new Belvedere Vodka commercial, starring Daniel Craig and directed by Taika Waititi, were a scene out of Craig’s latest film, it would be the best scene in the movie, or at least the one that everyone’s talking about. Then again, no one would mistake it for a movie scene. The commercial has a postmodern strike-a-pose viral aesthetic — it‘s two minutes of bliss frozen in time. As Craig saunters and dances through a swank hotel in Paris, it becomes the rare commercial in which a movie star isn’t being used to sell a product so much as he’s using the commercial to sell a shift in his own image. Yes, the extended spot is hawking vodka, and Craig probably got a paycheck that leaves most movie-star paychecks in the dust. Yet that’s all kind of beside the point. The commercial is Craig’s way of announcing who he is, or might be, now that he’s done with the role of James Bond.
'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah to play four shows in San Francisco
Noah plans to embark on a 40-date tour following his "Daily Show" retirement.
SFGate
Len Goodman to Exit ‘Dancing With the Stars’ at the End of Season 31
It’s the end of an era on “Dancing With the Stars.” Len Goodman, the head judge on the reality series, will be exiting after this season. He has been on the ABC-turned-Disney+ show since Season 1. “This will be my last season judging ‘Dancing With the Stars,'”...
Margot Robbie says becoming famous after 'Wolf of Wall Street' was one of her lowest moments: 'It was all pretty awful'
The "Amsterdam" star told Vanity Fair that she wasn't ready for the sudden popularity after starring in the 2013 film opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.
