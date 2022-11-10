ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Actor Teases “Emotional” Season 19 Midseason Finale: “Just Call Out Sick”

By Raven Brunner
 4 days ago
Buckle up, Grey’s Anatomy fans! Camilla Luddington teased that tonight’s midseason finale will be an emotional ride and may leave you unable to go to work the next day. Seriously. She said that.

Luddington, who plays Dr. Jo Wilson in the long-running medical drama, told Entertainment Tonight, “I think the general rule should always be that if we have a midseason finale, you should not be at work the [next] day. It should just be an automatic call out sick.”

She continued, “Just call out sick. When have we ever had a midseason finale that’s gone swimmingly well? It’s not gonna happen. No.”

Message received. The episode is called “Thunderstruck” and will be a crossover with the show’s spin-off, Station 19.

The synopsis reads, “On the heels of life-changing news, a thunderstorm hits Grey Sloan. The attending surgeons and interns work together to save an injured reporter and family affected by the storm. Meanwhile, a beloved author undergoes a risky surgery, and complications from the storm arise on the fall finale event.”

The promo for the episode (watch above) amps up the drama and reveals that a tragedy that will “strike one of our own”. This is echoed by Luddington, who says, “Always [be] concerned ’cause it’s Grey’s Anatomy. Tragedy does strike one of our own. It’s also a Station 19 crossover with us. It’s a lot of characters involved. Be worried.”

And you’re not going to like this part, when asked to rate the episode on a scale of 1-10, the actor said “always err on the side of a 10.” Now, there’s no way this could be worse than the last midseason finale which left Owen Hunt’s fate a mystery following a life-threatening car accident. However, Luddington teases that “it’s not necessarily life and death always.”

The actor adds, “It’s just a lot of emotional things happening. There’s one big cliffhanger, but there are many little cliffhangers too.”

The Grey’s Anatomy midseason finale will air November 10, 2022 9/8c on ABC.

